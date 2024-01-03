CU Boulder student Luis Licon announces candidacy for CU regent at large

Jan. 2—Luis Licon, a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, announced he is seeking candidacy in a statewide race for CU regent at large.

"I am running for the position of CU Regent because I strongly believe in the necessity of genuine student representation on the board," Licon said. "As a current student at the University of Colorado Boulder, set to graduate in May, I bring firsthand experiences of the critical issues that significantly impact students."

Licon, a 21-year-old Democrat, lives in Boulder and has lived in Colorado for the past eight years.

Licon said witnessing instructors and professors juggling multiple jobs and students grappling with housing challenges, mental health resources and high tuition motivated him to want to make a difference.

"I have seen firsthand the struggles that my peers face in accessing the support they need," Licon said. "My candidacy is rooted in the belief that my experiences as a student uniquely position me to advocate for practical solutions to these challenges. By amplifying student voices and working towards practical, student-centered policies, I aim to bring about positive change that benefits the entire university community."

Licon is committed to affordability, equity, academic freedom, environmental advocacy and student safety. He's worked multiple jobs to support his education at CU Boulder, where he is pursuing a degree in political science. He said he's developed a deep belief in the power of education through his time at CU Boulder, fueling his determination to make higher education accessible and affordable for all.

The regent-at-large seat is currently held by Democrat Lesley Smith, whose term is from 2019-2025. Smith is not running for reelection, and the University of Colorado Board of Regents elections will take place in November. The Regents are an elected body that oversee the University of Colorado system.

The CU Board of Regents consists of nine members serving staggered six-year terms, one elected from each of Colorado's eight congressional districts and one from the state at large.