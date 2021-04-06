Cuban official: Island open to Cuban Americans investing, ‘strengthening ties’ with Cuba

Bianca Padró Ocasio
·6 min read

Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment is opening the door to Cuban Americans who want to participate in foreign investment projects as the island tries to jump-start its beleaguered economy and encourage Washington to loosen sanctions.

Katia Alonso, the ministry’s director of foreign capital investments, told the Miami Herald by email in response to a list of questions that Cuba won’t reject potential business bids from Cuban Americans based on the sole fact that they live in the U.S. — something she said the law has never prohibited, though in the past exile entrepreneurs haven’t always been welcomed either.

“Cuba is open to foreign capital regardless of its place of origin,” Alonso explained, “so if a Cuban American were interested — whether they were born in the U.S. or migrated to that country — in investing on the island, their interest would be evaluated just like any other potential investor from any other place of origin.”

The invitation comes as Cuba looks to boost foreign investment by including opportunities for small and medium business investors within the 503 projects now available, adding up to an estimated $12 billion. Most of the open proposals are in the tourism and energy industries, while the others include investment projects in agriculture, commerce, telecommunications, construction, medical tourism and pharmaceutical industries.

Cuba is in the midst of its most severe economic contraction since the collapse of the Soviet Union, with the government reporting an 11% contraction last year. Pandemic lockdowns, Trump administration sanctions and Venezuela’s worsening crisis shut the island off to traditional lifelines for revenue such as tourism. Cuban officials are hoping the Biden administration will loosen Trump-era restrictions on travel and remittances, though thus far the new administration has signaled that changing Cuba policy is not a priority.

“If the Biden administration is looking for signs of positive movements in Cuba as a rationale for why it should relax some of the restrictions imposed during the Trump era, this gesture by the Cuban government could be seen as a positive step forward,” said Richard Feinberg, a University of California professor and former diplomat.

Cuba used COVID-19 pandemic as excuse to increase arbitrary arrests, U.S. says

The foreign investment projects are led by existing Cuban businesses, which would create partnerships with potential investors and negotiate the terms of their business proposal. It would then have to be approved by the Cuban government. Alonso said foreign investors can still propose their own private business ideas, and they will be considered as long as they meet the government’s requirements under their foreign investment policies. She first suggested Cuban Americans might apply at a press conference in March.

“The participation of Cubans who live abroad in a more active way in the economic development of the country corresponds with a desire to continue strengthening ties between Cubans and their country,” she told the Herald.

The foreign investment program does not apply to Cubans living on the island, who are legally barred from establishing medium to large private businesses in the communist country.

This became an issue in one notable case in 2016, when Saul Berenthal, a Cuban American investor wanting to create the first U.S. manufacturing plant on the island since Fidel Castro took power in 1959, saw his plans fall apart after deciding to change his permanent residency to the island, the Herald reported. Berenthal, who was born in Cuba, had proposed a plan to assemble tractors to help small farmers on the island.

Alonso said that for a foreign investor to qualify under Cuba’s laws, they must be a “natural or legal person, with residency and capital abroad.”

“In that regard, a repatriated Cuban citizen, since they do not meet the requirements established for foreign investment, would need to follow the norms for non-state forms of business in the Cuban economy,” she said.

From Liechtenstein to Hong Kong: How Cuba uses shell companies to thumb its nose at embargo

Watchers of Cuba’s economic policies say the island’s overture to Cuban American entrepreneurs could signal a possible shift spurred by the economic crisis and the arrival of a new U.S. administration, though it is still too early to draw any conclusions. Analysts said that as long as the island continues to enforce a double standard for Cuban citizens and does not open up opportunities for private enterprises, interest from Cuban American investors will likely be limited.

“[Cuban government officials] were asked several times whether Cuban Americans could invest and the official response to this is that there was no legal impediment. But that was kind of false. So this open declaration that Cuban Americans can invest in small business is a significant change in comparison past,” said Carmelo Mesa Lago, professor emeritus of economics and Latin American studies at the University of Pittsburgh.

The Cuban government blames its economic woes on the U.S. embargo that has lasted nearly 60 years, in addition to other, more recent sanctions imposed by the Trump administration scaling back engagement with the island.

Ricardo Herrero, executive director of the Cuba Study Group, a pro-engagement policy organization, said one of the greatest impediments for Cuban Americans who may be interested in investing on the island is the deep lack of trust in Cuban authorities. Examples of projects that have been rejected, like Berenthal’s, have only made it harder to change perceptions that the island continues to have a tight grip on private enterprises.

“There is a real trust gap between the Cuban government and Cubans abroad. There’s a high level of risk perceived in an investment with the Cuban government,” Herrero said, adding that many potential investors don’t find the more than 500 projects that attractive. “Cuban Americans will want to invest in private businesses on the island... not just the ones that the Cuban government says.”

Herrero added that it is important to consider that Cuban Americans will also want to partner and hire freely on the island, which would be hindered by the government’s restrictions on local private businesses.

‘I can’t buy food’: As Cuba’s economy worsens, desperate rafters risk their lives at sea

Nothing will beget success like success. If Cubans in the diaspora see that Cubans investing in Cuba, that their rights are being recognized … that’s going to attract more investors,” Herrero says.

But he added: “Cuba should be recognizing the same rights for all Cubans, whether they’re at home or abroad when it comes to investing on the island.”

Cuba announced recently it would increase the number of business fields where self-employment is allowed from 127 to more than 2,000, part of a planned expansion in the works since last year. But a law to give small and medium-sized private companies legal status has been postponed until 2022.

Throughout the years, the Cuban government’s attitudes toward those who fled and wanted to return as investors has fluctuated. For years, hardliners looked at exile entrepreneurs as a potential threat to the nation’s communist system. But during the Obama administration, several prominent Cuban Americans traveled to the island to weigh potential investments.

Most of these investors are doing this with relatives or friends, so in some ways, politics is important but it’s not the only impediment to do this,” Mesa Lago said. “Allowing Cuban Americans to invest in private business may be a sign that they are moving away from those restrictions.”

Recommended Stories

  • Train hits girl and throws her off a railroad bridge, Arkansas cops say. She survived

    “Obviously, this incident could’ve turned out tragically.”

  • Celine Goes California Cool with Tyson Reeder Collaboration

    And it's already Rihanna-approved. From ELLE

  • Cardinals 2020 player grades: Outside linebacker

    A look back at the performance of the players they had on the roster last season.

  • Janet Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate in first major address as Treasury secretary

    Janet Yellen will use her first major address as Treasury secretary to argue for a global minimum corporate tax rate, Axios has learned, as she makes the case for President Biden’s plan to raise U.S. corporate taxes to fund his $2 trillion+ infrastructure plan.Why it matters: Convincing other countries to impose a global minimum tax would reduce the likelihood of companies relocating offshore, as Biden seeks to increase the corporate rate from 21% to 28%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids,” Yellen will say today in a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, according to an excerpt of her prepared remarks obtained by Axios."It is about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government." "We are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom."The big picture: President Trump lowered the U.S. rate from 35% to 21%, arguing that U.S. companies were at a global disadvantage and were being incentivized to relocate offshore. The average corporate rate in the G7 is 24%, with some nine countries recently lowering their corporate rate, according to the Tax Foundation, a conservative tax group. Biden’s plan would also raise the international minimum rate for foreign profits from U.S. companies from 10.5% to 21%, which would still be lower than the 28% domestic corporate rate.Driving the news: Biden has tapped five Cabinet secretaries to explain — and sell — his plan to the American public, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.Yellen’s task is to make the international case. Her speech also is designed to set the tone for the annual spring International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, which will begin virtually this week.Between the lines: Biden has been relying on Yellen to convince the business community and reassure Wall Street that his $2 trillion+ infrastructure proposal, on top of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, won’t lead to inflation.Now he’s deploying her to convince international finance ministers and central bankers that the world’s biggest economies need to act in concert on corporate rates to avoid a race to the bottom. Go deeper: Yellen will also challenge the world’s economic powers to focus on climate change and on ways to improve vaccine access for the world’s poorest countries.She will call for $650 billion in new “Special Drawing Rights” — essentially lines of credit at the IMF that can help developing countries access more U.S. dollars.The Trump administration was skeptical of new SDR allocations and many congressional Republicans are still opposed. The bottom line: By trying to convince other countries to impose a global minimum tax, Yellen is acknowledging the risks to the American economy if it acts alone in raising corporate rates. “Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth, and prosperity,” she will say.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trail Blazers Coch Terry Stotts as readies for tough part of schedule: 'We're headed in the right direction'

    Portland, sixth in the West, is 1-6 vs. the teams ahead of it in the standings.

  • The Internet Was Right—Billie Eilish Covered Her Blonde Hair With a Wig for Weeks

    Eilish showed off her Grammys wig and the bleaching process on her Instagram Stories.

  • Oil gains over 1% on strong U.S., China economic data

    Strong economic data from China and the United States helped lift oil prices by more than 1% on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous session's losses. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 91 cents, or 1.6%, to $59.56 a barrel. China's service sector has also gathered steam with the sharpest increase in sales in three months.

  • Fauci hits back at rightwing criticism and says attacks on him 'bizarre'

    Scientist forced to defend himself from attacks by Trump allies and says ‘I can’t be bothered with getting distracted’ Anthony Fauci, pictured here with Debora Birx, said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Anthony Fauci has described attacks on him from Republicans as “bizarre”, after a barrage of criticism from senior GOP figures. The infectious disease expert, who has led the US effort against Covid-19, was forced to defend himself after a former Trump official called him “the father of the actual virus” and the senator Lindsey Graham followed other Republicans in urging Fauci – Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to travel to the US-Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News, Fauci said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. “I’ve been a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm,” he said. In a flurry of tweets on Friday, Graham, from South Carolina, told Fauci: “You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super-spreader event in the nation.” Graham was referring to thousands of migrants being held in overcrowded conditions. The administration has said asylum seekers are tested for coronavirus on arrival in the US. It was unclear what Graham thought a Fauci visit would achieve. “It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say,” Fauci said. “I mean … Lindsey Graham, who I like, he’s … you know, he’s a good person, I’ve dealt with him very, very well over the years, you know, equating me with things that have to do at the border? I mean, I have nothing to do with the border. “Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents since 1984, leading the fight against Aids and HIV before emerging as the trusted public face of attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday Peter Navarro, who served in various roles under Donald Trump, launched a bizarre rant during an interview with Fox News. Asked about Fauci’s comment that his pursuit of a vaccine was “the best decision [I] ever made”, Navarro said: “Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine. The father of the vaccine is Donald J Trump. “What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.” Fauci responded, asking: “How bizarre is that? Think about it for a second. Isn’t that a little weird? I mean, come on.” Last week Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, accused Fauci of remaining silent over conditions at the border. An Alabama congressman also urged Fauci to get involved. In February Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, criticized Fauci, saying his job “is not to mislead or scare” the American public. Fauci demurred when asked to respond. “I am so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people that I can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems,” he said.

  • Mexico's president now says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexico’s president said Monday he won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January. “I have sufficient levels of antibodies and right now it isn’t indispensable for me to get vaccinated for now," said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador would have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, based on his address in a borough in the city’s center, where he lives in an apartment at the National Palace.

  • Cuban cooks overcome shortages with ingenuity on Facebook

    If you don’t have potato, use malanga root. If you can't find zucchini, replace it with cucumber. No problem: Yuliet Colón will help you whip up a dessert using the eggs you ran across, swap pork for the ground chicken in that recipe, even peanuts for beans in your Cuban-style rice.

  • 6 stabbed and slashed in Corona, Queens

    Police say the victims were standing at the corner of 111th Street and 43rd Avenue in Corona Sunday night, when another group armed with knives ambushed them.

  • Detroit's Ilitch family buying half of Atlantic City casino

    A New York hedge fund said Tuesday it is selling as much as half its ownership of Atlantic City's Ocean Casino to the Ilitch family, which owns professional sports teams, a nationwide pizza chain and a casino in Detroit. Officials of Luxor Capital Group LP told The Associated Press they have reached a deal with the Ilitch organization to acquire, through an affiliate, up to half the ownership of the casino.

  • Trump’s obsession with Deep State conspiracy 'delusional', John Boehner says

    Former House speaker writes in memoir: ‘That’s horseshit’Boehner is critical of Trump’s takeover of the Republican party US politics – live coverage The former House speaker John Boehner: ‘The Deep State as a boogeyman is not an idea the Trump Republicans invented out of whole cloth.’ Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Donald Trump’s obsession with the Deep State conspiracy theory, which holds that a permanent secret government of bureaucrats and intelligence officials existed to thwart his agenda in office, was destructive and delusional, John Boehner says in a new book. “Let me be diplomatic here,” the former speaker writes in the memoir, On the House. “That’s horseshit.” Boehner’s view chimes with that of Steve Bannon, a key propagator of the theory who was Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016 and a senior White House strategist. Trump, senior aide Stephen Miller and others have repeatedly blamed the Deep State for their problems. Bannon has said the theory is “for nut cases” and “none of this is true”. Boehner was a congressman from Ohio for 24 years, a figure in the Washington firmament, House speaker from 2011 until his retirement in 2015 – a period he spent in fierce opposition to Barack Obama. His memoir will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. His criticism of Trump comes as no surprise, not least because an extract of the book ran in Politico last week. Boehner is heavily critical of Trump’s takeover of the Republican party. Leading figures in the pro-Trump establishment duly lashed back. The Fox News host Sean Hannity responded to being called “one of the worst” by tweeting: “John Boehner will go down in history as one of the worst Republican speakers in history. He’s weak, timid and what’s up with all the crying John?” Boehner was a famously lachrymose House speaker, apt to tear up in simple nostalgia or when in the presence of the pope. Hannity added: “There was not a single time I was around him when he didn’t just reek of cigarette smoke and wine breath.” Boehner plays up to his somewhat clubbable image, his cover image a portrait with wine glass and cigarette. But his rebuke over the Deep State theory, which Trump, key aides and reporters continue to espouse now he is out of power, may still sting. Boehner examines the wellsprings of the theory, writing: “The Deep State as a boogeyman is not an idea the Trump Republicans invented out of whole cloth. “As long as I’ve been in politics, politicians have railed against this group or that group in Washington as the villains standing in the way of whatever they’re trying to do. I too railed against ‘the establishment’ as a young hothead.” Boehner says there is indeed “an entrenched bureaucracy that likes to protect the status quo”. But he says posturing against it took a “nastier turn” under Trump. Even before the former president took up the lie about electoral fraud in his defeat by Joe Biden which was repeatedly thrown out of court but still sent supporters to storm the US Capitol, he claimed the Deep State posed “a threat to democracy itself”. Boehner calls such talk “very destructive – not to mention delusional”, and defends the work of most bureaucrats and also lobbyists. “Playing hardball or ‘creative disruption’ or whatever you want to call it can and does work sometimes,” he writes. “Knee-jerk defenders of President Trump would often say that’s what he was up to whenever there was some new pronouncement of action that didn’t make sense. “Well, they may have been right in some cases … but having to constantly point to the Deep State as this boogeyman responsible for all these problems just seems … weird.”

  • Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator: study

    During some summers, as the Caribbean water temperatures climb, the luminous coral colonies of gold, green and blue that ring the island nation of Cuba give way to patches of skeletal white. The technicolor streaks of darting tropical fish flash less frequently. While Cuba’s marine life has suffered from overfishing and pollution, there is mounting evidence that the warming of waters due to climate change may be taking a large toll as well -- both off the island's coast and globally.

  • WHO does not back vaccination passports for now - spokeswoman

    The World Health Organization does not back requiring vaccination passports for travel due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. "We as WHO are saying at this stage we would not like to see the vaccination passport as a requirement for entry or exit because we are not certain at this stage that the vaccine prevents transmission," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said. The WHO now expects to review China's COVID-19 vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for possible emergency use listing around the end of April, Harris said.

  • Hometown Police Department mourns loss of veteran officer killed while investigating crash

    An Oak Lawn man faces reckless homicide and DUI charges after allegedly striking and killing a Hometown police lieutenant directing traffic in the south suburb.

  • WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data

    The World Health Organization expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said on Tuesday. The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification. A senior official at Europe's medicines regulator has said there is a clear "association" between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.

  • How an acclaimed author decided to write fiction for Black women like her

    Deesha Philyaw talks about the long gestation of her collection 'The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,' a Times Book Prize finalist for first fiction.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.