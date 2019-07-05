The strangest stories from the golden age of plane hijacking

In the last decade, 20 aircraft around the world have been hijacked. That figure still seems worryingly high in a post-9/11 world - how could an airline allow a stranger to wrestle control of a plane full of passengers? - but historically speaking the number is indicative of a comprehensive victory in the battle against crime in the skies.

Track back 50 years and hijackings were commonplace. In 1969 there were 86 in 12 months, according to statistics from the Aviation Safety Network; in 1970 there were 70.

In five years, between 1968 and 1972, more than 130 aircraft were hijacked in the US alone, sometimes two on the same day. The startling regularity of seizures at 36,000 feet has led to the era being dubbed “the Golden Age of Hijacking”.

So who was to blame? Broadly speaking, Cuba. So keen were some to share in the bounty of the Cuban Revolution of the Fifties that they were prepared to take over a plane and direct it south to the island some 90 miles of the Florida coast. “Take me to Cuba” soon entered satirical lexicon, with Monty Python among those to create a skit on the theme.

Coinciding with the advent of mass air travel, hijackings became common enough that airlines, and indeed passengers, greeted the act not with fear and concern but weariness and acceptance.

Time magazine in 1968 ran a piece titled “What to do when the hijacker comes”, revealing that in the past 11 months “more than 1,000 Americans have visited Cuba unexpectedly”. For travellers a planejacking meant a diversion to Havana and a lengthy delay, but not much else. For pilots, they had in their cockpit maps of the Caribbean and knew the routine off by heart.

Brendan I Koerner in his book The Skies Belong to Us: Love and Terror in the Golden Age of Hijacking dissects the phenomenon.

“Most skyjackers earnestly believed that upon reaching Havana, their sole destination during the mid-to-late Sixties, they would be greeted as revolutionary heroes,” he wrote. “Every skyjacker was an optimist at heart, supremely confident that his story would be the one to touch Castro’s heart.”

Before long the US government decided enough was enough and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was tasked with tackling the problem. Not least, because Fidel Castro was charging American airlines $7,500 a pop to retrieve their planes.

Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba in 1959 Credit: getty More

The FAA was initially unsure on what could be done. At a senate hearing in 1968, the FAA’s Irving Ripp said hijackings were an “impossible problem short of searching ever passenger”. “If you’ve got a man aboard that wants to go to Havana, and he has got a gun, that’s all he needs,” he said.

The aviation administrator then turned to the populace, inviting ideas from the general public on how to halt the upward trend. Suggestions ranged from the sensible to the downright ridiculous: have all passengers wear boxing gloves so they cannot hold guns; install trapdoors outside the cockpit; play the Cuban national anthem before take off and arrest anyone who knows the words.

One standout piece of blue sky thinking, Koerner notes, was building a replica of Havana airport on the southern tip of Florida so that pilots could trick the hijacker into thinking they’ve landed in Cuba when really they were still on American soil. Another was the idea of free one-way flights to Cuba for anyone keen enough never to return to the US; Castro was not game and dismissed the ideas as “good riddance flights”.