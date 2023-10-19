Oct. 18—Louisville police are seeking to identify a woman suspected of vehicle trespass and fraud.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, a vehicle was broken into at the Harper Lake parking lot in Louisville, according to Louisville police spokesman Scott Moore.

Following the break-in, the woman is suspected of withdrawing about $28,000 from the account of the vehicle owner in two separate withdrawals from Elevations Credit Unions in Boulder.

The suspect is an older, white woman wearing a black top and grey plaid hat.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that will aid the investigation, contact Corporal Severson at adrians@louisvilleco.gov or call 720-688-1249.