CU drug use survey

Jan. 26—The Boulder Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are seeking the public's help in finding a Boulder woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Cindy Leigh Hannah, 70, is described as a white woman with gray hair and brown eyes; 160 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches tall. According to a CBI alert, Hannah was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, black jacket, black pants and gray shoes with a brown purse at 4 p.m. Thursday while walking in the area of 30th Street and Canyon Boulevard.

When last seen, Hannah was walking a brown dog named Wyatt on a red leash. According to the CBI alert, Hannah has a cognitive impairment which may cause confusion.

Law enforcement asks that anyone who has information about her whereabouts call 911 or the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.