CU police respond to report of shots fired near campus; no one injured

Oct. 31—CU police responded to a report of shots fired near the University of Colorado campus just before midnight last night, leading to a call for residence hall students to shelter in place while police searched for an armed man.

No one was injured, according to the CU Police website, and the shelter order was lifted at 1:03 a.m. Police were unable to locate the man, described as an "Hispanic male, chubby build, 5'4″, black sweatshirt with red stripes on sleeves, white jersey over top with number 76 on back."

The department said that campus officers will continue with increased patrols on and around campus as planned for the Halloween weekend.