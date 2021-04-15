Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

Mario J. Pentón
·7 min read

Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

Cuba’s upcoming Communist Party Congress, in which Raúl Castro is expected to hand the reins of power to a younger generation of leaders, coincides not just with a deep economic crisis but also the advent of a nascent civil society movement demanding greater freedoms and channeling growing discontent on the island.

In the lead up to the conclave, opposition groups have called on Cuba’s leaders to open the debate on the island’s future to a more diverse range of voices and consider significant reforms to the island’s one-party system and Soviet-style economy.

While state authorities continue to employ strong-arm tactics against dissidents, expanded access to the internet has given anti-government organizations a wider platform.

“We’ve sent concrete proposals to the Cuban government on how to overcome the economic, political and social crisis that the country is experiencing,” said Yaxys Cires, coordinator of the non-profit Cuba Humanista, a group that advocates for greater democratic liberties on the island. “Cuban entrepreneurs must be given opportunities to develop their ideas without being hindered in order to help the country.”

Cuba in crisis

The congress in which the 89-year-old Castro is expected to resign as first secretary of the party — considered the most powerful position on the island — comes nearly five months after several hundred artists and intellectuals gathered in front of the Ministry of Culture in a protest against the government unlike any seen in decades on the island.

Sparked by the arrest of a dissident rapper, the San Isidro Movement quickly morphed into a larger debate about freedom of expression on the island. A year earlier, the Cuban government had passed a decree prohibiting musicians, visual artists and other performers from holding shows in public or private spaces without the approval of the culture ministry.

In response to the protest, authorities agreed to a dialogue, but officials later called it off, saying they wouldn’t engage talks with artists they deemed U.S.-backed “enemies of the revolution.” Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel, Castro’s handpicked successor as president, staged his own protest in Havana, decrying the dissident group as a “farce.”

“They were wrong about the country,” he said. “Wrong about history.”

In the following months, artists and intellectuals have continued pressing for wider civil liberties. Cuban reggaeton duo Gente de Zona and other musicians living on the island released a song called “Patria y Vida” — or “Homeland and Life” — turning the revolutionary slogan “Homeland or Death” on its head. The song has become an anthem for frustrated Cubans tired of the island’s dismal economy, lines for food and stale politics.

Though the congress is expected to be an ode to continuity, Cuba’s severe economic contraction, emerging civil society, and expanding access to information over the internet mean officials risk further disenfranchising the public by outright dismissing them, said Ted Henken, a professor of Latin American studies at Baruch College in New York.

“It is increasingly dangerous for those who have long been ‘powerful’ to ignore the growing but diffuse power of the ‘powerless,’” Henken said, referring to the words of Vaclav Havel, the former Czech president whose Velvet Revolution ended 40 years of communist rule.

Young artists protest outside the Ministry of Culture, in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 27, 2020.
Young artists protest outside the Ministry of Culture, in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 27, 2020.

Censorship and revolution

Artists have long been viewed with suspicion under Fidel Castro’s revolution. In an early speech to intellectuals, he made their boundaries clear, famously declaring, “Within the revolution everything, outside the revolution, nothing.”

Writers such as Heberto Padilla and Reinaldo Arenas were censored, jailed and compelled to escape into exile. In the 1990s, as Cuba plunged into an economic crisis after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the government opened a limited space for critical works as an escape valve. But state censorship has continued, and many artists simply refuse to discuss politics, some fearing reprisals from the government.

“When you grow up in a regime like the Cuban one, you get used to living in fear,” Randy Malcom, one of the members of Gente de Zona, told EFE news agency. “There were times we gave interviews and when they asked us about politics, we lowered our voices even though we didn’t say anything controversial.”

The new generation of artists, intellectuals, and journalists who comprise Cuba’s incipient civil society are pushing for everything from political changes to the protection of stray dogs that are a mainstay on Cuban streets.

Tania Brugera, a Cuban artist who links her work to social activism, has been one of the most visible faces of the island’s civil society. In November, she participated in negotiations with the vice minister of culture, Fernando Rojas, and has since promoted what is known as the 27N movement, coined for the date in November of last year’s protest.

“We Cubans have gone from complaining about day-to-day problems to demanding changes,” she said. “And this is a great change.”

The mounting social tensions on the island are closely linked to Cuba’s souring economy. The island is experiencing its worst economic crisis in three decades. Economists project inflation could soar to 500% this year. Lines for basics like food and soap have reappeared. And Cubans have watched their salaries diminish in value following a painful currency adjustment that effectively devalued the peso by 96%.

A sign at a store in Havana, Cuba, announces that CUCs will no longer be accepted following a monetary reform eliminating the convertible peso.
A sign at a store in Havana, Cuba, announces that CUCs will no longer be accepted following a monetary reform eliminating the convertible peso.

On Monday, the 27N group published a manifesto outlining four main proposals they say would create a more inclusive country, including legalizing dissent.

For Dagoberto Valdés, a member of the Center for Coexistence Studies, an independent think tank in Pinar del Río, Cuba’s evolving civil society is “a sign of maturity and hope.”

“It is also a sign that democracy begins from below, horizontally and not only at the heights of free elections and a multi-party system, which are also necessary,” he said.

Aside from political activists, there are also new voices like Leidy Laura Hernández, 24, who has been running an animal shelter in the central city of Santa Clara for three years. She and her family live with more than 40 dogs, cats and birds.

Hernández participated in the first independent demonstration authorized under the communist regime in six decades two years ago. Hundreds of activists took the streets to protest abuse against animals. Cuba’s government recently passed an animal welfare law, considered a major victory for civil society, though it stopped short of banning activities like cockfights.

“That was a great achievement,” Hernández said. “Public pressure did it.”

Although the official Cuban press has accused the animal activists of harboring “dark interests” of “imperial domination,” authorities have promised to engage with the protesters and speed up implementation of the newly approved animal protection law.

Animal rights activist Leidy Laura Hern&#xe1;ndez Naranjo at her animal shelter in Santa Clara, Cuba.
Animal rights activist Leidy Laura Hernández Naranjo at her animal shelter in Santa Clara, Cuba.

Cuban diaspora weighs in

From exile, activists like Laritza Diversent are trying to support the new civil society groups. The leader of Cubalex, an independent legal group, she advises those on the island trying to navigate a convoluted legal system.

“The system allows state institutions to use the law to repress,” she said. “There is a lot of risk in doing activism in Cuba because you can be prosecuted for crimes such as ‘an attack on international peace,’ ‘an illegal gathering and demonstration.’”

She said a civil society can be considered strong when it has the ability to influence state structures and generate change, whereas in Cuba the state “ignores civil society and the institutions are designed to prevent the expansion of independent groups.”

As the Communist Party Congress approaches, artists and activists said they are experiencing heightened levels of repression and vigilance.

Maykel Castillo said he had been beaten by two officers who broke his nose. Several independent journalists from new online outlets have not left their homes for days, saying they have been placed under house arrest.

“Since the last demonstration, they hardly let people get close to anyone at my house,” artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara said. “I’m not afraid. We are very connected and we will continue to transform repression into art.”

A group of Cuban exiles gather at Versailles Restaurant to support a caravan through the streets of Miami in support of the song &#x002018;Patria y Vida&#x002019; on March 6, 2021.
A group of Cuban exiles gather at Versailles Restaurant to support a caravan through the streets of Miami in support of the song ‘Patria y Vida’ on March 6, 2021.

Follow me: @MarioJPenton

Recommended Stories

  • Hemingway: Hemingway's Home In Cuba, The Finca Vigia

    In the spring of 1939, Ernest Hemingway returned to Havana, Cuba where Martha Gellhorn would later join him. Martha rented the Finca Vigía, a 10-acre property outside the city where they could live together, which Hemingway would eventually buy and would become his home for the next two decades.

  • Cuba replaces 2 high-ranking ministers ahead of Communist Party Congress

    Cuba has replaced two high-ranking ministers in the days before the Communist Party Congress, in which Raúl Castro is expected to retire from politics.

  • A retiring Castro to bring younger face to Cuba's communists

    This week's Communist Party congress could be the last with a Castro at the helm of Cuba's all-powerful political institution. Six years after the death of Fidel Castro, his brother and fellow leader of the island's 1959 revolution, Raul Castro, is being watched to see if he fulfills his commitment to give up the reins of the only political organization permitted in the country of 11 million people. Raul Castro in 2016 said that he would give up the post of party secretary-general at the party's eighth congress, which is scheduled to begin Friday.

  • Sixty years after Bay of Pigs, Biden can find opportunity in Cuba after decades of policy failures | Opinion

    On the night of April 17, 1961, the CIA-backed Brigade 2506 reached the Bay of Pigs on Cuba’s southern shore. The intention was to overthrow Fidel Castro’s socialist government and install as interim leader José Miró Cardona, a former member of Castro’s government and the head of the Cuban Revolutionary Council, a pro-democracy exile group.

  • 'Dangerous' Volcanic Debris Flows Along Riverbed Amid La Soufriere Eruptions

    Volcanic material considered to be “extremely dangerous” flowed along a riverbed in St Vincent on Monday, April 12, amid eruption activity of the island’s La Soufriere volcano, officials said.Footage shot by Hayden Billingy shows the mixture of debris, pyroclastic material, mud and water – or “lahar” as it’s known – flowing along the Rabacca Dry River in Georgetown.The National Emergency Management Organisation of St Vincent and the Grenadines urged residents not to gather near the river to view the pyroclastic flows.The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said the Rabacca River serves as an “important drainage channel sweeping down from the volcano.”The UN has warned a humanitarian crisis in the region around St Vincent and the Grenadines could last several months due to the eruptions. Credit: Hayden Billingy via Storyful

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Streets Racers Kill 11-Year-Old Girl

    They reportedly were only concerned about damage to their cars…

  • Carabao Cup final ‘initially excluded from Government test event programme’

    Finalists Tottenham and Manchester City have been given 2,000 tickets each for the match on April 25.

  • Cuba loosens ban on cattle slaughter, sales of beef, dairy

    HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba announced that it was loosening a decades-old ban on the slaughter of cattle and sale of beef and dairy as part of agricultural reforms as the Communist-run country battles with food shortages. Ranchers will be allowed to do as they wish with their livestock “after meeting state quotas and always with a guarantee it will not result in a reduction of the herd,” the Communist Party daily, Granma, said late on Tuesday. In 1963 the government made it illegal for Cubans to slaughter their cows or sell beef and byproducts without state permission after Hurricane Flora killed 20% of the country's herd.

  • Jeff Bezos Promises to do ‘Better Job’ for Amazon Workers

    The Amazon founder used his final shareholder letter as CEO to set some priorities for the future.

  • Wipro, Ltd. (WIT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    WIT earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • 5 Common Foods That Affect Acne–and 4 That Don't

    Is food causing your acne? We're here to verify the facts⁠—and debunk the myths. wibbitz, news, text only, icymi

  • Georgia Cops Fatally Shoot Black Man Matthew Zadok Williams at His Home, Family Casts Doubt on Police Narrative

    On Monday, Georgia officers shot and killed 35-year-old Matthew Zadok Williams at his home. Now his family demands the police release the body cam footage.

  • Man who shot elephant seal in head as it rested on beach sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich killed marine mammal ‘as a kind of grotesque test’ after friend told him to

  • Teenager killed in armed stand-off with Maryland police officer

    ‘I can’t even comprehend how sad this has got to be, and tragic, and we feel that,’ says superintendent

  • Man Out On Bond After Choking And Threatening His Wife Kills Her And Her Mother Before Taking His Own Life

    Shaun Varsos allegedly made a chilling threat to his estranged wife after violently strangling her when she came to pick up her belongings from their shared home. “I will kill you and your family,” Varsos told his 31-year-old wife Marie Varsos, according to a police report obtained by Oxygen.com. “I will kill myself.” Marie sought refuge at the home of her mother, Deborah Sisco, but just over a month later—while Shaun was out on bond for the aggravated assault—he carried out his threat, breaking into Sisco’s Lebanon home Monday morning armed with a shotgun and shooting the mother and daughter to death before taking his own life, police said in a statement. PJ Hardy, of the Lebannon Police, said in a press conference Monday that authorities received two separate “very traumatic” 911 calls from both women around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning reporting a break-in and shots fired at a residence at 1400 Whispering Oaks Drive in Lebanon. Officers arrived to find Sisco and Marie dead in the home and learned Shaun—who had been injured during the incident—had fled in a rented vehicle, authorities said. Hardy said one of the women was able to return fire and shoot Shaun during the altercation before the women were killed. Police were able to “monitor and track” the rental vehicle’s movements and ultimately locate it in west Nashville, where they found Shaun dead inside it from what authorities believe was likely a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “Our thoughts go out to everyone that’s involved in this situation, all the family members,” Hardy said, calling the it a “very tragic” incident. Hardy described the shooting as a “domestic-type situation” that had “been continuing over the last several months” before it reached a breaking point. Shaun was released on bond on March 11 after being arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, stemming from the alleged attack on his estranged wife on March 7, according to local station WSMV. According to a Nashville Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by Oxygen.com, Marie told police the couple was going through a divorce and she had gone to their former home to collect her belongings when Shaun confronted her and blocked her from entering. Marie asked whether she could pick up her belongings and Shaun allegedly “became enraged and began yelling” at her. She tried to de-escalate the situation by walking away, but Marie told police Shaun picked her up under her arm pits and placed her on the front porch of the home. “The victim advised the suspect grabbed her around the neck with both hands and began to apply pressure,” the report stated. Marie told police Shaun strangled her until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she was inside the home. Shaun had taken her phone and keys, pulled her into a “game room” in the house and pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, according to the report. He cocked the weapon, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her and her family. He continued to hold her at gunpoint for about an hour until she finally convinced him to let her leave the house, she told police. Police noted she had “visible marks on her neck consistent with strangling” and had a chipped tooth that she believed she got while she was unconscious. Marie had filed for divorce on March 4, citing irreconcilable differences.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Previous infection does not protect young people from Covid reinfection

    One in 10 patients faces at least year’s wait for hospital care Locking down streets could help stop new variants 'Urgent' concerns about accuracy of quick Covid tests Testing costs put holidays to popular destinations out of reach Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Previous coronavirus infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection, research suggests. Researchers said that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection and reduce transmission. They added that young people should take up the vaccine whenever possible. Although the study was in young, fit, mostly male recruits, the researchers believe the risk of reinfection will apply to many young people. Professor Stuart Sealfon, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and senior author of the study, said: "As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior Covid-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others. "Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had Covid-19." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.