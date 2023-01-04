Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials

37
CODY JACKSON and TERRY SPENCER
·4 min read

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island and stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea.

It is a dangerous 100-mile (160-kilometer) trip in often rickety boats — unknown thousands having perished over the years — but more Cubans are taking the risk amid deepening and compounding political and economic crises at home. A smaller number of Haitians are also fleeing their country’s economic and political woes and arriving by boat in Florida.

The Coast Guard tries to interdict Cuban migrants at sea and return them. Since the U.S. government’s new fiscal year began Oct. 1, about 4,200 have been stopped at sea — or about 43 a day. That was up from 17 per day in the previous fiscal year and just two per day during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

But an unknown number have made it to land and will likely get to stay.

“I would prefer to die to reach my dream and help my family. The situation in Cuba is not very good,” Jeiler del Toro Diaz told The Miami Herald shortly after coming ashore Tuesday in Key Largo.

The Department of Homeland Security said it would be issuing a statement Wednesday, but had not yet done so.

Dry Tortugas National Park, a group of seven islands 70 miles (110 kilometers) west of Key West, remained closed to visitors Wednesday as the U.S. evacuated migrants who came ashore there earlier in the week. Normally, about 255 tourists a day arrive by boat and seaplane to tour the islands and Fort Jefferson, which was built 160 years ago. Officials did not know when it would reopen.

Ramón Raul Sanchez with the Cuban-American group Movimiento Democracia went to the Keys on Wednesday to check on the situation. He told The Associated Press that he met a group of 22 Cubans who had just arrived. They were standing along the main road, waiting for U.S. authorities to pick them up. Sanchez and Keys officials said the Biden administration needs a more coordinated response.

“There is a migration and humanitarian crisis, and it is necessary for the president to respond by helping local authorities,” Sanchez said.

Cubans are willing to take the risk because those who make it to U.S. soil almost always get to stay, even if their legal status is murky. They also arrive by land, flying to Nicaragua, then traveling north through Honduras and Guatemala into Mexico. In the 2021-22 fiscal year, 220,000 Cubans were stopped at the U.S.-Mexican border, almost six times as many as the previous year.

Callan Garcia, a Florida immigration attorney, said most Cubans who reach U.S. soil tell Border Patrol agents they can't find adequate work at home, so they are flagged “expedited for removal" as having entered the country illegally. But the connotation that they will be removed quickly or at all is misleading.

Because the U.S. and Cuba do not have formal diplomatic relations, the American government has no way to repatriate them. Cubans are released but given an order that requires them to contact federal immigration authorities periodically to confirm their address and status. They are allowed to get work permits, driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers, but cannot apply for permanent residency or citizenship.

Garcia said that can last for the rest of their lives; some Cubans who came in the 1980 Mariel boatlift still are designated “expedited for removal."

“They're just sort of here with a floating order for removal that can't be executed,” said Garcia, who worked for Catholic Legal Services before going into private practice.

A small percentage of Cuban immigrants tell Border Patrol agents they are fleeing political persecution and are “paroled," Garcia said. Under the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act, they are released until they can appear before an immigration judge to make their case. If approved, they can receive permanent residency and later apply for citizenship.

On the other hand, Haitian immigrants almost always get sent back, even though political persecution and violence is rife there, along with severe economic hardship.

“That inconsistency has something that immigrant rights advocates have always pointed to,” Garcia said.

___

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. AP reporter Gisela Salomon in Miami contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Keys residents react to wave of migrant landings

    Dramatic video shows the moment Haitian migrants jumped off their boat and made their way to shore just off the Key Largo coast.

  • More migrants land in Keys, risking lives to escape ‘terrible situation’ in Cuba.

    About 40 men, women and some small children entered the next stage in their migration from Cuba to the United States Wednesday when they were processed by the Border Patrol at the agency’s station in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon.

  • U.S. embassy in Cuba resumes full immigrant visa processing for first time since 2017

    The U.S. embassy in Havana resumed full immigrant visa processing and consular services for the first time since 2017 on Wednesday in a bid to stem the record-breaking flow of illegal migrants from Cuba north to the United States. The embassy, which looms over Cuba's waterfront Malecon boulevard, slashed services in 2017 after several of its staff were stricken with a still largely unexplained ailment dubbed "Havana Syndrome." It was first reported among U.S. officials in 2016 and symptoms included nausea and memory lapses.

  • 2 Black people have been nominated for House speaker for the first time in American history

    20 anti-McCarthy conservatives backed Rep. Byron Donalds. With Democrats voting for Hakeem Jeffries, a majority of the House voted for a Black candidate.

  • More Cubans are surging into South Florida. Biden had better pay attention | Opinion

    The Biden administration needs to pay close attention to the growing, unchecked migration from Cuba to Florida, says the Editorial Board.

  • Carnival cruise ship rescued five Cuban migrants at sea

    Trish Christakis reports those men are just five of the hundreds of Cuban migrants who showed up in the U.S. through South Florida and the Keys this past weekend.

  • Who is Byron Donalds? Meet the Florida man at the center of the congressional chaos

    As the U.S. House of Representatives made its way through a historic fifth vote for speaker of the chamber on Wednesday, a Republican legislator from Florida found himself at the center of a political firestorm.

  • Evil Dead Rise (Trailer Tease)

    Evil Dead Rise is an upcoming American supernatural horror film written and directed by Lee Cronin. The film serves as the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise and stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis. The film follows two sisters trying to survive and save their family from demonic creatures known as Deadites.

  • Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border

    President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Kentucky. Biden said upon his return to the White House that he hoped to see “what's going on” at the border and also planned to make remarks about border security on Thursday.

  • Power outages persist across Bay Area

    Danville is experiencing persistent power outages after this weekend's powerful storms. Some residents said the town should do more to protect their homes from the floods.

  • ‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Concedes Ojai Mayoral Race After Recount

    Williams' loss was reaffirmed by a margin of 42 votes

  • Arizona Prison Is Reportedly Inducing Early Labor in Pregnant People Without Consent

    At least three pregnant women incarcerated at the Perryville prison in Buckeye, Arizona, say the prison induced their labor early against their will, Arizona Republic reports. Two of the women, Stephanie Pearson and Desiree Romero, had their labor induced at 39 weeks last year. Another woman, Jocelyn Heffner, had her labor induced at 37 weeks—once in 2020, and once in 2022. The women told the outlet they were informed that this is a set policy at the prison, and medical records the newspaper rev

  • Former SPD officer involved in fatal shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida

    A Clay County Sheriff's deputy arrested former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson on Jan. 1 at the Orange Park Mall after witnesses said Ferguson stole three watches.

  • Hunter Biden probe: 2022 marked fourth year — and counting — of investigation

    As 2022 comes to a close, federal prosecutors are wrapping up their fourth year investigating Hunter Biden for tax and foreign lobbying violations, false statements and more.

  • Japan to offer families 1 million yen per child to relocate from overcrowded Tokyo

    Japan to offer families 1 million yen per child to relocate from overcrowded Tokyo

  • The secret sauce that helped Georgia's offense level up, from tough to championship caliber

    Georgia's offense was behind the times until coordinator Todd Monken arrived in 2020 and transformed it to one of the top units in the nation.

  • 25 Films That Do A Great Job Discussing Religion And The Trauma It Can Cause

    It's giving Father, Son, and a "Hey Alexa, find therapists near me."View Entire Post ›

  • Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices amid fears of U.S. policy change

    Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would maintain a COVID-19 era measure for expediting expulsions of undocumented migrants to Mexico until it had had time to consider Republican arguments against its repeal, which U.S. President Joe Biden said could extend the curbs until at least June. Meanwhile, Biden administration officials told Reuters the measure known as Title 42 could soon be applied to more nationalities, including Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, stirring fears of expulsions and encouraging migrants to seek asylum to safeguard freedom of movement inside Mexico, analysts and officials say.

  • Lightning Flashes in Northern Alabama as Thunderstorms Sweep Through

    Lightning flashed in northern Alabama in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4, as a severe thunderstorm swept across the state.This footage was captured by Cheneal Wimberley, in Moulton, Lawrence County.According to the National Weather Service, more thundery showers were expected on Wednesday morning before it became clear and cold for the afternoon. Credit: Cheneal Wimberley via Storyful

  • U.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers

    Under pressure from the Biden administration, two glass container makers and a security company have agreed to drop noncompete requirements which limited where employees could work if they left their jobs. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces antitrust law, said that Ardagh Glass S.A. and O-I Glass Inc, the two largest U.S. glass container makers, had agreed to scrap their noncompete agreements, which affected more than 1,700 workers.