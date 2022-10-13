CU Boulder police investigating menacing in family housing

Oct. 12—University of Colorado Boulder police are investigating after a man reportedly threatened someone while trying to steal a bike near a family housing complex.

The incident occurred at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday at 1350 20th St. in the Marine Court Apartments, part of graduate and family housing.

According to a release, a man was trying to steal a bike and then threatened a person by saying he had a hammer.

The man left on foot and abandoned the bicycle. The bike's lock appeared to have been tampered with.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s, standing approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds "with a thin build" and brown hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, possibly with a green shirt underneath, and dark sweatpants. He was carrying a dark backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect's location is asked to contact CU Boulder police at 303-492-6666, and reference case No. 2022-1717.