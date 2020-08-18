Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in lawsuit

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of rape after he was previously hit with charges for alleged groping.

An unnamed woman in a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges that the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star raped her twice after inviting her from a Manhattan bar back to his hotel room in August 2013, Reuters reports. The women says that Gooding blocked her way out of the hotel room when she tried to leave and pushed her onto the bed, according to The New York Times.

This comes after Gooding pleaded not guilty to charges of forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly groping three women, and New York prosecutors last week said a total of 30 women have come forward to accuse the actor of unwanted touching, CNN reports.

Gooding on Tuesday denied the rape allegation through his attorney, who told Reuters, "The allegations are false. It's an event that took place seven years ago. No complaint was ever lodged. We believe the allegations and the complaint will be dismissed."

