CU drug use survey

Jan. 29—The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission denied the drilling applications at Coyote Trails after Erie and Broomfield presented information opposing the drilling.

The commission voted 4-1 during the Wednesday hearing to deny Extraction Oil and Gas' application for additional drilling and hydraulic fracturing of 18 wells at the location. The proposed drilling pad is located outside of Erie limits northeast of the intersection of Sheridan Parkway and Weld County Road 4.

Erie and Broomfield were given 15 minutes to present their information opposed to the drilling. The commission denied the municipalities' petition to testify as an "affected persons," but were still given a platform to speak during the hearing.

Erie Environmental Services Director David Frank said that the town is pleased with the commission's rule, as it will protect resident's health and wellbeing. He said the rule is a victory for Coloradoans who live near oil and gas facilities that were approved before Senate Bill 19-181, which gives local governments regulatory authority over surface impacts of oil and gas developments.

"Erie will continue to fight to ensure that health and safety remain priorities of the commission and that the rules and regulations of the state of Colorado are properly enforced," Frank said.

According to an Erie news blast, Coyote Trails was approved for 45 drilling pads in 2017 but only 27 wells were drilled at that time. Erie and Broomfield asked to be a part of the hearing due to the location being approved about five years ago, changes in land use around the area and change in regulations after the passing of Senate Bill 19-181.

Extraction Oil and Gas did not respond to request for comment.

More information is available at tinyurl.com/ErieDrillingCoyoteTrails.