CU Boulder to offer first master's in gender and sexuality studies in Colorado

Feb. 8—The University of Colorado Boulder will now offer a master's degree in gender and sexuality studies — the first of its kind to be offered in Colorado.

Julie Carr, the chair of the women and gender studies department at CU Boulder, said there are more than 40 master's degree programs in women and gender studies throughout the United States. However, Colorado doesn't have any.

"We believe that a flagship Research 1 university should have an MA in this important and growing field," Carr said.

The University of Colorado Board of Regents approved the new degree program on Thursday. This graduate program will provide students with an interdisciplinary education using a variety of approaches across the humanities and the social sciences to examine gender and sexuality.

Carr said there is a high demand for classes at the undergraduate and graduate levels, often with waitlists. The proposed program builds on CU Boulder's popular graduate course offerings and graduate certificate in women and gender studies, which includes more than 25 active graduate students from other CU Boulder departments and programs.

Women and gender studies is the only social sciences department at CU Boulder without a graduate program.

"This is a very important addition to the curriculum, not just at CU Boulder but in the state of Colorado," said Katherine Eggert, CU Boulder's vice chancellor and senior vice provost for academic planning and assessment.

Students will be able to complete the program on one of two tracks: a master's thesis in preparation for a doctoral program or a practicum plan of study.

The thesis track will prepare students for doctoral-level academic work in women, gender and sexuality studies as well as a range of fields, providing students with a "strong competitive advantage," Carr said, especially for those who seek admission into the best doctoral programs in the United States.

Carr said the department is not planning to develop its own doctoral program, at least in the foreseeable future.

The practicum track is geared toward non-academic professional careers in nonprofits, health, politics, advocacy, women and children services and corporations. Students will be trained in data analysis and social science research methods.

"We're very happy to bring this master's in gender and sexuality studies forward," said Scott Adler, dean of the Graduate School.

The degree is anticipated to be offered beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.