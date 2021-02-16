Cuban American group advises Biden to re-engage with Cuba, build support in Miami

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nora Gámez Torres
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A new policy memo by the Cuba Study Group, an influential Cuban American advocacy organization, advises President Joe Biden to re-engage with Cuba but avoid the shortcomings of a similar approach under Barack Obama’s administration.

“We wanted to understand why it had been so easy for Trump to undo the progress that had been achieved under President Obama’s popular opening to Cuba without incurring any political costs,” Cuba Study Group executive director Ricardo Herrero told the Miami Herald. “In our research, we found that the social-economic ties between the United States and Cuba, while extensive, remain shallow, informal and exceedingly vulnerable to codified sanctions and unpredictable political cycles.”

As the Biden administration is set to review U.S. policy toward Cuba, several pro-engagement organizations have lobbied the current administration to reverse former President Donald Trump’s Cuba policies, heavily focused on sanctions against the Cuban government and its military.

The Cuba Study Group document, obtained by the Herald ahead of its public release on Tuesday, encourages the new administration to abandon the “centerpiece policy of regime change” for an incremental approach aiming to make any changes more durable. As the first steps, the report states that the Biden administration should lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances and travel and take some immigration-related measures that are likely to get broad support, such as reinstating the Cuban Reunification Program and resuming the issuance of a multi-year visa for Cubans wanting to visit the U.S.

The Biden administration has already signaled it is willing to do that.

Will Biden restore ties with Cuba? Debate swirls over next steps as Florida loss muddies plans

Other steps Biden might take in the short term, the memo argues, include increasing support to the Cuban private sector; engaging quickly in high-level bilateral talks about thorny issues like the resolution of property claims, and implementing “confidence-building” measures such as ordering a review of Cuba’s re-designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Lifting sanctions to the military will likely face pushback by influential Cuban American members of Congress from both parties, such as Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who is set to become the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Florida Republican Marco Rubio, who helped draft the sanctions policy under Trump and was appointed as vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Acknowledging such a reality, in the short term, the Cuba Study Group recommends keeping the sanctions but reviewing if they are delivering on their purpose.

Progress on more challenging issues like Cuba’s long-standing demand to eliminate the embargo depends on congressional action and will require that the Cuban government “advance meaningful economic liberalization and guarantee greater rights for Cubans both at home and abroad,” the document says.

The policy recommendations also included one caveat that others have minimized: “the road to resilient relations” between the countries “runs through, not around, Miami,” an acknowledgment of both the impact of Cuban American voters in Florida elections and their role as key stakeholders in policies towards Cuba. The document also calls for the Biden administration to “highlight Cuba’s democratic failings and support actors across the spectrum of Cuban society who work to ensure that greater economic and civic freedoms are guaranteed on the island.”

Reforms in Cuba and outreach in Miami

The memo is carefully worded to avoid talk of concessions or a quid pro quo approach, strategies likely to be rebuffed by the island’s government. Instead, it encourages both governments to implement “individual but parallel policies” to advance the negotiation process.

The memo acknowledges that the Trump administration was able to dismantle engagement policies with little political repercussions because the Obama administration could not clearly demonstrate progress, as Cuban government hardliners pushed back on the opening.

“Normalization will remain vulnerable to partisan winds unless Cuba follows through on its stated intentions to finally deepen internal reform,” the document states. “Cuban officials must also understand that heavy-handed responses to peaceful internal dissent are not only reprehensible, but also complicate the case for normalization in the United States.”

Cuban artists behind rare protest met with shoves, insults after new try at dialogue

The policy recommendations echo the concerns of many Cubans and Cuban Americans who want to see further economic reforms, greater civic freedoms, and policies that allow Cubans Americans to reintegrate fully into the country’s economic and political life. A recent open letter signed by more than 700 intellectuals, writers, independent journalists, civil society members, and political dissidents supporting normalization also asks the Cuban government to eliminate immigration restrictions for Cubans living abroad.

“As Cuban citizens, we want the government to move towards normalizing relations with the rest of the nations, but, first of all, with Cubans themselves wherever they may be,” the letter says.

Carlos Saladrigas, the president of the Cuba Study Group, said in an interview he also believed that “a level of normalization between Cuba and the diaspora” was needed to “end this constant cycle of Cuba policy openings and closings.” He also called for the Biden administration to involve the Cuban American community in the policymaking process.

A common criticism of the brief thaw pursued under Obama was that his administration did not consistently reach out to the Cuban American community to explain a policy that many perceived as having been cooked in Washington DC by government officials without much knowledge about Cuba. Cuban American Congress members were left in the dark about the policy changes and the secret negotiations that led to the restoration of relations in 2015.

A 2020 poll by Florida International University found that most Cuban Americans supported measures that promoted engagement with the island, such as travel and remittances, but also stricter sanctions against the Cuban government, as resentment about a stalled economic reform and increased government repression continued growing among the Cuba diaspora.

With his harsh rhetoric on Cuba and Venezuela and his misleading claims about socialism coming to America, Trump won the support of a majority of Cuban American voters, including those who recently arrived from the island and were largely expected to lean Democrat. To avoid a similar result in future election cycles, the Cuba Study Group suggests the Biden administration “work proactively in South Florida to build deeper buy-in to the idea that a policy of engagement is good both for the future of Cuba and South Florida’s Cuban community.”

Herrero, the organizations’ executive director, said the goal should be to transform the Cuban American community into the greatest facilitator for a deepening of relations between the United States and Cuba.

“We’re not asking to develop a Cuba policy that’s totally dependent on the whims of a few voters in the community,” Saladrigas added. “We’re just saying [to the Biden administration], ‘listen to the community, get feedback, and exercise leadership so that you can help transform the public opinion in the community back into a pro-engagement point of view.”

Follow Nora Gámez Torres on Twitter: @ngameztorres

Latest Stories

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Charge dropped against white woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

    Video of Amy Cooper calling 911 to report a Black man was threatening her in Central Park made national headlines.

  • Axios Deletes Tweet Scrutinizing VP’s ‘Starting from Scratch’ Vaccine Claim

    Axios deleted a tweet scrutinizing a claim from Kamala Harris that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on COVID-19 vaccinations, and has yet to explain the decision despite promising in January to “take responsibility for all content that appears on our public platforms.” The initial tweet, which highlighted an interview between Harris and Axios co-founder Mike Allen that aired Sunday on HBO, contrasted Harris’s claims with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s. “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.” Fauci said during a January White House press briefing that “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Multiple current and former staffers with Operation Warp Speed confirmed Fauci’s account, telling National Review that the Trump administration coordinated with the CDC and local leaders to developed 64 regional rollout plans and gave the Biden transition team over 300 HHS meetings. .@VP told @mikeallen that “there was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations” and that Biden admin was “starting from scratch.” That’s wrong. The Trump admin had a plan to distribute to locations chosen by states and let them take it from there. https://t.co/0MoQ8OnpoN pic.twitter.com/nYb8r5gPKz — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 15, 2021 But the Axios tweet, published Sunday night with the January line from Fauci, was later deleted without explanation. The outlet left up a later tweet of the exchange, without the Fauci context, and also tweeted out a link to Allen’s story, which does not mention the Fauci statement, on Monday. Why did Axios delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/94HNrOIgrW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 15, 2021 .@VP Harris: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. … We're starting from scratch."@mikeallen: Are you having to adjust your sights now of what’s possible, given that?@VP: "We've gotta figure out a way. … No patience for, 'It can't be done.'" #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/opif5rjg96 — Axios (@axios) February 15, 2021 Axios did not return multiple requests for comment on why the tweet was deleted, and whether the White House reached out to complain about its framing. In January, the outlet published its “Bill of Rights,” which includes a promise to “take responsibility for all content that appears on our public platforms, putting the pressure on us to provide the highest level of scrutiny.” In recent weeks, Axios has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that one of its reporters, Alexi McCammond — who previously covered the Biden campaign — was dating Biden press flack TJ Ducklo. Though Axios promised in January that perceived conflicts of interest “will be disclosed at the bottom of the story,” McCammond’s work covering the Biden transition did not receive any editor’s notes. An Axios spokesperson initially told Politico that McCammond had been taken off the Biden beat, only to later clarify that McCammond had “taken a backseat” on Biden coverage. McCammond was reassigned to cover progressives in Congress and Vice President Harris after revealing her relationship to Axios leadership in November. “TJ has not been a source for any story I’ve worked on or in any capacity since we began dating,” McCammond told People for a glowing profile of their relationship. On Saturday, Ducklo resigned from his role as deputy White House press secretary after threatening and demeaning Politico reporter Tara Palmeri for covering his relationship as a potential conflict-of-interest. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo reportedly told Palmeri, one day before President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony that “if you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” After the story of the altercation broke, Ducklo was initially suspended for one week without pay — a decision White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she arrived at with chief of staff Ron Klain, but not Biden.

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • Satellite images show fire devastation on Afghan-Iran border

    Investigators began sifting through the ruins of a massive fire that destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers parked at a major crossing at the Afghanistan-Iran border, the governor of Afghanistan's Herat province said Tuesday. Satellite photos of the Islam Qala customs terminal and surroundings analyzed by The Associated Press show the devastation wreaked by a blaze that began Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded. Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. obtained by the AP show the burnt shells of hundreds of fuel and natural gas tankers on the Afghan side of the border.

  • Israel moves to buy F-35 jets, KC-46 refueling planes, munitions: official

    An Israeli ministerial committee approved the purchase of new jets, aircraft and munitions from U.S. companies, an Israeli official said on Tuesday, in a deal that would be worth billions of dollars. "A ministerial procurement committee has approved the purchase of a new F-35 squadron, four new refueling planes, and a large quantity of munitions," the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss matters still under negotiation. It would be the first Foreign Military Sale to Israel announced under the new administration of President Joe Biden.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • New Zealand furious at Australia for cancelling citizenship of Islamic State terror suspect with dual nationality

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accused Australia of "exporting its problems" for cancelling the citizenship of a dual national Australian-New Zealander who reportedly joined the Islamic State in Syria On Monday Turkey’s Defence ministry said a 26-year-old New Zealand “Daesh terrorist” was being deported with her two children after Turkish border staff caught them crossing illegally from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib. Media reports identified the woman as Suhayra Aden, who moved to Australia from New Zealand when she was six years old and lived in Melbourne before travelling to Syria on her Australian passport in 2014 to live under the so-called Islamic State. On Tuesday an irate Ms Ardern said she had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the dual national in 2019 after she was detained with her two children after Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces retook the final sliver of IS territory in Syria. Mr Morrison then revoked Ms Aden’s citizenship without telling Ms Ardern, leaving New Zealand to deal with the dilemma alone. “You can imagine my response,” she said, after learning the next year that Australia had acted unilaterally. “Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with in Australia… That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside, and that is the place they departed for Syria,” she said. Ms Ardern said the welfare of Ms Aden’s surviving children, aged five and two, was paramount. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own,” Ms Ardern. Ms Aden reportedly had a third child who died of pneumonia, after marrying twice in Syria to Swedish nationals who also both died. Ms Ardern said Australia had “abdicated responsibility” for Ms Aden, who spent most of her life in Australia. “New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ms Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.” But an uncontrite Mr Morrison said his only concern was the safety of Australians. “It’s my job as Australia’s prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first,” he told a press conference. Australian legislation to automatically cancel citizenship for dual nationals determined to have engaged in terrorism has been used against at least 17 people who reportedly joined IS. The case highlights the unresolved issue of tens of thousands of prisoners left in limbo following the territorial defeat of IS. Most are held in squalid conditions in the Al-Hol near the Iraqi border, though following hundreds of escapes from the sprawling camp authorities last year moved dozens of Western prisoners to the smaller and more secure Roj camp. At one time up to 66 Australians, including 44 children, were believed to be in the camps, though the Australian government repatriated eight children in June 2019, and others may have escaped. One New Zealand man is known to be detained in northeast Syria. Mark Taylor, who became known as the Bumbling Jihadi for revealing his location in posts calling for attacks on New Zealanders, has been held in a Kurdish jail since surrendering in late 2018. Earlier this month a group of United Nations experts called on the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps to repatriate their citizens, following reports that 20 people were murdered in Al-Hol in January.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • Bulgarian prosecutors say heroin found in cargo from Iran

    The drugs were divided in 487 packages and hidden among asphalt rollers the ship was carrying, prosecutor Vladimir Chavdarov. Customs officials in the Black Sea port of Varna valued the seized heroin at 18 million euros ($22 million).

  • Minneapolis City Council Votes to Increase Police Budget to Hire New Recruits

    The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved a $6.4 million increase to the police budget, despite a push by local activists to replace the police with a new public safety department. Minneapolis was roiled by civil unrest in May and June after an officer killed African American resident George Floyd during an attempted arrest. Rioters burned down the officer’s precinct and destroyed businesses in the city, and Floyd’s death sparked massive protests and riots throughout U.S. cities, with demonstrators calling to “defund” police departments. The City Council voted on Friday to provide its police department with $6.4 million to hire and train new recruits. The department says it began 2020 with 817 officers but ended the year with 638 officers available to work. While some officers resigned or retired after the summer riots, 155 officers are currently on extended leave, with many of those claiming post-traumatic stress disorder. Amid the demonstrations and an ongoing pandemic, the U.S. recorded a massive increase in murders in 2020 across the entire country. One analyst found that murders increased by about 37 percent across 57 large police jurisdictions. Minneapolis recorded a 21 percent increase in all violent crime, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Residents have complained that police response times have been slower in the months since the riots, and have pleaded with the City Council to allow for the hiring of new officers. Even so, three council members have written a proposal to replace the police with a new public safety department that would reduce the mayor’s authority over the police. A local political group called Yes 4 Minneapolis is also collecting signatures for a petition to replace the police with a new agency that would take a “comprehensive public health approach to safety.” The group was funded in part by a $500,000 grant from the Open Society Policy Center, the lobbying arm of philanthropist George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, the Star Tribune reported.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Analysis: Saudi Arabia eyes Dubai's crown with HQ ultimatum

    Saudi Arabia has raised the stakes in a competition with freewheeling Dubai for foreign talent and cash. From 2024, the Saudi government will stop giving state contracts to companies and commercial institutions that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, the Saudi finance minister told Reuters. The measure is the latest attempt by the kingdom, a religiously conservative nation that is the birthplace of Islam, to remould itself as a financial and tourism hub under the leadership of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Several feared dead after bus falls into canal

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS IMAGES OF DEATH AND INJURY.The incident took place when the driver of the bus going from Sidhi to Satna lost control.However, local media reports put the toll at 18.Seven people had been rescued and search for rest of the passengers was underway.

  • In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

    Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital Tuesday as many services across the country were brought to a standstill. The snow, an unusual sight in the city of more than 3 million residents, also stopped most public transport services, while toppled trees caused blackouts in several mountainside suburbs. Sections of Greece’s main highway were also closed and most ferry services to the islands were canceled, and flights from regional airports to Athens were disrupted.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • The status and politics of the Texas power crisis

    More than 4.3 million Texas homes and businesses are without power as of Tuesday morning, per the tracking service poweroutage.us.Why it matters: Bitter cold temperatures and winter storms are wreaking havoc on the power system in Texas and its refineries, and affecting other states too.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Via The Houston Chronicle..."The Texas power grid, powered largely by wind and natural gas, is relatively well equipped to handle the state’s hot and humid summers when demand for power soars.""But unlike blistering summers, the severe winter weather delivered a crippling blow to power production, cutting supplies as the falling temperatures increased demand."What we're watching: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Richard Glick said in a statement that they would be "examining the root causes of these reliability events," but the current focus is on power restoration and safety.The intrigue: We'll also be looking to see how the outages in Texas affect the politics of clean energy debates.While frozen Texas wind turbines are getting lots of attention, Bloomberg notes: "The majority of outages ... were plants fueled by natural gas, coal and nuclear, which together make up more than two-thirds of power generation during winter."Still, a separate Bloomberg piece on this crisis and severe weather affecting grids elsewhere notes, "Electrifying sectors like transport and heating to use green power is seen as vital to reaching net-zero [emissions] but the world’s grid infrastructure may not be ready for that shift."What they're saying: ClearView Energy Partners, in a note, said renewable power critics may point to the crisis as "evidence for the need for Texas to reevaluate grid reliability."But they're "skeptical" that efforts to slow wind and solar in Texas, the nation's largest wind power-producing state, will take root.They point out that multiple forms of generation were knocked offline.Plus, "Texas does not have typical state policies driving renewable buildout that they easily be reversed or modified." Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsBetween the lines: U.S. oil prices cracked $60-per-barrel Monday for the first time since January of 2020.The big picture: While the trajectory has been upward amid vaccine rollouts and planned stimulus, the U.S. power crisis and freezing temperatures added the most recent upward pressure.Where it stands: WTI crude was trading around $59.69 Tuesday morning."[W]e find that the recent price increase might be an overreaction to the recent reported events," Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodríguez Masiu said in a note.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free