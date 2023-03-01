Cuba blasts US govt for granting asylum to pilot of stolen plane

1
·1 min read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban authorities have accused the U.S. government of being "complicit in piracy" for granting political asylum to a pilot who fled to Florida on a small "kidnapped" plane last October.

In a statement late Tuesday, Cuba's foreign ministry said it had summoned Washington's charge d'affaires in Havana to communicate Cuba's "protest" to the asylum granted to the Cuban pilot, arguing he violated regulations.

The Cuban ministry said it had made four requests to the U.S. to "return" the 29-year-old pilot and the aircraft, a Russian-made Antonov An-2 single-engine used for fumigating crops, owned by the national air service company.

The Caribbean nation's authorities warned that the U.S. decision could encourage similar unlawful acts with negative repercussions for the national security of both countries.

Pilot Ruben Martinez landed in the United States from the central province of Sancti Spiritus in the midst of a growing wave of Cuban migrants traveling north through the Mexican border, driven by the economic crisis in the island.

(Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Man released from jail a week ago now suspect in double homicide by Northeast Side bar

    A man and a woman were killed and a third person was critically injured in a shooting outside a Northeast Side bar early Wednesday morning.

  • Now a mom of two, ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes wants to delay prison term during appeal

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, convicted of fraud, wants to delay her 11-year prison term to be at home with her two young children amid appeal.

  • Peyton Manning Says He and Eli Manning Taught Their Dad How to Text: He'd 'Fill Up Our Voicemails'

    Peyton breaks down some of the world's greatest inventions, including the telephone, tonight on his History Channel series, History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning

  • Here’s who’s agreed so far to play in this year’s RBC Heritage Tournament on Hilton Head

    The 55th annual event will be held April 10-16 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

  • Canada's Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate over China ties

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of parliament, because he had Beijing's support. The Chinese government preferred Han Dong, a Chinese Canadian, over another Chinese Canadian Liberal, who was passed over in favor of Han, said Global News, a national broadcaster, citing anonymous security sources in a story posted online. The article said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) urged Trudeau's "team" to rescind Han's candidacy.

  • 3D printer company to pay U.S. up to $27 million for violating export curbs to China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -3D Systems Corp on Monday agreed to pay up to $27 million to settle with the U.S. for illegally exporting to China controlled design drawings for military electronics and spacecraft, among other violations. Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D Systems, which provides 3D printing and other services to customers in the U.S. and abroad, emailed design documents, blueprints and technical specification to Quickparts.com, Inc., its then-subsidiary's office in China for price quotes, the Commerce Department said.

  • Mexican president: Mexico has more democracy than US

    Mexico’s president said Tuesday his country is more democratic than the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s testy comments came after U.S. officials took note of heated public debate in Mexico over López Obrador’s recently approved electoral reforms, which critics allege could weaken Mexico's democracy. The reforms would cut spending for the country’s electoral authorities.

  • Report: Key Sixers players believe James Harden may leave for Rockets

    “Key Sixers players privately believe that James Harden may make this Houston reunion a reality,” The Athletic’s @KellyIko and @sam_amick report. #Rockets

  • US Treasury official visited China last week, sources say

    A senior U.S. Treasury Department official met with Chinese counterparts in Beijing last week, sources familiar with the matter said, reflecting Treasury's continued desire to maintain open channels of communication with China. Robert Kaproth, a deputy assistant secretary focused on Asia, held technical discussions aimed at improving the ability of both countries to work together on macroeconomic and financial issues and shared global challenges, the sources said. The visit, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was a normal working-level visit and not focused on preparing a visit to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, they added.

  • UniCredit to propose 30% CEO pay hike to reward outperformance, sources say

    UniCredit will ask shareholders to approve a board proposal to raise by 30% the compensation of Chief Executive Andrea Orcel if the group beats a wide set of targets this year, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Orcel's current pay package of up to 7.5 million euros ($8 million) a year already makes the former head of investment banking at Swiss lender UBS one of Europe's best paid banking executives. UniCredit's board said last year it would review the CEO's pay on the basis of 2022 earnings, noting that European Union rules capping variable compensation at up to twice the fixed salary made it impossible to reward outperformance.

  • Six people detained in Belarus after Machulishchy air base explosions

    At least six people have been detained in Belarus after explosions damaged a Russian military surveillance plane at the country’s Machulishchy air base near the capital Minsk, Belarusian human rights organization Viasna said on Telegram on March 1.

  • Richard Gere's wife says he's 'mostly recovered' after suffering from pneumonia on vacation

    Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva revealed the "Pretty Woman" star has "mostly recovered" since being diagnosed with pneumonia while vacationing in Mexico.

  • Russia starts launching drones from Briansk Oblast to pose bigger threat for Kyiv British intelligence

    The Russian military started launching the Shahed kamikaze drones from Briansk Oblast in Russia in order to pose a bigger threat to Kyiv. Source: daily report of the British intelligence, as reported by European Pravda On 27 February, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine confirmed shooting down 11 Shahed drones out of 14 launched at night.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors optimistic Steph Curry returns from injury next week

    Steph Curry reportedly could return from his lower left leg injury sometime during the Warriors' next road trip.

  • Meridian Energy First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.078 (vs NZ$0.056 in 1H 2022)

    Meridian Energy ( NZSE:MEL ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: NZ$1.53b (down 8.6% from 1H 2022...

  • The life-upending flaw that USPS won't fix

    The fraud relies on a simple flaw in how the U.S. Postal Service processes changes of address. A fraudulently filed change of address form can have lasting fallout for the thousands of individuals whose mail is hijacked and rerouted every year, with criminals able to obtain bills, credit cards, and other sensitive information that can be used to raid bank accounts or make fraudulent purchases. The former Microsoft executive, who asked not to be named but agreed to tell his story to TechCrunch, is not naive to cybersecurity and privacy threats.

  • NATO chief: membership for Finland, Sweden 'top priority'

    NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is “a top priority,” alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, urging members Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries’ accession. Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn't disclose details. “I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO,” he added.

  • Bridgewater is pouring cash into artificial intelligence as billionaire founder Ray Dalio steps back, report says

    Led by new CEO Nir Bar Dea, the world's largest hedge fund is embarking on its biggest shakeup in four decades, Bloomberg reports.

  • VinFast cuts EV lease prices for first US buyers

    VinFast is reportedly slashing the lease price of its VF 8 City Edition model for buyers in California, with deliveries starting on Wednesday. The Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker shipped 999 VF 8s to California in December 2022 to herald its global expansion. Additionally, those who had already paid a refundable deposit were told to pay $274 per month, marking a discount of over 50%, according to Reuters.

  • Hours after deadly train crash, Greece agonises over what went wrong

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it an unspeakable tragedy but questions are being asked whether the fatal collision of passenger and freight trains on Tuesday night could have been prevented. Nearly 24 hours after the two trains collided in central Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens, survivors and relatives of victims were still in the dark on who was responsible for Greece's deadliest train crash in living memory. Carriages travelling in opposite directions on the same track smashed into one another some 220 miles north of the capital Athens, at speeds some media reports put at up to 160 km (100 miles) an hour, reducing the passenger train into a mangled mass of steel.