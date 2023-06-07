Cuba Gooding Jr. settles rape suit, avoids civil trial

STORY: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. reached a settlement on Tuesday (June 6) with a woman who sued him for $6 million on an accusation that he raped her a decade ago.

The agreement came minutes before jury selection was set to begin in a Manhattan federal court.

The eleventh-hour deal means the Oscar winner will avoid having details of the alleged assault aired in court, while his accuser will not be forced to reveal her identity.

The woman sought $6 million in damages in her lawsuit, filed in 2020. She alleged Gooding lured her to his hotel room and raped her after they met at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Gooding has denied the allegations and said the sex was consensual. Lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

No details about the settlement were publicly available Tuesday. The woman’s lawyer declined to comment.

Gooding has been accused of unwanted sexual touching by 30 women, according to prosecutors.

In 2022 he pled guilty to forcible touching for kissing a woman on the lips without her consent.

A deal reached with prosecutors in that case allowed him to avoid jail time and clear his record after six months of counseling.