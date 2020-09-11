CU Collections Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

MANASSAS, Va., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CU Collections, LLC ("CU Collections" or the "Company") announced today that it had suffered a data security incident and information in its possession may have been accessed or made public by unauthorized persons. CU Collections works with several partner credit unions, including Wellspring Credit Union of Bridge City, TX to help collect unpaid loans and other delinquent accounts.

In February 2020, CU Collections learned that it had been the victim of a cyber attack, enabling unauthorized parties to access personal information which had been provided to CU Collections in order to collect money owed to its partner credit unions. Immediately upon discovering this, CU Collections worked with industry-leading cybersecurity firms to conduct an investigation. In addition, CU Collections consulted with law enforcement about this criminal activity and will continue to provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the malicious actors accountable.

The affected personal information may have included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and/or driver's license numbers of people who had become delinquent on their credit union loans or accounts.

CU Collections has been working closely with cybersecurity experts to resolve this incident and to improve the security of their systems to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

CU Collections encourages customers to carefully review and monitor their various account statements. If a member of Wellspring Credit Union believes his or her information may have been affected, the member should immediately contact their credit union. CU Collections promptly notified its partner credit unions when it found out about the event so that they could safeguard member accounts. CU Collections is also offering complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services for all potentially affected members. Further information for members, including how to enroll in these free services, can found by calling our dedicated call center at 855-907-2105 between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

Wellspring Credit Union did not suffer a breach or cyber attack and only applies to accounts that were being handled by CU Collections.

About CU Collections:

CU Collections is an agency headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, that helps partner credit unions to collect unpaid accounts.

