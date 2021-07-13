Cuba protests - live: Biden welcomes ‘clarion call’ of freedom as demonstrations spread from Havana to Miami

Graig Graziosi and Graeme Massie
Cuban protesters filled the streets of the island nation over the weekend to reject what they call a “lack of freedom” as well as a lack of food and medicine exacerbated by both the coronavirus and US meddling through the use of sanctions.

Protesters have called for Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, to step down, according to Reuters.

Mr Diaz-Canel pointed to the US as the culprit behind the nation’s commodity scarcity. Since 2000, US sanctions placed on Cuba – which the government claims has cost the country hundreds of billions of dollars over the decades – has allowed for food and humanitarian relief goods to pass through the embargo.

The White House responded to Mr Diaz-Canel’s accusation that the US was fomenting the unrest. “That’s simply inaccurate,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday at her daily briefing, adding, “there’s every indication that yesterday’s protests were reactions of the people in Cuba to exhaustion of the governance of the leaders of the state”.

Like much of the rest of the world, Cuba has struggled to provide for its citizens as mounting coronavirus infections leave hospitals overwhelmed and supplies dwindling.

Cuba’s president has called for his “revolutionaries” to take to the street alongside the nation’s military to push back against the protesters. In a televised address, he said the “order to combat has been given.”

In Miami, where many Cubans who opposed Fidel Castro’s regime fled after the Cuban Revolution, opponents of the revolutionary leaders have started marching in solidarity with protesters still on the island. Some Republican lawmakers, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, have praised the protests despite regularly villainizing protesters in their own states and nation.

  • Biden calls Cuba ‘remarkable’ protests a ‘call for freedom’

    President Joe Biden on Monday called protests in Cuba “remarkable” and a “clarion call for freedom,” as he praised thousands of Cubans who took the streets on the island to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis

  • 'Revolution is coming': Cuba protests cheered by Florida exiles who rally in solidarity

    Stunned by Sunday protests, Cuba's communist regime deflected responsibility while Cuban-Americans hoped unrest will lead to change in government.

  • Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations

    Large contingents of Cuban police are patrolling the capital of Havana following protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis

  • Cubans protests against economic hardship

    President Biden is pledging his support for the people in Cuba, as thousands rallied across the country protesting food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS news producer Portia Siegelbaum, in Havana, joins Tanya Rivero on CBSN to discuss the latest developments

  • Cuban Government Deploys Security Forces in Nationwide Crackdown after Protests

    Cuban authorities are deploying security forces in large numbers across the country following the largest protests seen in decades in the country, multiple outlets reported on Monday evening.

  • UPDATE 4-Cuba sees biggest protests for decades as pandemic adds to woes

    Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades. Thousands took to the streets in various parts of Havana including the historic centre, their shouts of “Diaz-Canel step down” drowning out groups of government supporters waving the Cuban flag and chanting "Fidel." Special forces jeeps, with machine guns mounted on the back were seen throughout the capital and the police presence was heavy even long after most protesters had gone home by the 9 p.m. curfew in place due to the pandemic.

  • Biden Says U.S. Stands with Cuban People, Does Not Lift U.S. Sanctions Hurting Cuban People

    “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief,” the president said

  • Biden backs protests in Cuba, calls on officials to "hear their people"

    President Biden said Monday he supports the Cuban people and their "clarion call for freedom and relief," amid massive protests on the island against the government and food and medicine shortages during the pandemic.What he's saying: "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected," the president said in a statement. Stay on top of the latest mark

  • ‘Never seen protests of this scale’: Largest protests in decades erupt in Cuba

    Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ed Augustin, Havana based freelance journalist who is witnessing the protests against the Cuban government, sharing that the underlying sentiment is that people are “fed up with waiting in line and economic privation.” Augustin, who has been reporting in Cuba for years, says “I’ve never seen&nbsp;protests of this scale and I've&nbsp;never seen violence on this&nbsp;scale.”

  • Thousands protest in Cuba

    Thousands of Cubans take to the streets from Havana to Santiago in rarely seen protests, expressing frustration over pandemic restrictions and the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Biden: ‘We stand with the Cuban people’ amid historic protests

    Thousands of protesters rallied across the island over the weekend against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

