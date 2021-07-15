Cuba lifts food, medicine customs restrictions after protests

FILE PHOTO: People shout slogans against the government during a protest in Havana
Sarah Marsh and Nelson Acosta
·3 min read

By Sarah Marsh and Nelson Acosta

HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba announced on Wednesday it was temporarily lifting restrictions on the amount of food and medicine travelers could bring into the country in an apparent small concession to demands by protesters who took to the street last weekend.

Thousands joined a wave of nationwide protests over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the government's handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections on Sunday, in the most significant unrest in decades in the Communist-run country.

The government blamed the unrest on U.S.-financed "counter-revolutionaries" exploiting hardship caused by the decades-old U.S. trade embargo that Washington tightened in the midst of the pandemic, pushing the Cuban economy to the brink.

Several countries and the United Nations have called on the government to respect citizens' right to express themselves. Others like Mexico https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-foreign-minister-says-looking-into-humanitarian-aid-cuba-2021-07-13 have said the best way to help the Cuban people would be for the United States to ease sanctions.

In Cuba, a growing number of high-profile artists nL8N2OQ0DK from salsa band Los Van Van to jazz pianist Chucho Valdes have criticized the authorities’ handling of the unrest, urging them to listen to protesters rather than fight them.

Intermittent internet outages nL1N2OP1US that activists say were designed to tamp any further unrest eased slightly on Wednesday although access to social media and messaging services remained restricted.

Officials have blamed a campaign on social media under the hashtag #SOSCuba calling for humanitarian aid for fueling the protests, saying it was launched by U.S.-backed mercenaries seeking to destabilize the Communist-run country.

They compared the push to a U.S.-backed effort to send relief to Venezuela in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-aid-effort-venezuela-was-not-aligned-with-humanitarian-principles-audit-finds-2021-04-30 that ended in a violent standoff on the Colombian border.

Still, one of the campaign's demands was for the government to lift customs restrictions on food, medicine and hygiene products that are lacking in the country amid its worst economic crisis since the fall of former ally the Soviet Union.

And Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on Wednesday the government would do precisely that from next Monday, lifting restrictions until the year-end.

"It was a demand made by many travelers and it was necessary to take this decision," he said on a roundtable on state television, alongside President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

It was not immediately clear how much difference the move would make given that there are very few flights at the moment into the Caribbean island nation which is going through its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Government critic Yoani Sanchez, who runs news website 14ymedio, was quick to tweet that such concessions would not be enough to appease those who had protested on Sunday.

"We do not want crumbs, we want freedom, and we want it nowwwww," she wrote. "The streets have spoken: we are not afraid."

Cubans say they have been frustrated by outages in mobile internet and restricted access to social media and messaging platforms since Sunday.

"It's been a bunch of days that noone has been able to connect," said Havana resident Andrea Lopez. "My husband is in Mexico and I haven't been able to speak with him."

More than 200 people were detained during or following the protests, according to exiled rights group Cubalex, and only a handful have been released so far.

Diaz-Canel said there were three kinds of protesters; counter-revolutionaries, criminals and those with legitimate frustrations. State-run television showed images of a crowd looting a store and another attacking an empty police car.

Interior ministry officials said in a program televised later that some of the detained would be pursued for crimes like incitement to violence, contempt, robbery and damage to public property, which carry lengthy prison sentences.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Nelson Acosta; Editing by Leslie Adler & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Faced with rare protests, Cuba curbs social media access, watchdog says

    HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba has restricted access to social media and messaging platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp, global internet monitoring firm NetBlocks said on Tuesday, in the wake of the biggest anti-government protests in decades. Thousands of Cubans joined demonstrations throughout the Communist-run country on Sunday to protest https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/cubas-president-blames-discontent-us-sanctions-2021-07-12 against a deep economic crisis that has seen shortages of basic goods and power outages. Cuba's government has said the demonstrations were orchestrated by counter-revolutionaries financed by the United States, manipulating frustration with an economic crisis largely caused by the decades-old U.S. trade embargo.

  • Cuban protests risk exacerbating COVID-19 spike - PAHO

    Protests in Cuba will increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission because of an already high level of cases and the more contagious Delta variant, health officials said on Wednesday. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) urged Cubans and tourists visiting the Caribbean nation to avoid crowds, wear masks and frequently wash hands. "The gathering of individuals for protests... increases the risk of transmission, in particular in cases such as Cuba where you have active transmission in many areas over the last week and 34,244 new cases reported," said Dr. Ciro Ugarte, PAHO's director of health emergencies.

  • Teen trapped neighbor’s cat in trash can and beat it to death, cops say. He’s been charged.

    A 13-year-old in Florida tortured his neighbor’s cat by trapping it in a trash can for several days, striking it with a pole and fatally slamming it on the pavement until blood seeped from its mouth, according to authorities.

  • FCC votes to finalize program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S networks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously on Tuesday to finalize a $1.9 billion program to reimburse mostly rural U.S. carriers for removing equipment from telecommunications networks from Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE Corp. Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks - a declaration that barred U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

  • Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

    Cuba Monday blamed the historic protests that took place from Havana to Santiago over the weekend on the U.S. embargo with the Caribbean island nation. Thousands chanted “freedom” and called on President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.From the White house, U.S. President Joe Biden Monday threw his support behind the protesters."The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights and we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence and attempts to silence the voice of the people of Cuba."At the same time, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attacked what he called Washington's hypocrisy for expressing concern when it was fueling the crisis in Cuba with its trade embargo."Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me and you want to present yourself as the big savior? Lift the blockade and then we will see what Cubans are capable of."The United States had tightened sanctions on Cuba under Trump, Biden's predecessor, including restricting crucial remittances in the middle of the global health crisis. Biden campaigned on easing sanctions but has yet to do so.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador backed Cuba, saying the U.S. economic embargo should be ended.The protests erupted amid Cuba's deepest economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union and a surge in infections that has pushed some hospitals to the edge of collapse in a country that prides itself on its healthcare system.

  • Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion deal for Biden's 'human infrastructure' agenda, Medicare expansion

    The package would expand Medicare benefits, fight climate change and target other "human infrastructure" priorities not part of a separate proposal.

  • Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

    Russia's sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisions annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September. “This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world,” RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

  • Cuba's president says government has some blame for protests

    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday acknowledged shortcomings in his government's handling of shortages and of neglecting certain sectors, but he urged Cubans to not act with hate — a reference to violence during recent street protests. Until now, the Cuban government had only blamed social media and the U.S. government for the weekend protests, which were the biggest seen in Cuba since a quarter century ago, when then-President Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages following the collapse of the Soviet Union and its economic subsidies for the island. In a nighttime address on state television, Díaz-Canel for the first time was self critical and acknowledged that failings by the state played a role in the protests over food shortages, rising prices and other grievances.

  • Bitcoin still waiting for a 'fundamental factor' to drive the next bull market

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains the latest in Bitcoin and where the cryptocurrency's price could be headed this summer.&nbsp;

  • Cuba blocks access to Facebook and Telegram in response to protests

    As protests continue in Cuba over the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the surrounding economic fallout, the Cuban government has moved to restrict access to social media and messaging platforms.

  • U.S. Treasury pays out $15 billion in Child Tax Credit installment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that about $15 billion was paid to families in the first monthly installment of the Child Tax Credit that was expanded under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 legislation known as the American Rescue Plan. Treasury said that the July payments went to families with nearly 60 million eligible children. Eligible families received an initial monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under 6-years-old and up to $250 for each child age 6-17.

  • US to begin evacuating Afghans who aided American military

    The Biden administration said Wednesday that it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war — but their destinations are still unknown and there are lingering questions about how to ensure their safety until they can get on planes. The Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan during the last week of July will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for U.S. residency, according to the White House. White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to detail how many Afghans are expected to be among those evacuated in the first flights or where those evacuated will be taken, citing security concerns.

  • Britney Spears Literally Jumps for Joy After Winning Right to Choose Lawyer (Video)

    It’s still unclear whether #FreeBritney will actually happen, but Britney Spears scored a significant court victory on Wednesday when she won the right to select her own lawyer in her ongoing conservatorship case. And no one is happier about that than Britney, who literally jumped for joy over the news. On Wednesday evening, Spears updated her over 30 million Instagram followers on how she was spending the rest of her day following her latest hearing, sharing a video of herself horseback riding

  • Ex-Venezuelan lawyer pleads guilty to accepting millions for government loan deals

    A former top lawyer in Venezuela’s oil ministry who has been helping U.S. authorities drill deeper into a $1.2 billion money-laundering case fueled by government corruption pleaded guilty in Miami federal court Wednesday almost one year after he surrendered.

  • Colombian ex-soldiers went to Haiti for security not assassination -colleague

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -An ex-soldier recruited to join a group of Colombians accused of involvement in last week's assassination of Haiti's president added his voice to a chorus of family and colleagues who say the men were contracted to provide security, not to kill. Haitian authorities said President Jovenel Moise was murdered early on Wednesday by foreign, trained assassins: 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Matias Gutierrez, a retired special forces sniper and father of four, would have traveled to Haiti with the group last month if he had not tested positive for COVID-19.

  • In Athens, thousands rally against COVID-19 vaccinations

    More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, rallied in Athens on Wednesday to oppose Greece's coronavirus vaccinations programme. Shouting "take your vaccines and get out of here!" and calling on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign, the protesters gathered outside parliament under heavy police presence. Wednesday's protest was the biggest show of opposition to the inoculation drive.

  • One dead, more than 100 unaccounted for amid anti-government protests in Cuba

    One person is dead, and more than 100 are missing in Cuba amid the anti-government protests that reignited over the weekend.

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

    The GOP senator shamed state lawmakers for leaving in a hurry, months after he jetted off to Cancun amid power outages caused by deadly winter weather.

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.