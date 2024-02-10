CU master's degree

Feb. 9—A fire at Norlin Library on the University of Colorado Boulder campus led Boulder Fire-Rescue crews to evacuate the building Friday morning.

According to Boulder Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Jamie Barker, at approximately 6:40 a.m. crews responded to a report of a fire at the library. The fire was quickly extinguished and the building was closed. In an email, Barker said the building will likely be closed for a few hours today due to the extensive smoke throughout and crews will be investigating the fire and ventilating the building during the closure.

In a CU Boulder police post on X, officials asked people to avoid the area.