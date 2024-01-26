CU drug use survey

Jan. 25—Starting this year, new developments in Broomfield will be required to reduce the amount of high-water demand turfgrass in its landscaping.

Although surrounding counties have water-conscious landscaping requirements, Broomfield staff said the county's new landscaping ordinance is one of the best in the state.

"I would tout it as one of the most restrictive along the Front Range, Broomfield definitely got ahead of that curve," Judy Hammer, Broomfield's principal planner said.

Hammer is one of many staff members who worked to develop ordinance 2215, which, starting this year, will restrict the amount of turfgrass with high-water needs in new developments.

The ordinance was approved by Broomfield City Council unanimously in August of 2023, and was created in partnership with WaterNow Alliance, a nonprofit that helps communities advance water conservation practices.

The ordinance specifically targets turfgrass that needs more water than Colorado's climate naturally provides, especially Kentucky bluegrass, which Hammer said is often "the biggest culprit" of excess water usage in landscaping. Many American lawns, even in dry areas, are characterized by large expanses of familiar green grass with a subtle blue tint, which is often the Kentucky bluegrass the ordinance hopes to reduce.

Under the ordinance, any single-family home or commercial landscape development approved after Jan. 1 must limit the use of turfgrass to 30% of the front and side yards. Hammer said that this not only will reduce water usage in the city and county, but will also reduce water bills for property owners.

"A lot of developers and landscape architects knew this would save them a lot of money, and were very encouraging," she said.

Jared Carlon works with Norris Design, which has worked on dozens of land planning and landscape architecture projects in Broomfield, including parts of the Arista and Baseline projects. Carlon said that many of those projects were already designed with water conservation in mind.

"We were happy to see that the city was taking the steps to address being really responsible with water use, it aligns very closely with how we approach landscape architecture and irrigation design...to make sure that we're preserving water," Carlon said. "Water is a really valuable resource that's becoming even more (valuable) day by day, year by year within the Front Range."

Carlon also said that the water-wise landscaping required under the ordinance doesn't necessarily have to be more expensive than a classic lawn, and that a level of creativity can help ensure low water bills, water conservation and preservation of the natural landscape.

"Over the last decade or two there's been a healthy transition away from that typical Kentucky bluegrass into the beauty of the more natural Colorado native plants," he said.

For more details on the ordinance and to learn more about water-wise landscaping, visit broomfieldvoice.com/landscape-code-rewrite.