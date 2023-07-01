CU Boulder student accused of spreading video enters plea deal

Jun. 30—A University of Colorado Boulder student accused of spreading child abuse material that featured a classmate has entered into a misdemeanor plea agreement and has been sentenced to probation.

Aria Brauchli, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy with a stipulated sentence of 18 months of probation. Attorneys also stipulated that there was no sexual factual basis to the charge.

Brauchli will also have to complete 20 days of work crew, pay a $500 fine, write a letter of apology to the victim, and attend classes on the impacts of cyberbullying and child sex abuse material.

Prosecutors dismissed the original two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

"We do not believe the police or district attorney ever should have brought the initial charges, which were unsupported by evidence or in law, nor do we think the media outlets who reported on the allegations without contacting us for the facts lived up to the basic standards of fairness or journalism," said Dru Nielsen, Brauchli's defense attorney.

Boulder Deputy District Attorney Michelle Sudano said in court Friday that Bruachli's behavior was "deeply offensive to a lot of people" but also acknowledged some of the "challenges" Brauchli has.

Sudano said the victim, who attended the hearing remotely, was on board with the outcome.

"He felt that was a good way to get that message across to her short of jail time," Sudano said.

Brauchli did not address the court other than to enter her plea.

According to an affidavit, on March 2 a student at CU Boulder told police she was in class when she received nine messages asking her to accept an airdrop message.

The student opened the message to find it contained what police described as child sex abuse material.

The student reported it to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, and CU Boulder police found out that the person in the video was a student at CU Boulder.

The student told police the video had been taken when he was 13 or 14 and had been used to try to extort him for money. An investigation was launched into the incident in 2017, but no charges were ever filed.

According to the affidavit, the student found out that the video was being recirculated on SnapChat starting in late February 2022.

CU Boulder police tracked the account to Brauchli. Brauchli told police she knew the victim from high school and remembered when the video first circulated at that time. She denied recirculating the video, saying she had dropped the class in which the video was airdropped in March.

But police claimed they matched the activity with Brauchli's wifi login information and confirmed she was in the class in which a student reported receiving the airdrop.