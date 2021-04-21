Cuba after the Castros: Three questions

Whitney Eulich
·4 min read

For the first time in more than 60 years, there is no Castro at the helm of Cuba’s communist government. Raúl Castro stepped down on April 19, though observers suspect he will remain the most influential person on the island. But that doesn’t mean Cuba hasn’t changed since the 1959 revolution that lifted Mr. Castro and his late brother Fidel to power. From an opening economy to wider internet access, the island has slowly seen significant changes to human rights and freedoms.

Why is Mr. Castro stepping down?

The move was expected: Mr. Castro pledged in 2018 to step down as head of Cuba’s Communist Party this year. Announcing his retirement last week, dressed in his iconic olive fatigues, he said he’s “fulfilled his mission and [is] confident in the future of the fatherland.” He will be replaced by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded him as president in 2018 and represents a younger generation of Castro loyalists. Mr. Castro isn’t the only member of the old guard retiring this year: A handful of big-name leaders of his generation will also be stepping aside.

Mr. Castro carried the torch of the Castro name and the imagery of Cuba’s revolution, but he also pushed the communist state to adapt to a new reality during his time at the helm, agreeing to talks with the Obama administration that ushered in (short-lived) changes in Cuba’s relationship with the United States.

In his speech, he gave a nod to his impending role behind the scenes, even without a formal title: “As long as I live I will be ready with my foot in the stirrup to defend the homeland, the revolution, and socialism with more force than ever.”

What does this mean for Cuba?

This leadership change is happening amid one of the worst economic crises in decades. Cuba’s economy shrank by 11% last year, amid the pandemic, currency reforms, and restrictions enacted by the Trump administration. All of this combined hit hard the sources of income lots of Cubans – and the government – depend on, like tourism and remittances. But many hope some chains will come off with Mr. Castro’s departure, which might make long-needed economic reforms easier to push through the one-party system.

“This should clear the way for stepping up the pace on economic reform,” says William LeoGrande, a Cuba expert at American University.

Without their predecessors’ revolutionary bona fides, Communist leaders of the new generation are expected to be more beholden to the demands of the population to validate their leadership. This won’t mean a reversal of the centralized, communist system – in fact the theme of this year’s Communist Party meeting was “continuity.” But it could lead to loosened restrictions on private business or breaking into long-held government monopolies. The government has already opened up sales of beef and dairy products to parties other than the state.

What is life like in Cuba today?

Some observers are calling the economic situation in Cuba – rife with long food lines and shortages – the worst since the so-called special period that followed the fall of the Soviet Union. Although things are bad, the environment in Cuba is completely different than it was in the 1990s, says Dr. LeoGrande.

“I think the political perils the government faces are probably higher because of the changed circumstances: Cuban society is more heterogenous than it was then … inequality is more visible today,” he says. “And then, of course, there’s the internet.”

If the past several years serve as an example, Cuba can expect to see and hear more from its citizens and dissidents itching for change. Late last year the government came under historic pressure from artists and activists, who took to the streets after videos of police detaining protesters were caught on cellphones and shared widely online. Increased internet access has allowed activists to raise awareness around everything from violence against women and freedom of expression to animal rights.

Of course, access to regular internet is still pricey, limiting who can tap into the tool. And freedoms of expression and gathering – although less stringent than several decades ago – are still limited on paper and in practice, with the government continuing to crack down on those who speak out against it.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Italian man avoided turning up to work for 15 years, reports say

    He is reportedly facing an investigation for fraud, extortion and abuse of office

  • Factbox: After Chauvin, Minnesota set to prosecute three other officers in Floyd death

    Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, all of whom were fired and arrested days after Floyd died last May, face charges at a trial on Aug. 23 that they aided and abetted second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd. Kueng and Lane were the first officers to arrive outside the food store where Floyd was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

  • Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say

    She told officers she tried to cut her son’s tongue out of his mouth before shooting him.

  • Sri Lankan archbishop asks Muslims to reject extremism

    A Sri Lankan Catholic archbishop appealed to the country's Muslims on Wednesday to reject extremism and join Catholics in determining the truth behind Easter Sunday suicide bombings in 2019 that killed 269 people. Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the appeal during a commemoration of the second anniversary of the attacks. Catholic, Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim leaders joined the commemoration at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, where the first bomb exploded during its Easter service.

  • Biden administration lifts Trump-era restrictions stalling Puerto Rico hurricane aid

    The Department of Housing and Urban Development also made $8.2 billion available to Puerto Rico, three years after Congress initially approved the aid.

  • Man pumping gas at convenience store killed, shooter dead

    A man opened fire at a convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday, apparently at random, killing a truck driver who was pumping gas and wounding another man before taking his own life, officials said. The man had first shot at a car on a highway several miles away before heading to the convenience store around 4:45 a.m., according to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin. The woman in the car told authorities she didn't realize her car had been hit with a bullet until she stopped at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township, outside Allentown.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland announces probe into Minneapolis police in wake of Chauvin verdict

    Sweeping investigation follows admission by mayor that there are ‘a litany of changes that need to happen’

  • Heineken's European beer sales fall offset by rise in Africa, Asia

    Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, fared better than expected at the start of 2021 as increased beer sales in Africa and Asia offset a sharp decline in Europe. The maker of Europe's top-selling lager Heineken, Tiger and Sol, retained its outlook that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was significant and markets should gradually improve in the second half of 2021, depending on vaccine roll-outs. Sales in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe jumped 9.9%, with particularly strong performance in Nigeria and South Africa, growth in the former held back by supply constraints and expansion in the latter despite alcohol bans in January and over the Easter weekend.

  • Clashes outside German parliament as government approves new Covid powers for Merkel

    Police in Berlin made over one hundred arrests on Wednesday as thousands of people demonstrated a new law imposing night-time curfews on Covid hotspots. Violent clashes broke out after police ended a demonstration with some 8,000 participants in central Berlin due to participants not abiding by social distancing regulations. Video from the scene shows angry protesters trying to break through a police barricade before being pushed back by riot police using pepper spray. Nearby, police rushed into crowds who had gathered in an adjacent park and pulled people out. Berlin police confirmed that 152 people had been arrested by the late afternoon.

  • French winemakers ask for government to move them to front of vaccine queue as Covid destroys taste

    French wine tasters have urged the government to prioritise them for vaccines after dozens were left unable to work when they lost their sense of smell and taste after being infected with Covid-19. In a survey of more than 2,600 wine workers, the Union of France Oenologists said nearly 70 per cent of those who contracted Covid-19 lost their sense of smell and over half lost their sense of taste, affecting their ability to do their job. "It's like asking a musician to play without his instrument," said Didier Fages, the union's director. As France's vaccination campaign picks up speed and workers deemed essential such as teachers and police officers get jabs, the body has written to Jean Castex, the prime minister, to demand that wine tasters be moved to the front of the queue for anti-Covid shots to protect their livelihoods. "Tasting is at the heart of the profession of the wine expert who makes the wine. At each stage from harvesting the grape to bottling, the appreciation of the quality of the wine and the resulting technical decisions go through tasting," Mr Fages said in the open letter.

  • Johnny Mercer: Boris Johnson's 'cowards' have 'betrayed' Northern Ireland veterans

    Johnny Mercer, the sacked Defence Minister, has accused Boris Johnson of surrounding himself with “cowards” and “desperately weak” advisers who had “betrayed” veterans of the Northern Ireland conflict. In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Mr Mercer launched an excoriating attack on Mr Johnson’s administration, claiming his experience during two years as Veterans’ Minister had been “horrific”. He said he had been treated “like s*** throughout”. He also described the Government as “the most distrustful, awful environment” in which he had worked and added: “Almost nobody tells the truth.” Mr Mercer, 39, a former captain in the Army, had told Downing Street out of courtesy of his intention to resign over his frustration at the Government’s failure to offer legal protection to ex-soldiers facing prosecution over killings during the Troubles. But instead, he says Number 10 leaked his planned resignation, and then sacked him by text message. He said the prosecution of veterans, many in their 70s and 80s over events as long as 50 years ago, was a “huge scandal” and an “appalling betrayal” for a Government that had failed to stop it. On Monday two soldiers (identified only as A and C) will go on trial charged with the murder of Joe McCann, a former official IRA commander who died in Belfast in 1972. Mr Mercer told The Telegraph that he repeatedly came up against obstacles to his attempts to offer protection to the troops who served in Northern Ireland. A separate Bill, which does give protection from prosecution to servicemen and women in overseas conflicts, is being shepherded through parliament. However, Northern Ireland veterans are excluded from the Overseas Operations Bill. Mr Mercer said: “This is not about justice. It is about a group of lawyers and average politicians sucking at a firehose of public money, trashing veterans in the process and dragging out the grief for the families. “It’s the sort of thing the Boris Johnson I know stands up against. But leadership is all about who you surround yourself with. If you surround yourself with desperately weak people who will endlessly tell you what you want to hear, driven by Spads [special advisers] who have that classic combination of over-confidence blended perfectly with total ineptitude, you will get surprises.”

  • Cardno Limited's (ASX:CDD) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Most readers would already be aware that Cardno's (ASX:CDD) stock increased significantly by 99% over the past three...

  • Cuba leadership: Díaz-Canel named Communist Party chief

    Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded Raúl Castro as president, will be running the Communist Party.

  • Covid-19: India sets global record for new cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314, 835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • The US and UK lead the world's coronavirus vaccinations - but they may struggle to reach herd immunity if they reopen too soon

    More contagious variants and vaccine skepticism could still pose a barrier to herd immunity, scientists said.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Iran provides Yemen's Houthis 'lethal' support, U.S. official says

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal," U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday, as he called a battle for Yemen's gas-rich Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers that Iran supports the Houthis in several ways including through training, providing lethal support and helping them "fine tune" their drone and missile programs.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • Dave Bautista says he demanded to be the next Bane in a meeting with Warner Bros.

    The "Army of the Dead" star revealed that he made it clear to Warner Bros. and DC that he wants to play the legendary villain.

  • Police offer more details on Columbus shooting victim

    The Columbus Dispatch reported a crowd of protesters had gathered near a home on the city's southeast side where the shooting occurred, just minutes before the guilty verdict was announced against the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year.Police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect, interim police chief Michael Woods said.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."