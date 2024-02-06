Cuba man Daniel Whitford, 46, dies following incident at Cuba Lake

A Cuba man died after a swimming incident at Cuba Lake Saturday.

The Cuba Police Department said Daniel H. Whitford, 46, died at Olean General Hospital following the 2:30 p.m. emergency on the West Shore Road side of the lake.

Another male, who was revived at the scene by a civilian, was treated at Olean General and released.

Cuba Police responded for a report of two men possibly trapped under the ice. An officer arrived at the scene within two minutes of the call, police said.

People at the lake and arriving officers provided immediate medical attention, including CPR, to both men, police said.

Within minutes, the Cuba Fire Department, Cuba Ambulance and MTS arrived with additional medical equipment and began taking over the rescue efforts, police said.

Cuba Police said the men were taking part in a "cold-water swimming exercise" at the time of the emergency.

Police did not comment on Whitford's cause of death.

Cuba Police Chief Dustin T. Burch said the department "extends our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daniel Whitford."

The police department advised the public to refrain from any type of underwater activities while the lake is frozen.

The identity of the man revived at the scene was not released by police.

The New York State Police and New York State Forest Rangers also assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information is released.

