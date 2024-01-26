CU Boulder student Luis Licon withdraws from regent race

Jan. 25—Luis Licon, a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, is withdrawing his candidacy for CU regent at large.

"I have accepted a non-partisan position within the state legislature, a decision driven by the desire to delve into the legislative process and earn school credit crucial for my graduation," Licon said in a statement. "This step aligns with my commitment to both public service and academic excellence. Stepping back from the campaign trail allows me to focus on enhancing my educational journey and securing the financial stability needed to continue my studies."

Licon, a 21-year-old Democrat, said the suspension of his campaign is to ensure his continued dedication to academic pursuits while contributing to the non-partisan work of the state legislature. This decision, he said, comes after considering the unique educational and financial opportunities of the position.

"I express my gratitude for the unwavering support received throughout the campaign," Licon said. "I look forward to future opportunities to serve the people of Colorado and remain committed to the principles of non-partisanship and inclusivity."

The University of Colorado Board of Regents is an elected body that oversees the CU system. It consists of nine members serving staggered six-year terms, one elected from each of Colorado's eight congressional districts and one from the state at large.

The regent-at-large seat is currently held by Democrat Lesley Smith, who is not running for reelection. The regent at large is elected from the state at large and the election will take place in November.