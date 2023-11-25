CU women's hoops vaults to No. 5

Nov. 24—The Broomfield City Council's agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting is slated to include a review of possible amendments to consulting agreements for a non-potable water storage project, the swearing-in of new council members and the election of the mayor pro-tem.

The resolution up for consideration concerns the Heit Pit, a gravel pit storage reservoir near Fort Lupton, west of the South Platte River. Once completed and integrated into Broomfield's existing non-potable water system, it will supply up to 1,000 additional acre-feet of water for irrigation. A single acre-foot is the amount of water to submerge an acre of land to a depth of 1 foot.

The changes would include a redesign of the diversion structure off Little Dry Creek as part of an agreement with the Central Colorado Water Conservancy District which will grant Broomfield an easement through its property for construction of the project. In addition, the amendment would include plans to resume the mining operations at Heit Pit to hold more water.

Lastly, the amendment would allow the city and county to alter the process for choosing a construction contractor. When beginning construction projects, governments use bidding websites to offer projects to contractors. Contractors are then able to bid on the projects they'd like to take, and governments choose contractors based on the price of the bids, as well as the companies' qualifications and histories.

When the Heit Pit project was first up for bidding, all the bids were above budget. The amendment would allow the construction of the wellfield to be bid separately from the construction of the pump station and diversion structure. By separating the construction, they hope to encourage more competitive bidding from contractors.

If approved, the amendments to the agreement would add no more than $70,000 to the cost of the project. The current amount of funds available for the project, including construction costs, is $7.69 million.

The meeting will also include the swearing-in ceremony for the recently elected councilmembers: Heidi Henkel in Ward 5, Jean Lim in Ward 3, Kenny Nguyen in Ward 1, Paloma Delgadillo in Ward 3 and Laurie Anderson in Ward 4. The ceremony will also swear in Guyleen Castriotta for another term as mayor. The council will also elect the next mayor pro tem.

Regular council meetings are held most Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and can be attended in person at the George Di Ciero City and County Building or virtually at broomfield.org/live.