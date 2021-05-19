Cuba threatens to prosecute exiles in absentia for anti-regime activities abroad | Opinion

Fabiola Santiago
·4 min read

Travelers to Cuba and Cuban Americans, beware.

President Joe Biden, his administration, members of Congress, take note.

The Cuban government has struck a new repressive blow — and is reaching across the Florida Straits to impose repressive measures on U.S. citizens, too.

In a desperate bid to quash unprecedented opposition at home — and the visible mounting support abroad for dissidents — the Cuban regime has threatened to prosecute and jail any Cuban national living abroad who stands with them.

No matter U.S. residency or citizenship status, if and when people born in Cuba return to the island to visit, they will be arrested and tried if the person has participated in what the regime calls “subversive actions,” a top prosecutor for the regime said on Cuban television.

This can be anything from merely supporting a street protest on social media to physically attending an anti-regime rally on Calle Ocho.

Even if Cuban nationals don’t return to Cuba, he threatened, they will be tried “in absentia.”

And, if they travel to another country, Cuba will seek extradition to the island, said prosecutor José Luis Reyes Blanco, a department head in the Criminal Proceedings Directorate of the Attorney General’s Office.

“The laws allow the trial of people who are not in the country. Those individuals who fund, convene or coordinate these actions may be prosecuted in absentia. Or they can be extradited through international legal cooperation,” Reyes Blanco said on the television show Hacemos Cuba (We Make Cuba) on Caribe television.

His words, reported in Spanish-language media like el Nuevo Herald, spread through Cuban Miami like a roadside brush fire.

Cuba’s overreach

“Terrifying,” a Cuban American academic who frequently travels to Cuba told me. “It’s another repressive mechanism in their arsenal to try to intimidate people.”

It’s a push back against the power of social media to mobilize public opinion and against the power of a song, “Patria y Vida,” to rally the masses in a similar way to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

Brave Afro-Cubans leading unprecedented protests in Cuba need BLM support | Opinion

Is Cuba’s overreach enforceable?

“It would be impossible to apply it to everyone,” the academic said, “but they will choose a few people as scapegoats and they can build a case out of nothing. They can put drugs in your luggage or a pack of dollars and claim it’s CIA money. It’s a sort of terrorist roulette to create a maximum state of terror. There is fear, a lot of fear.”

Silencing artists in Cuba & U.S.

The real reason the state is issuing such threats is to keep Cuban Americans in the United States from disseminating news about the dozens of dissidents, independent journalists and artists the regime right now has under house arrest, police posted at their doors.

Or, who are in arbitrary, Machiavellian detention.

One of them is San Isidro Movement founding artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, last year jailed for using the Cuban flag in his performance art and for his protest against a law that criminalizes making independent art.

His message: ‘The flag belongs to everyone.’ The Cuban regime jailed him for it | Opinion

On a hunger strike to protest the trespassing of government agents into his house to confiscate and destroy his critical artwork, Otero Alcántara, 33, has been hospitalized under heavy security for two weeks and remains incommunicado.

Throughout the hunger strike, he posted to social media poignant videos explaining to the world why he was willing to die. He’s so well-known, he’s now on Wikipedia.

Most importantly for the Cuban government, respected Cuban American intellectuals who aren’t right-wingers — and have traveled to Havana to participate in official events like the book fair and art biennial — have stood openly and firmly behind the humble San Isidro artist movement’s fight against censorship.

They’ve got the resources and stature and are using it to call international attention to Cuba’s brutal repression under new dictator Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel.

They created and distributed 27N, a manifesto, that eloquently outlines what a new, truly revolutionary Cuba should look like. On April 27, 20 Cuban intellectuals from the island and the diaspora live streamed a choral reading of the legendary mea culpa the Cuban government forced jailed Cuban poet Heberto Padilla to make against his own poetry.

Fifty years ago, the Padilla affair, as it was known, brought the end of support for Fidel Castro from major Latin American, European and American intellectuals like Mario Vargas Llosa, Susan Sontag and Jean-Paul Sartre.

Today, from Miami to Berlin, museums and other art venues are disseminating the reading, “Padilla’s Shadow,” directed by New York-based Cuban artist Coco Fusco.

Looks like the Cuban regime, the world’s eyes on them, will have to hold hundreds of thousands of Kafkaesque trials.

Travelers to Cuba, beware.

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu, Gaza militants fight on as Biden urges 'de-escalation'

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel and Gaza militants vowed to keep fighting after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire in the 10-day-old conflict. An Egyptian security source said the two sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators, although details were still being negotiated in secret. A senior Hamas official, Moussa Abu Marzouk, also said late on Wednesday in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV that he expected Israel and the Gaza militants to reach a ceasefire "within a day or two", ending the cross-border violence.

  • Soccer-Turkey's Erdogan says UEFA decision to move CL final was political

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said UEFA's decision to move the Champions League final between English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea to Porto from Istanbul was political. "A couple of years ago, we were notified that the final would be played in Turkey, but things took a sudden turn when two English clubs qualified to play the final," Erdogan said on Turkish television on Wednesday.

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Germany's World Cup-winner Khedira announces retirement

    Khedira, 34, began his career at VfB Stuttgart and helped them win the league title in the 2006-07 season before moving to Real Madrid, where he won the league and Champions League in a trophy-laden spell. Khedira went on to win five Serie A titles at Juventus after joining them in 2015 and left for Hertha three months ago, playing eight games for the team as they avoided relegation.

  • Israeli strikes kill 6 in Gaza; rockets fired from Lebanon

    At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in the current fighting, including 63 children and 36 women; 1,530 have been wounded.

  • Maricopa County officials call for end to election audit

    The mostly Republican board of supervisors&nbsp;in the largest county in Arizona are calling for an end to the highly unusual post-election audit of ballots there. Jim Nintzel, the executive editor for Tucson Weekly, joined CBSN's&nbsp;"Red and Blue" with more on the controversy in Maricopa County.

  • Venezuelans tied to anti-Maduro plot sentenced to 6 years

    A judge in Colombia has sentenced three Venezuelan men to six years in prison for helping organize an ill-conceived plot to remove President Nicolás Maduro involving former American Green Berets. In March, the men pleaded guilty to working alongside Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. Green Beret and Iraq war veteran, in organizing a rag tag army of a few dozen Venezuelan military deserters intent on overthrowing Venezuela’s socialist leadership. The so-called Operation Gideon — or the Bay of Piglets, as the bloody fiasco came to be known — ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.

  • Hong Kong police say top officer did nothing immoral

    Hong Kong police said Tuesday there is no evidence the director of its National Security Department, who was caught up in a raid on an unlicensed massage business, was engaging in any immoral or illegal behavior. The director, Frederic Choi, was placed on leave while being investigated over the March raid, authorities said last week. Chief Superintendent Ryan Wong told reporters Tuesday that there was no evidence that Choi was doing anything illegal or immoral at the time of the raid.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning debuts with a $39,974 starting MSRP, up to 300 miles of range, and 563 horsepower

    A fully loaded F-150 Lightning will run you up to $90,000, Ford says. You can reserve one now with a $100 deposit.

  • EU proposes unified corporate tax regime fit for 21st century

    The European Union's executive on Tuesday adopted a plan for a more unified corporate tax regime across the bloc, whose 27 national systems are struggling to cope in a world where cross-border business, often via the Internet, is commonplace. Under its proposal, certain large companies operating in the EU would have to publish their effective tax rates to ensure greater transparency, and there would be new anti-tax avoidance measures to tackle the abusive use of shell companies. "It's time to rethink taxation in Europe," Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the economy, said in a statement.

  • I Coast ex-rebel chief on trial in absentia for overthrow 'plot'

    Ivory Coast's exiled former rebel chief and prime minister Guillaume Soro went on trial in absentia on Wednesday along with around 20 supporters over an alleged 2019 "plot" to overthrow the government.

  • Cuba baseball squad without visas as Olympic qualifier nears

    Just over a week before the start of the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States, athletes and officials said Tuesday. Finally last week the athletes and their managers presented the documentation to the U.S. Embassy in Cuba, which has had its consular area closed since 2017 by order of then President Donald Trump. The Cuban team has spent months training for the qualifying tournament in the hopes of representing their country in this year's Tokyo Olympics, team captain Frederich Cepeda said.

  • Israel tests Biden's influence — and progressives' patience

    Analysis: President Joe Biden has slowly increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move toward a cease-fire. It's not enough for the left.

  • NLB deputy director charged with leaking info on Singapore's Phase 2 reopening

    Chua Wee Lin is said to have sent the information to a WhatsApp group consisting of 18 other members.

  • Darren Till inspired by Charles Oliveira’s rise to UFC gold: ‘I know for a fact’ I’ll be champion

    Seeing Charles Oliveira go through a turbulent road to becoming champion has motivated Darren Till.

  • Republicans slam Biden administration on report of Nord Stream sanctions waivers

    Republican U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration over a media report that it will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, even as the U.S. secretary of state told his German counterpart Washington opposes the project. Republicans accused the administration of handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a strategic advantage in Europe after Axios reported Washington will waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company overseeing construction of the pipeline.

  • Guantanamo’s oldest prisoner to be released after 16 years without charge

    Saifullah Paracha, the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo Bay, will be released after more than 16 years in custody, his lawyer has said. The 73-year-old from Pakistan has been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaeda but never charged with a crime. In addition to being the oldest detainee, Mr Paracha has also been described as among the most unwell, with the New York Times reporting that he has heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Mr Paracha, who was captured in Thailand in 2003, was cleared by the prisoner review board along with two other men, according to Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November. He was "not a continuing threat" to the US, Ms Sullivan-Bennis said, adding that she believed he would be sent back to Pakistan in the coming months.

  • 'Disappointing beyond measure': New Jersey police officer charged with running meth lab from his home

    Christopher Walls, 50, faces several charges related to manufacturing and operating a methamphetamine production facility.

  • Laura Bush Says She Was 'Very Surprised' When Husband George W. Bush Started Painting

    "He’s really gotten good, I'm shocked," the former first lady said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

  • U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Biden seeks to mend Europe ties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, a move decried by critics of the project in Congress. A State Department report sent to Congress concluded that Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity.