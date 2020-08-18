Cuba Gooding Jr. put on music before raping woman twice in NY hotel room, court papers say

NEW YORK — Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of brutally raping a woman twice inside a Manhattan hotel room — and putting on music before he carried out the vicious and calculated assault, court documents filed Tuesday show.

The Manhattan Federal Court suit alleges that on Aug. 24, 2013, the “Jerry Maguire” actor invited a woman he met inside a Greenwich Village restaurant back to his hotel for a drink.

The woman identified in court papers as Jane Doe 1 claims that once the pair reached the Mercer Hotel, Gooding asked her to come up to his room so he could quickly change his clothes — and then refused to let her leave, court documents show.

“(Gooding) put on music (Mumford & Sons, to be specific), and took a position between her and the hotel room door. (Gooding) then began taking his clothes off,” the lawsuit states.