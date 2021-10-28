Cuban exile told sons he trained Oswald, JFK’s accused assassin, at a secret CIA camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nora Gámez Torres
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Almost 40 years after his death following a bar brawl in Key Biscayne, Ricardo Morales, known as “Monkey” — contract CIA worker, anti-Castro militant, counter-intelligence chief for Venezuela, FBI informant and drug dealer — returned to the spotlight Thursday morning when one of his sons made a startling claim on Spanish-language radio:

Morales, a sniper instructor in the early 1960s in secret camps where Cuban exiles and others trained to invade Cuba, realized in the hours after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963 that the accused killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, had been one of his sniper trainees.

Morales also told his two sons that two days before the assassination, his CIA handler told him and his “clean-up” team to go to Dallas for a mission. But after the tragic events, they were ordered to go back to Miami without learning what the mission was about.

The claims made by Ricardo Morales, Jr., during a show on Miami’s Actualidad Radio 1040 AM, add to one of the long-held theories about the JFK assassination — that Cuban exiles working for the CIA had been involved. But the claims also point the finger at the CIA, which some observers believe could help explain why President Joe Biden backed off last week on declassifying the remaining documents in the case.

Morales’ son, 58, said the last time his father took him and his brother to shooting practice in the Everglades, a year before dying in 1982, his father told them felt his end was near because he had revealed too much information of his work for the CIA to a Venezuelan journalist and he was writing a memoir. So he encouraged his sons to ask him questions about his life.

“My brother asked ‘Who killed John F. Kennedy?’ and his answer was, ‘I didn’t do it but I was in Dallas two days before waiting for orders. We were the cleaning crew just in case something bad had to be done.’ After the assassination, they did not have to do anything and returned to Miami,” his son said on the radio show.

Morales Jr. said his father told them he did not know of the plans to assassinate Kennedy.

“He knew Kennedy was coming to Dallas, so he imagines something is going to happen, but he doesn’t know the plan,” he said. “In these kinds of conspiracies and these big things, nobody knows what the other is doing.”

Morales also knew Oswald, his son claims.

“When my old man was training in a CIA camp — he did not tell me where — he was helping to train snipers: other Cubans, Latin Americans, and there were a few Americans,” he said. “When he saw the photo of Lee Harvey Oswald [after the assassination] he realized that this was the same character he had seen on the CIA training field. He saw him, he saw the name tag, but he did not know him because he was not famous yet, but later when my father sees him he realizes that he is the same person.”

Morales Jr. gave a similar account to the Miami Herald in an interview Thursday, adding that his father said he didn’t believe Oswald killed Kennedy “because he has witnessed him shooting at a training camp and he said there is no way that guy could shoot that well.”

He said he believes his father told the truth at a moment he was fearing for his life after losing government protection.

While Lee Harvey Oswald was accused in Kennedy’s assassination, a 1979 report from the House Select Committee on Assassinations contradicted the 1964 Warren Commission conclusion that JFK was killed by one lone gunman. The committee instead concluded that the president was likely slain as the result of a conspiracy and that there was a high probability that two gunmen fired at him.

The House Select Committee, which also interviewed Morales, said they couldn’t preclude the possibility that Cuban exiles were involved.

There have been previous reports that a group of anti-Castro Cuban exiles, including the leader of the organization Alpha 66, Manuel Rodriguez Orcarberro, met at a house in Dallas days before the assassination, and that Oswald was seen visiting the house or being in the area. As that theory goes, Cuban exiles, who felt betrayed by Kennedy’s lack of support in the 1961 Bay of Pigs operation and his deal with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev after the end of the Cuban Missile Crisis not to invade Cuba, could have planned to kill JFK and blamed Castro so the U.S. would invade the island.

Other theories say the CIA was involved in the conspiracy, using Cuban exiles while helping create a fake narrative to paint Oswald as a pro-Castro communist so that the Cuban leader could be blamed for the assassination.

Whatever happened, Biden’s decision to postpone the declassification of the remaining 15,000 documents linked to the case is once again giving life to the conspiracy theories. Morales’s son believes the documents might never be made public.

After advocating for the documents’ release, President Biden ordered the postponement last week citing the impact of the COVID pandemic on the declassifying efforts and the need to protect “against identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure.”

“If Lee Harvey Oswald was the killer, acting on his own, why not release the documents?” said Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi, who has extensively researched Kennedy’s assassination.

Other experts think that no single document will reveal the truth, but might shed light on how intelligence agencies impeded the investigations to cover other operations, tactics and shadow figures.

Amandi, who called Morales Jr.’s account “a bomb” said there is no doubt that what Morales told his sons has merit, since he was a confessed CIA hitman, he told the Herald. Amandi believes many documents in the classified records make reference to Morales.

But Morales’s complex history and character, and his legal maneuvers to stay out of prison by becoming an informant in several federal and state investigations of anti-Castro terrorist activities, along with his drug trafficking, gave him a reputation as a clever man who was also unreliable.

The “Monkey,” a former intelligence agent for the Castro government in the early days of the revolution, later worked for or collaborate with the CIA, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Israel’s Mossad and Venezuela’s DISIP intelligence agency during the 190s and ‘70s. According to CIA documents declassified in 2017, Morales was terminated as a CIA contract worker in 1964 after a mission in the Congo because he was “´too wise´and not too clever for own good.”

His son said his father was in Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis and was working as a double agent, feeding false information to Cuban intelligence services after he was already a CIA asset.

Morales claimed to have been involved in almost every major plot to overthrow Fidel Castro, and he confessed to having a hand on more than 15 bombings. After his death, he was even linked to a plot to kill Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1976, the Herald reported in 1991.

In a pre-trial deposition related to a drug investigation case in which he was an informant, Morales confessed to being one of the people behind the mid-air bombing of a Cubana Airlines jetliner in Barbados in 1976, killing all 73 aboard. He also implicated the late Luis Posada Carriles, believed to be the mastermind of the bombing. In a 2005 interview with the Herald, Posada Carriles dismissed Morales’ account, attacking his character.

“I never would have participated in any conspiracy with Monkey Morales,” Posada said. “I’d have to be crazy, my God! Everything Monkey said had a double intent. He was not credible.”

But the fact that Morales avoided prosecution time after time, and that his name seems to pop up in so many government records, make his son and Amandi believe he knew what he was talking about regarding Kennedy’s assassination, they said during the show.

Morales’ son also made another claim on the show that might solve another 1980s murder mystery.

“On his deathbed, my uncle confessed he killed Rogelio Novo in retaliation for my father’s murder,” he said. Novo was the owner of Rogers on the Green, the Key Biscayne restaurant and bar where Morales was gunned down in December 1982. No one was ever arrested in Novo’s death.

A series of killings, including the death of Morales’ lawyer months before Morales himself was killed “destroyed my family,” his son told the Herald. The family split and scattered all around the country, fearing retaliation.

Morales Jr. currently lives in Michigan. He didn’t say anything before about the Kennedy connection before, he said, because in the beginning, the family was “scared to death.” Later he thought people would not believe him.

“It’s an amazing story,” he said. “It seems larger than life.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Mahomes addressed his Kansas City Chiefs teammates this week. And he was blunt

    The Chiefs have more than one thing to fix amid their 3-4 start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the attention to one particular place this week.

  • A gang member is charged with the attempted murder of a Hartford police officer -- but a program aimed at stopping the bloodshed remains in flux

    The attempted murder of a patrol officer this week underscores the continued threat street gangs pose in Hartford — but an intervention program aimed at curbing gang violence remains in a state of flux. A 31-year-old man affiliated with the Los Solidos — and who was sought in connection with a Monday homicide — shot into a police cruiser parked in Clay Arsenal early Tuesday morning, narrowly ...

  • Eagles, Beavers, Sea Turtles: Why NYC Is Humming With Wildlife

    NEW YORK — Adrian Benepe has spent much of his life promoting the outdoors in New York City, from serving as a park ranger in the 1970s to becoming the parks commissioner some 30 years later. Still, he is stunned at what he has seen around town lately. “I grew up in the parks,” said Benepe, now president of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “There were never red-tailed hawks or Peregrine falcons or bald eagles. You didn’t even see raccoons; there were pigeons and rats and squirrels, that was it. Now ther

  • Trump statement makes waves in Virginia governor's race

    After supporters of former President Trump interrupted President Biden's appearance at a rally for Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for governor of Virginia, Mr. Trump released a statement saying, "see you soon!" Washington Post political reporter Laura Vozzella spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the impact on Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign, and Youngkin's political ad featuring a mother who wanted a book banned from schools.

  • City's attempt to cut Texas man's grass ends with his death, police say

    A SWAT officer shot the man after he exited the home with weapons in his hand, according to police in Austin.

  • He Unleashed a California Massacre. Should This School Be Named for Him?

    ROUND VALLEY RESERVATION, Calif. — They said they were chasing down horse and cattle thieves, an armed pursuit through fertile valleys and evergreen forests north of San Francisco. But under questioning in 1860, a cattle rancher let slip a more gruesome picture, one of indiscriminate killings of Yuki Indians. A 10-year-old girl killed for “stubbornness.” Infants “put out of their misery.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Documented in letters and depositions held in Cal

  • Mysterious mobile home abandoned near Missouri intersection yields suspicious theories

    “This is what happens when the husband finds out the in-laws are coming to stay.”

  • Biden campaigned against Trump's Mexico border policy. Now he's relaunching it

    President Joe Biden's administration is poised to bring back the "Remain in Mexico" policy that denies asylum seekers safety in the United States.

  • ‘They knew. They lied.’ California congressman on Big Oil’s role in climate change

    Top executives from six major oil firms and trade groups will testify before the House Oversight Committee Thursday, about the industry’s role in spreading disinformation on the impact fossil fuels have on climate change.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Responds to Jason Sudeikis' ‘SNL’ Sketch Mocking Her Talk Show

    On Thursday’s episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ the 63-year-old comedian revealed what she thought of Jason Sudeikis’ ‘Mellen’ skit on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

  • Joel Klatt: “Matt Rhule not all the way in on the NFL”

    A new name possibly emerging?

  • Biden and Pelosi call progressives' bluff

    Biden and Pelosi call progressives' bluff

  • US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

    Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. The Justice Department will pay $88 million, which includes $63 million for the families of the nine people killed and $25 million for five survivors who were inside the church at the time of the shooting, it was announced Thursday. Bakari Sellers, an attorney who helped broker the agreement, told The Associated Press the "88” figure was purposeful.

  • Record-smashing climate change spending in budget framework

    President Biden announced on Thursday that the agreed-upon budget reconciliation package includes a record-smashing $555 billion over 10 years to address climate change, by far the largest investment in mitigating the climate crisis to date.

  • Parents plan celebrations once Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids ages 5 to 11: 'We're going to Disney World'

    Parents who plan to get their children vaccinated say they have big plans for celebrating this milestone after more than a year and a half of restricted living.

  • What’s wrong with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

    The Chiefs were the preseason favorite to go to the Super Bowl again. Now, they're under .500 and out of the playoff picture. What's gone wrong?

  • My worst moment: Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait once wasn’t sure he’d make it off stage alive

    The latest film from comedian, actor and director Bobcat Goldthwait is a documentary called “Joy Ride,” which follows him and fellow comic Dana Gould on the road together, traveling from gig to gig. “Part of it was just the idea of filming it, because you do so many shows on the road and often those are the best shows and they’re never captured,” Goldthwait said. The other part was zeroing in ...

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule: Kickoff times, games, who is playing, TV channels

    This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup

  • If You Bought This at Amazon or Wayfair, Destroy It, Authorities Say

    When you're thinking of redecorating your home, many factors likely dictate how you begin. You may be thinking about giving a single room a fresh look, modernizing your space's overall aesthetic, or just making an area in your home more functional.However, in the case of one popular item sold on Amazon and Wayfair, you might want to consider whether or not your furniture poses a safety risk to you and your loved ones, too. A popular piece of furniture sold on the two sites and through multiple b