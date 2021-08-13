Cuba says early data suggests homegrown vaccine protecting against Delta

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cuba
·2 min read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba, grappling with a dire COVID-19 outbreak fueled by the Delta variant, said "only 21,000," or 0.8% of the 2.5 million people inoculated with its homegrown vaccines, had fallen ill with the disease so far.

Of those, 99 or 0.003% of those inoculated had died, in what state biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said late on Thursday was an encouraging sign that the shots were working, including against Delta, in particular to prevent severe illness.

"This is really promising data," BioCubaFarma head Eduardo Martinez said on state-run television. The corporation is on track to produce the doses necessary to fully inoculate the whole population with its three-shot vaccines, Abdala and Soberana 2, by September, he added.

Skeptics of the Cuban vaccines pointed out the data still yielded a case-fatality rate of 0.47%. Cuba had previously said that rate in the first week of August was 0.93% for the whole country regardless of vaccination status.

Any reliable comparison is tricky, with recent reports from provincial state news outlets suggesting underreporting of both cases and deaths in official statistics amid Cuba's worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The island state of 11 million inhabitants is racing to fully inoculate its population as it battles one of world's the highest COVID-19 caseloads, with more than 8,000 confirmed cases per day for the last two weeks.

Authorities started a mass vaccination campaign in Havana in May with Abdala and Soberana 2 which they say have proven to be more than 90% effective in late phase clinical trials, although the data has yet to be published in peer-reviewed journals.

Communist-run Cuba has developed an unusually large biotech sector for a country its size, partly in a bid for sovereignty given crippling U.S. sanctions.

It is the only Latin American country to have advanced with a COVID-19 vaccine to late phase trials, and Abdala and Soberana 2 have elicited interest from countries worldwide.

(Reporting by Marc Frank and Sarah Marsh;Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'It's like a war zone' - U.S. Air Force veteran comforts children plagued by gun violence

    Davon McNeal was just 11 years old when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet at a Fourth of July cookout in Washington, D.C., last year. Now, every Friday, community activist Jawanna Hardy visits the boy's gravesite and the graves of other children who have lost their lives to gun violence. "I sometimes feel so hopeless," Hardy said, as she placed flowers and balloons and trimmed the grass around the headstones.

  • Cambodia starts vaccine booster drive to shore up COVID-19 defence

    Cambodia started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots on Thursday in a renewed public health drive after managing to inoculate more than half of its population. One of Asia's poorest countries, Cambodia is offering the AstraZeneca vaccine as a third shot to those who have received the inactivated virus vaccines developed by Sinopharm and Sinovac, with the aim of bolstering immunity against the COVID-19 Delta variant. "This is for all of us to fight together and if all of us get the vaccination then we can stop the spread," said nurse Touch Phavana, 56, who was receiving a booster.

  • Facebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc have asked the U.S. government for approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said Friday. The two companies told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) they intend to start commercial operation by late 2022 and said the new data connection will provide significant new capacity on routes where capacity demand continues to increase substantially each year. The companies in a joint filing said the new cable will help to support Facebook applications and provide Amazon and its affiliates with capacity to support Amazon’s cloud services and connect its data centers.

  • GOP's Faulconer still trying to make mark as recall nears

    Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has for years been a candidate-in-waiting, viewed by many California Republicans as someone moderate enough to win back the governor's office in the heavily Democratic state. With mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 election already going out to voters, recent polls show him trailing conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, a newer entrant in the race who quickly outraised his GOP rivals. Faulconer also faces challenges attracting independents and moderate Democrats because of his support in 2020 for then-President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden by a record margin in California.

  • Pfizer, Moderna seen reaping billions from COVID-19 vaccine booster market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Drugmakers Pfizer Inc, BioNTech and Moderna Inc are expected to reap billions of dollars from COVID-19 booster shots in a market that could rival the $6 billion in annual sales for flu vaccines for years to come, analysts and healthcare investors say. For several months, the companies have said they expect that fully inoculated people will need an extra dose of their vaccines to maintain protection over time and to fend off new coronavirus variants. Now a growing list of governments, including Chile, Germany and Israel, have decided to offer booster doses to older citizens or people with weak immune systems in the face of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

  • WHO seeks to take political heat out of virus origins debate

    The World Health Organization said on Friday it was setting up a new group to trace the origins of the coronavirus, seeking to end what it called "political point scoring" that had hampered investigations. The WHO called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticise the situation". It specified that a new advisory group called the International Scientific Advisory Group for Origins of Novel Pathogens would support "the rapid undertaking" of further studies.

  • The Keys are preparing for Fred. But they have no plans for evacuations

    The Florida Keys remained under a tropical storm warning Friday with forecasts for Fred to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds by early Saturday morning.

  • Panama, Colombia agree to limit of 650 migrants per day

    The governments of Panama and Colombia agreed Wednesday to impose a daily limit on the number of migrants passing through the thickly jungled and roadless Darien Gap on the two countries’ border. The plan aims to limit crossings to 650 migrants per day in August and 500 in September. Migrants, mainly Cubans and Haitians, use jungle paths to travel from South America to Panama, in a bid to reach Mexico and then the U.S. border.

  • DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

    A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the grounds after local police said shots were heard on streets near the base and a gunman ran onto the grounds. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page Friday saying the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base.

  • Man kills 5, himself in UK's first mass shooting in decade

    A young man who killed five people, including his mother, and then took his own life in Britain’s first mass shooting in over a decade had complained online about difficulties meeting women and being “beaten down” by life. Gun crimes are rare in Britain, which has strict firearm control rules. Police responded to multiple emergency calls at 6:11 p.m. Thursday arrived six minutes later at an address in Plymouth's Keyham neighborhood, where Davison had shot and killed his mother, 51-year-old Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman.

  • Here's how experts recommend staying safe and cool in extreme heat

    From avoiding cold showers and sticking to smaller meals, experts share tips on how to soldier through a heat wave.

  • COVID and vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Aug. 13

    COVID-19 cases are rising in Florida, fueled by the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

  • Taking on Russia and China means US Special Operations Command is rethinking how it fights the propaganda war

    Pentagon and intelligence officials say the US's information-operation capabilities have atrophied in comparison to its main rivals: Russia and China.

  • A striking US census map shows how much rural America has shrunk in the past decade

    Massive swaths of Middle America have seen a decrease in population growth since 2010, according to data from the 2020 census.

  • COVID pushes Cuba’s health system near collapse. U.S. wants to send vaccines.

    Stories of patients dying of COVID-19, without access to oxygen, other life-saving treatments or even a bed in a hospital are now coming out of Cuba as the country has become a global pandemic hot spot with the fourth-highest rate of infections per person in the world.

  • Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 9-8 Field of Dreams game loss, including Aaron Judge's pair of homers

    The Yankees scored four in the ninth but lost on a heartbreaking walk-off homer on Thursday night in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

  • A Proposed Federal Law Could Lower The Barrier Between Native Hawaiians and Homeownership

    For two decades, Donna Sterling has lived on 12 acres of pastoral land in Kahikinui, a remote and mountainous region of the Hawaiian island of Maui. Like 9,949 other Native Hawaiian families across Hawaii, Sterling holds the lease to her land under the 1920 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act (HHCA), which reserved approximately 200,000 acres on the islands for Native Hawaiians who have at least 50 percent Hawaiian blood. While all Sterling’s children would qualify to inherit her land lease under the blood quantum requirements, most — possibly, all —  of her grandchildren won’t meet them.

  • Howard Dean Names ‘Canary In The Coal Mine’ Who May Signal Ron DeSantis' Downfall

    The former Democratic Party leader said there's one key thing Florida's Republican governor doesn't seem to have grasped about the coronavirus.

  • Too early for Messi to take the field, says Pochettino

    PARIS (Reuters) -The arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris St Germain has created a positive mood at the Ligue 1 club but he is unlikely to play any part in Saturday's home game against Strasbourg, coach Mauricio Pochettino said. Speaking at Friday's news conference ahead of the league fixture after Messi joined PSG from Barcelona earlier this week, Pochettino added his first task was to make sure a star-studded outfit began to look the sum of its parts. PSG surrendered the French league title to Lille last season and were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City despite boasting the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in their ranks.

  • Vietnam to extend movement curbs in biggest city as virus toll rises

    Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will extend its coronavirus restrictions to the end of August, state media reported on Friday, as new infections and deaths rise further in the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak yet. "We have to prepare for a prolonged battle," Phan Van Mai, the deputy secretary of the city's Communist Party committee, was quoted as saying by the Tuoi Tre newspaper. After successfully containing the virus up until late April, Vietnam has seen infections rise rapidly and has introduced movement restrictions across about a third of the country to try to curtail the spread.