Cuba baseball squad without visas as Olympic qualifier nears

  • Cuba's pitcher Yoanni Yera Montalvo, left, throws the ball as his teammates smile watching him during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Cuba's pitcher Yoanni Yera Montalvo throws the ball during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Several Cuban baseball players walk on the field during a break from the training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A Cuban baseball player hits the ball during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)
  • Cuba's pitcher Yoanni Yera Montalvo throws the ball during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
1 / 5

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Cuba Baseball Pre-Olympic

Cuba's pitcher Yoanni Yera Montalvo, left, throws the ball as his teammates smile watching him during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
·2 min read

HAVANA (AP) — Just over a week before the start of the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States, athletes and officials said Tuesday.

Managers and players expressed their concern about the lack of authorizations to attend the event even though they have sought to obtain them in more than three countries. Sanctions imposed by Washington on the island make it impossible to apply in Havana.

“We do not have the pre-Olympic visas at the moment. Huge efforts have been made, ” Luis Daniel Del Risco, treasurer of the Cuban Baseball Federation, told The Associated Press. “We tried in Mexico, we tried in Panama, we tried to do it in Guyana.”

Finally last week the athletes and their managers presented the documentation to the U.S. Embassy in Cuba, which has had its consular area closed since 2017 by order of then President Donald Trump. They have yet to receive a response.

In response to an AP request to the State Department on Tuesday, U.S. officials declined to provide information about the baseball players, saying that “visa records are confidential.”

The Cuban team has spent months training for the qualifying tournament in the hopes of representing their country in this year's Tokyo Olympics, team captain Frederich Cepeda said.

“It is very sad what is happening, we have been training for a long time,” the outfielder said during a break in training. “It is a dream for us and for the people of Cuba to achieve the Olympic qualification ... What we want is our right to play."

The qualifying tournament will be held from May 31 to June 5 and Cuba would be in Group B, where it would face baseball powers such as Colombia and Venezuela as well as Canada.

If the Cubans cannot make the games in Florida, they can try to qualify of the Olympics in Taipei in June.

Cuban baseball executives say all the athletes have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with two doses of Cuba’s own Soberana 02 vaccine and a booster dose of Soberana Plus.

Baseball returns to the Olympics this summer after a 13-year absence.

Recommended Stories

  • New York AG now investigating Trump Organization ‘in a criminal capacity’

    The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday night that the Trump Organization is now being investigated "in a criminal capacity."

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • 25 Different Types of Berries (and Why You Should Be Eating Each and Every One of Them)

    You’re no stranger to blueberries , strawberries ,...

  • ‘Officer’ enters home with gun, Louisiana cops say. It was fake — and so was her badge

    A concerned neighbor dialed 911.

  • US deems UN Mideast action unhelpful, France pushes UN resolution

    NEW YORK/PARIS (Reuters) -France called on Tuesday for a U.N. Security Council resolution on violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, as diplomats said the United States told the body a "public pronouncement right now" would not help calm the crisis. The 15-member Security Council held its third private meeting in a week on the worst violence between Israel and the Palestinians in years. The council also met publicly on Sunday, but has been unable to agree a press statement, which needs consensus support, due to the objection of the United States.

  • Pelosi calls for U.S. and world leaders to boycott China's 2022 Olympics

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticizing China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders who attend would lose their moral authority. U.S. lawmakers have been increasingly vocal about an Olympic boycott or venue change, and have lashed out at American corporations, arguing their silence about what the State Department has deemed a genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China was abetting the Chinese government.

  • A judge supported the charge against former officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright

    The former Brooklyn Center officer appeared at a probable cause hearing over Zoom. A judge ruled her trial on a manslaughter charge may proceed.

  • Storm atop WNBA power poll after weekend of buzzer-beaters

    The WNBA's 25th anniversary season is off to an exciting start. The league's silver anniversary year began with a pair of game-winning buzzer-beaters and the defending champion Seattle Storm picking up where they left off. The fireworks got underway Friday night with New York edging Indiana on Sabrina Ionescu's last-second 3-pointer.

  • Make Amazing Cocktails with Pantry Staples Like Peanut Butter and Mustard

    Pantry Cocktails turns everyday ingredients into unbelievable mixed drinks.

  • To Stop Food Waste, We Need to Confront Our Food Anxiety

    Finding solutions starts with understanding the problem.

  • 26 Ways To Get Kids Involved In Making Breakfast

  • Mexico rushes vaccines for teachers so schools can reopen

    Mexico mounted a final push Tuesday to get all of the country’s 3 million school teachers vaccinated so it can reopen schools, perhaps by the second half of June. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that getting kids back into classrooms was an urgent necessity, as much for their social development as anything else. “This a priority for boys and girls, for all students,” López Obrador said.

  • Former USC president, ousted after sex abuse scandal, paid millions a year later

    A year after the USC president stepped down in the wake of a sex abuse scandal, C.L. Max Nikias received almost three times his base pay.

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with the Jewish state — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now 'criminal'

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like all right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.

  • New York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in peril

    New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said Tuesday night it is is "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," along with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The state attorney general's office is continuing its civil investigation of former President Donald Trump's business, CNN reports, and a "couple of investigators" from James' office "steeped in knowledge about the Trump Organization" have joined Vance's already robust team, which has been looking into an array of possible crimes by Trump and his company since 2018. "Previously, the danger posed by James' investigation seemed to be merely financial — the kind of lawsuit Trump had faced from New York attorneys general before over his Trump University and his charity," The Washington Post notes. "Those cost him money but didn't threaten his liberty." "This move signals, at a minimum, a new set of concerns" for Trump, CNN's Chris Cuomo said Tuesday night. "When things evolve from civil to criminal, it's not good. It is just as likely that the D.A.'s office reached out to the A.G. as vice versa, to say 'We'd like more resources on this, let's see if we can combine understanding.'" Yes, "it sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization," Van Jones agreed. James is a no-nonsense attorney general, he said, so she won't be doing this as "a stunt" or "for the headlines." Breaking News: The New York attorney general is joining the Manhattan DA’s criminal investigation of the Trump Organization in addition to an ongoing civil probe. “It sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization... it sounds like a serious development,” says @VanJones68 pic.twitter.com/RtPOArjtmT — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 19, 2021 James' office informed Trump Organization lawyers in late April that its investigation had turned criminal, and "suggested that criminality could apply to actions by current and former company executives and employees if the investigation finds wrongdoing," the Post reports. It is rare for New York's attorney general and Manhattan's district attorney to collaborate. James' new disclosure "is not necessarily an indication that she is planning to bring criminal charges" herself, The Associated Press reports. But state prosecutors "have a suite of powers called the Martin Act, which is just about the most extensive anti-fraud criminal law of any state in the country," legal analyst Neil Katyal told MSNBC, adding that these tools could help "flip" Trump insiders, notably finance chief Allen Weisselberg. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commissionThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.