Cuban migrants rescued off Keys on a raft, Coast Guard says. That’s not where they stayed

Gwen Filosa
·1 min read

Two Cuban migrants who were rescued off the Florida Keys last week were taken back to Cuba on Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The two men were rescued Thursday by the motor tanker STI Brixton’s crew, who saw them waving their arms on a raft about 70 miles southwest of Marathon, the Coast Guard reported.

“We’re always grateful to the boating public for helping us save lives,” said Lt. j.g. James Rimmele, executive officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton. “Trying to enter the country in this manner isn’t just illegal, it’s dangerous. Putting yourself out into the dynamic environment of the sea unprepared is never worth the risk.”

Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew took the two Cuban migrants to Cuba on Monday.

U.S. officials say there has been an uptick in the number of people from Cuba making the risky journey across the Florida Straits.

The federal government tracks migration attempts and landings by the fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. This year, Coast Guard crews have so far stopped 195 Cubans at sea compared with 49 in all of fiscal year 2020..

The number in fiscal year 2019 was 313.

Recommended Stories

  • DHS Secretary Mayorkas launches internal domestic violent extremism review

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas launched an internal probe Monday "to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the Department of Homeland Security," according to a letter he wrote to all DHS employees. Mayorkas said he will compile a working group which will provide a "comprehensive review of how to best prevent, detect, and respond to threats related to domestic violent extremism within DHS." "Given the evolving threat landscape and the grave risks posed by domestic violent extremism, including to our employees and operations, I have directed the Department to immediately begin a review of how to best prevent, detect, and respond to domestic violent extremism threats within DHS," the letter reads.

  • Mom shoots man accused of attacking her while she was holding her baby, SC deputies say

    She shot him with his own gun, deputies said.

  • DHS launches internal probe of domestic violent extremism

    In a memo to DHS employees, Alejandro Mayorkas wrote that recent events, including the January 6th attack on the Capitol, highlighted the threat domestic extremism poses.

  • Why pay severance if cop who shot teen left freely? Kansas probes officer resignation

    Overland Park swears — literally — that an officer who shot and killed a teen left the force voluntarily. The facts say otherwise.

  • Peru Sol Hits Record Low as Leftist Takes Crushing Poll Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s currency took another battering Monday after leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo extended his poll lead ahead of June’s runoff election to a crushing 20 percentage points.The sol dropped 1.2% to a record low for the second consecutive trading session, underperforming all other emerging-market currencies despite intervention from the central bank. The benchmark stock index touched a five-month low.Castillo is backed by 41.5% of people, compared with 21.5% for market-friendly Keiko Fujimori, according to a poll by Instituto de Estudios Peruanos published in the daily La Republica Sunday.The leftist’s lead ahead of the June 6 vote has spooked investors in Peru, pushing them to sell everything from stocks to sovereign bonds. Since coming out of no-where to lead the first-round election on April 11, Castillo, a former school teacher whose party has praised Latin American leftists such as Hugo Chavez, hasn’t revealed much about his plans for the economy or about his team of advisers.The latest poll suggests that Peru’s economic model is at the center of the election. More than half of those who intend to vote for Castillo say they agree with totally changing the economic system, while 25.4% of those favoring former president Alberto Fujimori’s daughter say they don’t want any economic changes.“Castillo is benefiting from a strong desire for change and anti-establishment sentiment,” Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note Monday. If implemented, his interventionist heterodox policy platform would entail significant risks to the macro economy, according to Ramos.The poll shows that 21.2% of people said they would vote blank, and 13.5% were undecided. The findings were based on telephone interviews with 1,367 people between April 17-21 nationwide. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.65 percentage points.Peru’s 2037 dollar-denominated bond was headed to close at the lowest since March 2020. The cost of insuring against default for the next five years increased to the highest since May on Monday, after climbing more than 16 basis points last week.Read more: Peru’s Castillo Leads Fujimori By 11 Points in Ipsos Runoff Poll“If far-left candidate Castillo remains the front-runner with a 20% lead in the polls, then there is potential for further underperformance,” Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont, said in a note. “It’s also no surprise that poor vaccination rates may be contributing to the populist backlash.”(Updates with details on Castillo in fourth pagraph, adds sol chart, updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Store refuses to sell gun to man who said he wanted to kill 8 people, Texas cops say

    Police are searching for him.

  • Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says there's a "clear pathway" for reforms in wake of Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

    Days after the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine said there should be automatic external investigations into police-involved shootings.

  • Florida bill would allow students to record professors to show political bias

    The bill, which is awaiting the signature of the governor, seems to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups The politicians who shaped the law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s public universities and publicly-funded colleges. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images Republicans in Florida have stepped up their assault on what they call “Marxist professors and students” in the state’s public universities and colleges with a bill that encourages the reporting of lecturers perceived to be stifling “viewpoint diversity” on campus. The bill, currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis, will allow students to make recordings of lectures without their professors’ consent, and present them as evidence of political bias. It requires all 40 of Florida’s state-funded institutions of postsecondary education to conduct an annual survey of faculty and students to establish how well intellectual freedoms are protected on campus; and to “shield” students from efforts to limit their “access to, or observation of, ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive.” Any institution that blocks a student’s access to such “expressive activities”, the definition of which includes the content of lectures as well as “all forms of peaceful assembly, protests and speeches,” exposes itself to legal action, the new bill states. Opponents say the shield clause, a late addition to the bill’s text as it worked its way through Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature, opens the door for white supremacist or other rightwing hate groups. “As we saw in Charlottesville, if you give them an opening like that they will come,” Dr Karen Morian, the president of the united faculty of Florida (UFF) union of more than 20,000 educators, said. “And if it’s at FAMU [the historically black Florida agricultural and mechanical university] and they think they’re going to be able to intimidate black college students, they will come. That’s actually pretty scary.” Morian said the clause allowing the clandestine recording of lectures is also problematic, despite the insistence by the bill’s defenders that educators have no right of privacy in a publicly-funded institution. “It carves out our classrooms as a public space, whereas in actuality the general public cannot walk through it during class,” she said. “They can walk across the campus, or from the parking lot to the office, that’s public space. But my classroom has never been read as a public space.” The Florida bill appears to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups such as Turning Point USA, which has long railed against what it sees as the left’s domination of campuses nationwide and maintains an online watchlist of radical professors who “advance leftist propaganda in the classroom”. The politicians who shaped the Florida law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s 12 public universities and 28 publicly-funded colleges, but argue that legislation is needed to find out if it exists. The bill is currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images “We have a lot of anecdotal evidence of largely conservative students feeling very uncomfortable sharing their viewpoints in university classrooms, they’re getting shut down,” said the state congressman Alex Andrade, a co-sponsor of the bill. “It’s a common joke [among] conservative students that they have to tailor some of their essays to make them more progressive or left-leaning to get a better grade. When there’s at least anecdotal evidence that people are concerned about action against them for their political viewpoints it’s an issue we’d like to collect some data on.” Opponents say there is no need for the law and state that mechanisms already exist for students to report offensive or egregious behavior by lecturers. “It’s based on national news reports and not related to any incidents in Florida,” Yale Olenik, an attorney and legislative specialist at the Florida Education Association, told lawmakers at a February hearing. “Florida’s colleges and universities are not reporting issues, students are not complaining.” Andrade rejected the criticism. “Anytime a university professor is afraid of information that potentially makes them look bad, they translate ‘the solution in search of a problem’ because university professors have a pretty bad habit of always being right,” he said. “This is just a strict collection of data related to people’s concerns about their viewpoints, whether progressive or conservative, being held against them on college campuses.” The law’s architect, the state congressman Spencer Roach, did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment but in a tweet when the bill passed the Florida senate earlier this month he framed the bill as a “protection of intellectual diversity”. “Freedom of speech is an unalienable right, despite what Marxist professors and students think,” he wrote. Democrats who voted against the bill pointed to a series of aggressive educational manoeuvres that Republican lawmakers have attempted during Florida’s current legislative session, which ends next week. Politicians backed down on a proposal to withhold scholarships from students pursuing degree courses they perceived as liberal, but are still advancing plans to end guaranteed funding for certain scholarships and tie their availability instead to the vagaries of state budgets. This week, the Florida house voted to expand a school choice program that critics say strips money and resources from public schools and sends taxpayer money to private institutions with discriminatory practices. “I’m not surprised that Republicans are hobbling public education from kindergarten to college because they are afraid of educated voters,” the state representative Omari Hardy said. “Republicans have done poorly in recent years with college-educated voters, which has fed their belief and fear that colleges have become indoctrination camps. They believe college students are these frail and fragile intellectual creatures but there’s no data showing that professors are indoctrinating their students.”

  • Mom faces murder charge after 5-year-old daughter found stabbed, NC deputies say

    The child died at the scene, deputies said.

  • Over $4 million worth of meth found in 'funky pickles' by border agents

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 114 packages of suspected meth inside a truck hauling cucumbers at the Pharr-Reynose International Bridge cargo facility, officials said.

  • US prepares for withdrawal of American troops in Afghanistan

    The withdrawal of U.S. troops comes amid peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

  • Lowest price ever! Sony's newest noise-canceling headphones are over $70 off

    Whether you plan to tune out, rock out or chill out, grab these Sony headphones at Amazon or Best Buy before they sell out!

  • Greece accused of deploying masked commandos to push asylum seekers back towards Turkey

    Masked commandos from Greek coast guard vessels beat up a group of migrants and refugees as they tried to cross the Aegean, a human rights organisation has claimed in a case filed to the European Court of Human Rights. The group of around 200 asylum seekers were on a fishing boat, hoping to reach the coast of Italy, when they were allegedly intercepted by Greek vessels off the coast of Crete in October last year. The fishing boat had run into trouble during a storm and the group had put out a distress signal, requesting help. The migrants and refugees, including Syrians, thought they were going to be rescued but instead, after a five hour wait, they were allegedly boarded by masked men wearing black uniforms. The “commandos” assaulted them, beating up some of the men and verbally abusing the women, according to Legal Centre Lesvos, a non-profit organisation which provides legal help to migrants arriving on the Greek islands.

  • Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers in a month with 85

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Greeted by more ''M-V-P!'' chants, Stephen Curry dazzled again in one of the most dominant stretches of his career. Curry scored 37 points and set an NBA record for 3-pointers in a month at 85, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 117-113 on Sunday night. ''Obviously when I'm out there I definitely feel like I'm the best shooter in the world,'' Curry said good-naturedly when asked if he's not the best, who possibly could be.

  • 'Nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden': Judd on border crisis

    National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd blasts the Biden administration's border policies on 'America's Newsroom.'

  • Corruption trial of former Fall River mayor begins

    Opening statements are being delivered Monday in the fraud and bribery case against a former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23.

  • We Got Afghanistan Wrong, but There’s Still Time to Learn Something

    If the U.S. wants to prevent a Taliban takeover after September, it’s time for a fast admission of what our military misread over the past 20 years.

  • Lindsey Graham slams Biden as 'a very destabilizing president' who wants to 'regulate America out of business'

    "AOC said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations," Graham said about Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "That's all you need to know."

  • "You may as well go to Las Vegas": Investors struggle to time 2021's magic stock market

    The stock market's sell signals keep mounting but the prices keep rising, leaving investors wondering just what comes next.What's happening: Signs of euphoria abound, suggesting the market is getting overheated — a classic sell sign. But in a market underpinned by the Federal Reserve's limitless money printer, dip buyers have continued to step in and markets are piling on risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The S&P 500 has risen 87% since its low on March 23, 2020, adding $50 trillion worth of value to the index in just over a year, the best 12-month rally since the 1930s.Investors have continued to lever up to plow money into the stock market, borrowing a record $823 billion against their portfolios as of March, according to data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.That's a more than 72% year-over-year increase.The numbers have continued to climb further above January's record of $799 billion.Where it stands: At the beginning of April, the amount of money that had flowed to stocks globally over the past five months had exceeded the inflow seen over the prior 12 years by well over $100 billion, according to data from Bank of America Global Research.The big picture: The sea change in psychology means more investors are making increasingly risky bets and putting more of their money into stocks. Retail traders also are growing their influence in the market, another classic sign a bubble is about to pop.Mom and pop traders now account for almost as much trading as all hedge funds and mutual funds combined, FT reports.Watch this space: Institutional investors, company insiders and hedge funds are all starting to sell.BofA's data show last week its clients had the largest outflows in five months and the fifth-largest on record. Retail clients were the only net buyers.The ratio of company insiders, like CEOs and other top executives, who are selling versus buying stock in their companies is hitting extreme levels, as the insiders unload positions. Yes, but: Selling has proved to be 2021's riskiest wager, Bloomberg notes. The S&P 500 has yet to decline by more than 5% this year and has now gone 211 days without such a decline, per Reuters. Excluding the S&P's five best sessions, the index’s 11% year-to-date gain has been only 2%.That's highly unusual: The S&P 500 has declined at least 5% every 177 calendar days, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, told Reuters.The bottom line: "To try to guess that this is the right time to be out of the market, you may as well go to Las Vegas," Mark Stoeckle, chief executive at Adams Funds, told Bloomberg. "Here’s just as much risk doing that." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Stare at red light leads to shooting on North Fwy

    Police say the victim's wife was looking at the suspects' vehicle at the light just before the frightening ordeal unfolded.