Cuba kicks off COVID-19 vaccine exports with shipment to Vietnam

FILE PHOTO: Doses of Cuba's Abdala coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a vaccination center in Caracas
Marc Frank
·1 min read

By Marc Frank

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba said on Saturday it had exported its three-shot Abdala coronavirus vaccine for the first time, sending an initial shipment to Vietnam as part of a contract to supply five million doses to the Southeast Asian country.

Scientists in the Communist-run island have developed three home-grown vaccines against COVID-19, all of which are waiting to receive official recognition from the World Health Organization.

State-run pharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma made Saturday's export announcement on Twitter after saying earlier this week it had produced enough doses to meet a target to immunize more than 90% of the local population by mid-November.

BioCubaFarma says it has the annual capacity to produce 100 million doses of the Abdala, Soberana 2 and Soberana Plus vaccines, which it said recently reduced by about 90% the risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from the disease.

Hard-hit by the pandemic, the Caribbean nation has seen vital exports such as tourism collapse and other foreign exchange earnings dwindle - creating shortages of food, medicine and other essential goods.

BioCubaFarma Corporate Vice President Mayda Mauri said once domestic supply goals had been met, Cuba would also start supplying vaccines to countries including Iran and Venezuela.

"There are very advanced conversations and exchanges on regulatory matters with Argentina and with other countries in various regions of the world," state media quoted Mauri as stating.

Iran is already producing the Soberana-2 vaccine.

Vietnam, Argentina and Mexico have said they hope to produce the Cuban vaccines soon, while a number of countries are using other Cuban drugs in their COVID-19 treatment protocols.

(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Helen Popper)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supply Chain Woes Drag Down Nike Sales

    Snarled supply chains and lost production from factory closures due to COVID are dampening Nike Inc.'s revenue growth through a combination of lost sales and higher transportation costs. Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported $12.25 billion in revenues for the quarter ended Aug. 31, a 16% gain from last year that came in lower than analysts expected, and downgraded full-year guidance to mid-single-digit growth due solely to export and shipping difficulties that reduced product availability amid strong custom

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases

    Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, compared to 52 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,525 from 3,797. Italy has registered 130,653 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 481 from 489 previously.

  • Cuba starts to reopen economy as COVID-19 vaccine campaign races ahead

    Cuba is allowing a staggered opening from Friday of restaurants, shopping centres and beaches in provinces that have lowered coronavirus cases even as it battles some of the highest nationwide rates of infection per capita worldwide. The easing of lockdown restrictions coincides with preparations by the cash-strapped Caribbean island nation for its tourist high season, which it hopes will bring much-needed dollars to palliate a dire economic crisis. "In recent days we have determined the conditions are there to gradually reopen many of these in-person services," said Interior Commerce Minister Betsy Diaz.

  • Pennsylvania attorney general sues Republicans to stop election subpoena

    Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit against Republican state lawmakers on Thursday in an attempt to stop their subpoena for detailed personal information on voters as part of their partisan review of the 2020 election. The move comes after Republicans on a state Senate committee overseeing the review issued a subpoena last week to Veronica Degraffenreid, acting head of Pennsylvania's Department of State, seeking information on millions of voters, including drivers license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro in state court, argues that the subpoena targets constitutionally protected information without justification, given the lack of evidence of widespread electoral fraud in the state.

  • California becomes 1st state to set quota limits for retailers like Amazon

    A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom makes California the first state to bar mega-retailers from firing warehouse workers for missing quotas that interfere with bathroom and rest breaks.

  • Why There Is An 'Alarming Decline' In US Solar Panel Imports

    Despite significant optimism about green energy following the November 2020 U.S. election, the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE: TAN) is down 19% year-to-date in 2021. On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith said he has observed an “alarming decline” in U.S. solar panel imports, and the worst could be yet to come. The Numbers: Monthly U.S. solar panel imports hit their low point for the year in July, down 22% from a year ago and 18% sequentially. Year-to-date imports from South Korea a

  • R. Kelly's sex crimes case is going before jurors. Here's what they need to agree on to reach a verdict.

    On Friday, seven men and five women began deliberating whether R. Kelly ran a decades-long enterprise that enabled sexual abuse.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • 10 Ways To Lower Your Cost of Living Without Moving

    Cost-of-living expenses are the must-haves: the recurring monthly costs that command a big percentage of your overall budget, such as housing, food, transportation and utilities. And sometimes those...

  • Ina Garten's Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Finally Back in Stock on Amazon

    Anything that Ina Garten touches turns into gold, so when the Barefoot Contessa shared some of her favorite kitchen cleaning tools in a video segment for The New York Times back in November 2020, she basically broke the internet and several of the products she mentioned quickly sold out. Of course, one of the first […]

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle

    After being stuck in Canada for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar house in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Friday was set to return home to China https://www.reuters.com/technology/huawei-cfo-meng-appear-court-expected-reach-agreement-with-us-source-2021-09-24. Like many top Chinese executives, Meng has remained an enigmatic figure. The 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded.

  • Back in Haiti, expelled migrant family plans to flee again

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — You’re lucky, the U.S. officials said. “You’re going to see your family.” The authorities had called out numbers corresponding to raffle-like tickets the Haitians had been issued when they were detained after crossing the border into Texas.

  • Great Wall of Lights: China’s sea power on Darwin’s doorstep

    It’s 3 a.m., and after five days plying through the high seas, the Ocean Warrior is surrounded by an atoll of blazing lights that overtakes the nighttime sky. It’s the conservationists’ first glimpse of the world’s largest fishing fleet: an armada of nearly 300 Chinese vessels that have sailed halfway across the globe to lure the elusive Humboldt squid from the Pacific Ocean’s inky depths. As Italian hip hop blares across the bridge, Marini furiously scribbles the electronic IDs of 37 fishing vessels that pop up as green triangles on the Ocean Warrior’s radar onto a sheet of paper, before they disappear.

  • Thousands more people than usual are dying ... but it’s not from Covid

    While focus remains firmly fixed on Covid-19, a second health crisis is quietly emerging in Britain. Since the beginning of July, there have been thousands of excess deaths that were not caused by coronavirus.

  • Covid cases are slowly on the decline. Here's what the next few months could look like.

    New cases have been gradually dropping nationwide, although experts caution that new infections are still at a high rate and further decline will be slow.

  • The next pandemic is already happening – targeted disease surveillance can help prevent it

    Sustained surveillance for disease outbreaks at global hot spots may be the key to preventing the next pandemic. MR.Cole_Photographer/Getty ImagesAs more and more people around the world are getting vaccinated, one can almost hear the collective sigh of relief. But the next pandemic threat is likely already making its way through the population right now. My research as an infectious disease epidemiologist has found that there is a simple strategy to mitigate emerging outbreaks: proactive, real-

  • This Is Who's Eligible to Receive a Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

    The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that certain folks in the U.S. will be able to receive an additional dose of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

  • With rising obesity rates, kids are paying the price for short-sighted COVID policies

    Other than age, excess weight is the most common health condition associated with severe COVID disease, but we overdid outdoor restrictions and masks. [Opinion]