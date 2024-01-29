CU drug use survey

Jan. 28—Libraries hold books to teach patrons a wealth of knowledge. They also host classes to teach kids how to sew and make their own hair accessories.

Volunteer Karen McKnight has been teaching Youth Sewing Class at the Louisville Public Library as a way to give back to the community.

Now in her 60s, McKnight has been sewing all her life — she started sewing clothes for her dolls when she was 7 years old — and now she holds a variety of classes to teach people how to sew.

"I was thinking about how, if when I was little and my sister hadn't taught me how to sew, I would have just never thought about it. And there's so many kids that don't even know how easy it is and how fun it is," McKnight]said.

She wants everyone to know the joy of sewing, the same way she has.

McKnight said that watching the proud look on kids' faces as they turn fabric into their own creation never gets old.

On Sunday, McKnight taught Addison McCurdy how to sew a scrunchie.

"Well, I really like art," McCurdy said, "and I've sewn stuff, by hand, with my mom."

A couple of stitches, some seam ripping to fix some wobbly stitches, a few inches of elastic and some safety pins later, McCurdy had learned how to use the sewing machine and left the class with two new scrunchies.

McKnight teaches classes on how to sew scrunchies, phone bags, armrest organizers and throw pillows. She said that her goal is to teach the basics of sewing to as many kids as possible.

"It's not my goal to mentor just one or two kids for a year. My goal is to expose all the (Boulder County) kids to sewing. Let them all come in and take a free lesson," McKnight said.

She said that the knowledge of sewing saves clothing, as people can repair and mend their clothes rather than throwing it away.

Jessica Schwartz, teen services librarian, said that libraries are more than just books. She views the Louisville Public Library as a community center and a place where people come for education and entertainment.

The library provides a chance for patrons to use, borrow and learn how to use a variety of crafting or hobby tools such as telescopes, electronic cutting machines and sewing machines.

"Teens, in particular, don't always have access to these things or the ability to coordinate that stuff for themselves," Schwartz said, "So we love having that here for them and also giving them the opportunity to engage with peers."

She emphasized the importance of having a place where teenagers can hang out without having to spend money.

McKnight's classes at the library are free and open to kids ages 10-14 at 1:30 p.m. every Sunday. No previous sewing knowledge is necessary and supplies are provided. Registration for classes is required and available at the Louisville Public Library website at louisville-library.org/calendar.