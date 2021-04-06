Cuban cooks overcome shortages with ingenuity on Facebook

  • Yuliet Colon pulls her rolling grocery cart as she walks home after after a visit to the agro market in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. Colon helps Cubans cope with shortages exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic with Facebook posts of culinary creations designed around what is actually available at the market. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A makeshift light switch plate is decorated with an image of baked goods in the home of Yuliet Colon, a 39-year-old mother of two and a contributor to the Facebook page, ”Recipes from the Heart," in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Yuliet Colon puts on her apron as she prepares to cook a dish in her kitchen in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. Colon found for herself and many Cubans a solution that combines ingenuity with the innovative use of the Internet on the island and became a contributor to the Facebook page “Recipes from the Heart,” with tips, ideas and tricks to get ahead with what items are actually available at the market. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Contributor Yuliet Colon takes pictures of ingredients to upload to the “Recipes from the Heart” facebook page for her latest post, in her home in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. Colon bought the few vegetables she could find at an agricultural market near her home, and used them to create something that she called “Cuban-style pisto manchego.” (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Yuliet Colon holds a handful of herbs she collected from a small flowerbed that a relative grows on the side of her house, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. Shortages and difficult access to food in the midst of a global pandemic and a sharpening of the United States sanctions, Colon tries to make the best of it and help others with ingenious dishes she creates using what little is available at the local market and publishing her recipes on the Facebook page, "Recipes from the Heart." (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Contributor Yuliet Colon poses for a photo holding a pot of her creation, “Cuban-style pisto manchego," and her phone that displays the Facebook page, “Recipes from the Heart,” in her home in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. Colon, a 39-year-old mother of two, found for herself a solution that combines ingenuity with the innovative use of the Internet and became a contributor to “Recipes from the Heart,” with tips, ideas and tricks to get ahead with items that are actually available at the market. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Yuliet Colon, center, waits to check-out at an agricultural market near her home, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. Colon is among several Cubans who, with more ingenuity than resources, help their compatriots cope with shortages exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic with Facebook posts of culinary creations designed around what they're actually likely to find at the market or with government rations. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Yuliet Colon, center in tank top, waits her turn outside an agricultural market in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. Colon is among several Cubans who, with more ingenuity than resources, help their compatriots cope with shortages exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic with Facebook posts of culinary creations designed around what they're actually likely to find at the market or with government rations. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
1 / 8

Cuba Adversity Cooking

Yuliet Colon pulls her rolling grocery cart as she walks home after after a visit to the agro market in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. Colon helps Cubans cope with shortages exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic with Facebook posts of culinary creations designed around what is actually available at the market. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
·3 min read

HAVANA (AP) — If you don’t have potato, use malanga root. If you can't find zucchini, replace it with cucumber.

Can't find the ingredients you want? No problem: Yuliet Colón will help you whip up a dessert using the eggs you ran across, swap pork for the ground chicken in that recipe, even peanuts for beans in your Cuban-style rice.

She's among a number of Cubans who, with more ingenuity than resources, help their compatriots cope with shortages exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic with Facebook posts of culinary creations designed around what they're actually likely to find at the market or with government rations.

“I love Master Chef Spain, but where do I get liquid nitrogen in this country?” joked Colón, a 39-year-old mother of two and one of the creators of the Facebook page, ”Recipes from the Heart."

The site, launched in June, how has more than 12,000 members — many of them on an island just becoming accustomed to social media due to recently improved internet access.

The combination of COVID-19, which shut off income from tourism on the island, local economic productivity woes and sharpened U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump has led to increased scarcities in Cuba, where gross domestic product decreased by 11% in 2020.

Long queues became noticeable last year, and 2021 opened with government economic reforms that effectively raised both prices and pay — though not always at the same rate.

Colón last week visited an agricultural market near her house and, after standing in lines for about 40 minutes, bought the few vegetables she found.

She used them to create something that she called “Cuban-style pisto manchego” which includes onion, peppers, tomato, eggplant and cucumber — winning admiring comments from other group members.

These days, Cuban household staples come and go without warning. When toothpaste appears, deodorant disappears, and when it returns, soap and the toilet paper have vanished. The same is true for rice, beans, milk, cheese, onions, tomato and or garlic. Fruit has not been seen for weeks.

Sometimes potato disappears, prompting Cubans to turn to other tubers popular in the region, yuca or rough-skinned malanga.

The Facebook site has become a home for proposals on how to chicken when it's the only meat available or create artisanal cheeses with others aren't available.

“There are a lot of shortages”, lamented Colón in the small kitchen of her house while she prepared her “pisto manchego," chopping the vegetables and photographing the process before uploading the images.

She added a bit of fresh basil and oregano she took from a small flowerbed that a relative grows at the side of her house.

“What I like the most is making desserts, but now it’s hard to get eggs, milk or flour,” Colón said.

The Facebook page is an internet-era democratization of earlier efforts to help Cubans make due in hard times, notably following the collapse of the Soviet Union, which devastated the economy of its Caribbean ally in the early 1990s. A TV cooking show at that time once offered suggestions for cooking grapefruit rind steaks.

Thanks to arrival of internet access, services to manage food or deliver merchandise have proliferated and relatives abroad can even directly pay telephone bills for those on the island. Cubans can share tips on WhatsApp or Twitter about which stores are stocked with which products.

They've also helped make authorities more accountable in some cases — as when a state factory distributed croquettes that cooks complained seemed to explode when put in oil and authorities responded with explanations in the local press.

Colón relies on the internet to communicate with her mother, whose deposits help pay for web access that keeps her on Facebook.

Colón usually adds a few family anecdotes in her posts.

“The kitchen is my happy place, where I am calmer and I feel better,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Mysterious disappearance of hog farm worker in North Carolina leads to murder charge

    The search for the worker’s body continues, police said.

  • U.S. Stocks Pause Near Record Highs

    Concerns about rising bond yields have faded into the background, as recent economic data has come in exceptionally strong and the discussion in Washington has turned to even more fiscal stimulus.

  • Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

    This story is insane!

  • Walgreens Stock May Become A Winner In This Long Straddle Options Trade, And Here's Why

    Walgreens is due to report earnings toward the end of June, and implied volatility is likely to drop after that event.

  • Placing knee on a suspect’s neck not allowed, police trainer tells Chauvin trial

    Lt Johnny Mercil tells court use of force has to be reasonableDerek Chauvin trial – live coverage Mercil said officers are trained to use force in proportion ‘to level of resistance that you’re getting’. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters A Minneapolis police trainer who instructed Derek Chauvin in the use of force told the former officer’s murder trial on Tuesday that placing a knee on a suspect’s neck “is not authorised”. Lt Johnny Mercil told the court that at the time George Floyd was arrested last May, police department policy still permitted the use of neck restraints using an arm or side of a leg when a suspect was being “assaultive”. But he said the training did not include the use of a knee, as Chauvin used for more than nine minutes on the 46-year-old African American man in his custody. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death, which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Three other officers face charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. Mercil, a martial arts expert specialising in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, said he trained officers that the use of force has to be reasonable when it starts and when it stops. The prosecution is seeking to show that even if Chauvin felt that he was using a legitimate level of force when he got Floyd on the ground, keeping his knee on the detained man’s neck for more than nine minutes was not reasonable. There came a point at which it should have been lifted. Mercil said officers are trained to use force in proportion “to level of resistance that you’re getting”. He agreed that it should be reduced as the threat from a suspect diminishes. The prosecutor showed Mercil a picture of Chauvin restraining Floyd as he lay prone and asked if that level of force would be authorised “if the subject was under control and handcuffed”. The police lieutenant replied: “I would say no.” Mercil was the latest in a succession of Chauvin’s former colleagues to give evidence for the prosecution. Earlier on Tuesday, Sgt Ker Yang, a 24-year Minneapolis police veteran who now heads training in crisis intervention, said Chauvin was instructed to recognise whether a detained individual is in crisis and needs medical assistance. He agreed that intoxication from drugs or alcohol “can be a crisis”. Floyd’s girlfriend has testified that he was addicted to opioids and another witness said he appeared to be high shortly before his arrest. The defence put it to Yang that when a detained person is in crisis, the risk to the officer can grow because of other threats, such as hostile bystanders. The officer agreed. The defence lawyer, Eric Nelson, has suggested that Chauvin felt threatened by an increasingly angry group of people demanding he lift his knee from Floyd’s neck, and that distracted him from paying full attention to the detained man’s condition. One of the challenges for the prosecution is to persuade the jury that Chauvin, and not the Minneapolis police department, bears responsibility for the methods he used. On Monday the city’s police chief, Medaria Arradondo, attempted to paint Chauvin as a rogue officer going far beyond his training and regulations in his use of force. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” Arradondo told the trial. The defence suggested Chauvin was merely following his training by the Minneapolis police. Nelson put it to Arradondo that his department’s policies did permit neck restraints under certain circumstances at the time of Chauvin’s death. These included the “unconscious neck restraint” used to cut off the blood flow to the brain. However, that hold was only supposed to be used on people “exhibiting active aggression” or sustained resistance to arrest. Arradondo said there had been such a policy but there was no justification for the continued pressure on Floyd’s neck after he stopped resisting. The day began with an attempt by Morries Hall, the passenger in the vehicle with Floyd at the time of his detention, to invoke his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination and not give evidence. Previous witnesses testified that Hall supplied drugs to Floyd. The prosecution opposed the application for Hall to be granted a blanket right not to testify on the grounds that there are relevant questions that do not risk self-incrimination. The judge asked for a list of questions that might be asked. Three other officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial continues.

  • Video: Ko’s final round makes history, but Tavatanakit perseveres at ANA Inspiration

    Patty Tavatanakit had no idea Lydia Ko was tearing up the course three groups ahead Sunday in the final round of the ANA Inspiration.

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • IMF upgrades forecast for 2021 global growth to a record 6%

    The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecast. The 190-country lending agency said Tuesday that it expects the world economy to expand 6% in 2021, up from the 5.5% it had forecast in January. It would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.

  • Vaccine passports: What is the rest of the world doing?

    Since vaccinations were first approved for use, Covid-19 status checks have been widely debated as a potential method to keep the lifting of restrictions safe. It is thought that such a system could soon be introduced in the UK as the Government works to reopen theatres and nightclubs, as well as spectator events, in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. Vaccine "passports" have already been rolled out across much of the world and could indicate what is next for the UK’s coronavirus strategy. We round-up some of the most comprehensive systems below: Bahrain Bahrain became one of the first countries to launch a digital Covid-19 passport in February. Users' names, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine they have received are included in the BeAware app.

  • The factory that had to toss J&J coronavirus vaccines has made 150 million doses. Regulators haven't let any reach the public.

    The factory hasn't been certified by regulators to distribute the doses to the public, the New York Times reported.

  • Cargo ship adrift off Norway after dramatic rescue

    Footage released by the Norwegian Rescue Coordination Centre showed some of the 12 crew members jumping into the ocean from the badly listing Eemslift Hendrika before being rescued by helicopter. Others were hoisted directly from the deck.All were brought to safety, but the vessel - currently some 130 km (80 miles) off the coast in the North Sea - is at risk of sinking, Norwegian officials said.The Hendrika has around 350 tonnes of heavy oil and 50 tonnes of diesel in its tanks, the Coastal Administration said in a statement.

  • U.S. COVID vaccine program speeds up to about 3 million doses a day in the past week

    The U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program continues to kick into high gear, setting a record Saturday of more than four million doses administered, although experts continue to urge Americans to stick with safety measures and wear face masks in public and socially distance.

  • Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial

    A member of George Floyd's family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd's death. The seat reserved for Chauvin's family goes unclaimed. Floyd's younger brother Philonise Floyd, of Houston, has attended several days of the trial to bear witness on behalf of his family.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Mike Scioscia gets back into managing, will lead Team USA in Olympics quest

    Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA in an Olympic-qualifying tournament in Florida in June. The goal is to get into the Tokyo Games and win a gold medal.

  • Like Richmond, Weddington, Catholic’s win shows some contenders aren’t at full power

    State title contenders from Richmond Senior, Weddington and Charlotte Catholic are trying to get reps before the playoffs begin. Catholic narrowly beat Cuthbertson Monday night and looked a little rusty

  • SC awarded $47 million to enhance COVID-19 vaccine uptake in minority communities

    Three-quarters of the funding must be used on vaccine access, acceptance and uptake initiatives in minority communities and 60% must go to support local health departments, health centers and community organizations.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence. European oil giants such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have sharpened their focus on power, seeing it as the sector to build their businesses around as they reinvent themselves as clean energy suppliers.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.