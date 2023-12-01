CU Boulder names assistant vice chancellor for planning, design

Nov. 30—The University of Colorado Boulder appointed d'Andre Willis as assistant vice chancellor for planning and design.

Willis will continue to work as campus architect, a position to which she was appointed in 2021. She will lead a newly formed Office of Planning and Design, made up of the Planning Department and the Office of Space Optimization.

Willis came to CU Boulder with more than 30 years of experience in architecture and planning, including leading her own consulting practice.