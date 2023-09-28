This Cuban restaurant in Miami has a classy way to celebrate National Croqueta Day

America may run on Dunkin, but Miami runs on croquetas.

For you folks who think every day is National Croqueta Day, you’ll be glad to hear on Sunday, it’s official.

Back in September 2018, after Sergio’s Coral Way served its 20 millionth croqueta, Mayor Francis Suarez declared an annual homage to the Cuban staple.

To celebrate the occasion, one restaurant in Miami is giving these warm cylinders of crispy joy the attention they deserve.

Calle Dragones in Little Havana is offering up a special flight dedicated to the symbol of Miami’s most preferred poppable.

For a refreshingly economical $8, guests can indulge in four different classic Cuban flavors, served flight style, minus the beer.

Think chicken fricasé; mozzarella and manchego; bacalao and crab; and pork and mojo sofrito.

Guests can wash down their flight, served with a side of garlic aioli, with a $10 hearty cocktail called the Entre la Habana y New York (Between Havana and New York, which is normally $23). That’s “fat washed” bourbon mixed with peanut butter, maduro syrups and bitters, so plan your calorie intake the day you decide to go.

The flight and cocktail are offered all week through Oct. 8, exclusively during happy hour from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., except Mondays and Tuesdays, when the eatery is closed.

CALLE DRAGONES

1036 SW 8th St., Miami

786-722-8370; www.calledragones.com