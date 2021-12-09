Cuba detects first Omicron case - state media ACN

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cuba
·1 min read

HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had traveled from Mozambique, Cuban state media agency ACN reported late on Wednesday.

The traveler, a health worker that resides in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, returned to the island on Nov. 27 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, according to the ACN report.

Cuban health officials identified 18 people the traveler may have been in contact with since arriving in Cuba, but all were asymptomatic and had tested negative for the virus, the report said.

Cuba, a Caribbean island nation whose economy hinges on tourism, sharply eased entry requirements for tourists in mid-November following a successful inoculation drive with domestically developed vaccines. Infections from COVID-19 have dropped off to 1% of their peak, according to a Reuters tally.

Cuba nonetheless tightened restrictions again last week on passengers from certain African countries https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/cuba-tightens-restrictions-eight-african-countries-over-omicron-concerns-2021-11-29 and others where Omicron had been detected amid the global scare over the new variant.

(Reporting by Nelson Gonzalez, Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merced man, 29, arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening multiple women

    The incidents occurred in the area of Loughborough Drive and in a department store, police said.

  • Pfizer releases new data on boosters, Omicron variant

    Pfizer has announced its COVID-19 booster shot is a strong defense against the Omicron variant. But will a fourth shot be necessary sooner than expected?

  • Family, friends gather to remember Largo woman found dead in New Port Richey

    Outside a home located just 50 yards from where the missing woman’s body was found, her friends and family gathered with neighbors Wednesday night, leaving candles and flowers. Kathleen Moore’s loved ones gathered quietly outside the house where the man accused of killing her, 30-year-old Collin Knapp, lives on Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey. Among those who came to honor Moore was Samantha ...

  • UO hostage situation suspect, on supervised release since Monday, next court date in January

    Although police originally arrested Densmore under suspicion of kidnapping, burglary and menacing charges, those were dropped at the arraignment.

  • Omicron dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: Americans shrug off Omicron, Axios-Ipsos poll finds — CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise."Vaccines: Omicron gives a shot to boosters — U.S. announces $400M for global COVID vaccine distribution — Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles down.States: Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.World: EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Po

  • Uganda registers first 7 cases of omicron, says official

    A health official in Uganda has announced the East African country's first seven cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus

  • Jury in Jussie Smollett trial begins deliberations

    The jury in the Jussie Smollett trial began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and did not reach a verdict before breaking for the night, the Associated Press reported.Jurors will reconvene on Thursday in the Chicago court.Smollett, known for his role in the hit show "Empire," is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report claiming he was the victim of an anti-gay, anti-black attack in January 2019....

  • China approves Brii COVID treatment in adults, teenagers

    China's medical products regulator said on Wednesday it had approved the use of Brii Biosciences' neutralising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the virus given the go-ahead in the country. The combination of BRII-196/BRII-198 showed a 78% reduction of hospitalization and death in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of developing severe disease in a Phase III clinical trial, Brii said in October. The medicine from a Brii subsidiary was approved to treat mild COVID-19 and the disease of "normal type" with high risk of progressing to hospitalization or death in adults and minors aged 12-17, the National Medical Products Administration said.

  • Over 1,500 Astroworld victims file lawsuits, seek $10 billion in damages

    The mountain of lawsuits filed over Travis Scott‘s disastrous Astroworld Music Festival last month has grown even higher this week. […] The post Over 1,500 Astroworld victims file lawsuits, seek $10 billion in damages appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Attorney Brent Coon discusses Travis Scott filing to dismiss lawsuits

    FOX 26 speaks with Attorney Brent Coon about Travis Scott’s request for Astroworld lawsuits to be dismissed. The attorney announced that his firm has filed more than 1,500 cases.

  • Column: US dignitaries shun Olympics. What about sponsors?

    Refusing to send an official U.S. delegation while U.S. athletes compete at the Beijing Olympics is like dropping off dessert at a party you plan to protest by staying away. To be sure, refusing to rub elbows with tyrants and assorted swells from the International Olympic Committee is the right thing to do. The regime in Beijing is enslaving Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, crushing dissent in Hong Kong, threatening neighboring Taiwan, and been accused most recently of “disappearing” tennis star Peng Shuai after she made a sexual assault allegation against a close ally of President Xi Jinping.

  • California plans to be 'sanctuary' for patients seeking abortion

    With more than two dozen states poised to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court gives them the OK next year, California clinics and their allies in the state Legislature on Wednesday revealed a plan to make the state a “sanctuary" for those seeking reproductive care, including possibly paying for travel, lodging and procedures for people from other states.

  • Lego building new brick factory in Vietnam as Asian market clicks

    Toymaker Lego said on Wednesday it plans to build a new factory in Vietnam to keep up with rapidly growing demand for its coloured plastic bricks among children across Asia. Lego has achieved double-digit growth in the region since 2019. Demand is now on track to outstrip supply from its Chinese plant in the mid to long term, Lego's Chief Operations Officer Carsten Rasmussen told Reuters.

  • Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

    It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.

  • Why Putin is willing to risk a catastrophic war to dominate Ukraine

    The Russian troops assembled at its border with Ukraine sends a clear signal to Kyiv, Europe, and the United States that Russia might finally be ready to reincorporate Ukraine into Russia’s sphere of influence, severely increasing the risk of a major military escalation in Europe’s eastern frontier.

  • A Trump Christmas card is making its rounds on the internet, but fact-checkers say it's fake and likely an altered photo of his visit to the UK

    The fake card features a doctored black-and-white image of Trump with a stern expression, clad in a tuxedo with a phallic outline.

  • Psaki breaks with AOC, Lightfoot on smash-and-grab robberies: 'We don't agree'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday distanced the Biden administration from recent comments made by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over their responses to the uptick in organized smash-and-grab robberies in big cities.

  • U.S. Navy seized missiles, petroleum products from Iranian military

    The U.S. Navy seized 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles and 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products worth $261 million from two Iranian ships in the Arabian Sea in three separate instances since 2019, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.The Navy seized the weapons in November 2019 and August 2020 during what is called routine operations in the sea. The arms shipments were headed to Iran-backed...

  • Tucker Carlson sided with Putin over Ukraine, saying Biden is wrong to try to stop a Russian invasion

    The US has been warning allies that Russia may soon invade Ukraine after Russian troops, tanks, and artillery were seen gathering at the border.

  • Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino 'stared at each other in silence' while sorting out who would carry Trump's 'possibly contaminated' briefcase after his COVID-19 diagnosis: book

    When Trump was infected with COVID-19, he was too weak to carry his own briefcase. So Mark Meadows said he used some hand sanitizer and grabbed it.