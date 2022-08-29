Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea

GISELA SALOMON
·6 min read

MIAMI (AP) — One Cuban man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island.

Cubans are fleeing their country in the largest numbers in more than four decades, choosing to stake their lives and futures on a dangerous journey to the United States by air, land and sea to escape economic and political woes.

Most fly to Nicaragua as tourists and slowly make their way to the U.S. border, often to Texas or Arizona. A smaller number gamble on an ocean voyage. Three men who survived the odyssey spoke to The Associated Press about it.

Tens of thousands of others share the same goal. From January to July, U.S. border authorities stopped Cuban migrants entering from Mexico nearly 155,000 times, more than six times as many as in the same period of 2021. From October to August, the Coast Guard intercepted more than 4,600 Cubans, an almost sixfold increase over the entire previous year.

The vast majority are released with notices to appear in immigration court or report to immigration authorities.

In all, it is the largest flight of Cuban exiles since the Mariel boatlift in 1980, when nearly 125,000 Cubans came to the U.S. over a six-month period.

The exodus is fueled by Cuba’s worst economic conditions in decades — a result of tightened U.S. sanctions and a hangover from COVID-19.

Massive street protests in mid-2021 triggered widespread arrests and fears of political oppression that prompted more to flee. An additional enticement emerged in November, when Nicaragua stopped requiring visas for Cubans to promote tourism.

Two of the three men spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity because they fear for the safety of relatives still on the island. These are their accounts of the trip:

___

CROSSING EIGHT COUNTRIES AND TWO RIVERS

Rolando José Cisneros Borroto, who worked as a street vendor in Camaguey, a city in central Cuba, said he was tired of going hungry and decided to leave his wife and three children in hope of finding a job in the U.S that would help sustain his family.

Borroto, 42, sold everything — his house, furniture and television — to pay for the journey, collecting $13,000. His family stayed in another house that belongs to the wife.

After taking six flights, he finally arrived in Nicaragua in June. From there he went overland to Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

He crossed two rivers on an inflatable rubber ring, walked through mountains and along highways, and got rides aboard buses, cars and motorcycles.

While hiding from Mexican police, he spent days drinking water from a river and eating only grass. He finally crossed into the U.S. south of Del Rio, Texas, and surrendered to the Border Patrol.

Borroto was released after three days of detention and now lives in Algona, Iowa, where a cousin offered him a room in his house and food. The trip lasted 36 days.

“I never thought it would take so much work to arrive,” said Borroto, who was detained at least three times in Cuba for selling garlic in the streets. “What one goes through along the way I do not advise anyone, but Cubans prefer to die on the way before staying in Cuba.”

A PROTEST, A PROSECUTION AND A SPEEDBOAT

Another Cuban man, 35, participated in protests in July 2021, when thousands of people across the island clamored for food and a change of government. He was tried on charges of public disorder and contempt and freed after 30 days in jail to await sentencing.

He fled in February, the month before he was to be sentenced to five years in prison. Air travel was out of the question because he would be stopped at the airport upon showing his passport. A raft was too dangerous.

A speedboat "was the only way to escape,” the man said in an interview at the office of his Miami attorney, Wilfredo Allen. He left the island without telling his 5-year-old daughter. Only his wife, his mother and a brother knew.

Unemployed, he asked his father, who lives in Texas, for about $15,000 to pay smugglers who gave him instructions over the phone.

Two days before the trip, he traveled 250 miles (400 kilometers) to Ciego de Avila, a city in the center of the island. From there, a bus picked him up along with 30 other people, and took them about 60 miles (100 kilometers) to one of the Cuba keys to board the speedboat. Among the migrants were a pregnant woman and a 7-year-old boy.

They passed through the Bahamas and, after 12 hours, arrived at an unknown place in the Florida Keys, at dawn. The boat stopped in a mangrove swamp. Then they came ashore, and several cars picked them up on a highway. A Cuban friend met him at a house where he was taken.

A DESPERATE VOYAGE ON A HOMEMADE RAFT

Cubans who can’t afford a speedboat or the $10,000 to $15,000 for travel and smuggling fees to fly to Nicaragua sometimes flee on rafts made from pipes or wood.

Among them was a 37-year-old man who occasionally worked in construction and fished. He couldn't pay a smuggler, so he built a raft of 10-foot aluminum tubes. In May 2021 he traveled with three friends for 22 hours until they reached south Florida.

“The first thing one thinks of is leaving, that either we all die of hunger little by little, or we make an attempt,” said the man, who secretly constructed the raft over six months. “I knew I could die in the water, but I needed to take the risk.”

He built the raft alone and kept it hidden in bushes and mangroves. The same day of the journey, he purchased a small engine that allowed him to travel at about 6 mph (10 kph).

No one knew about the trip, except his three companions, his mother and his wife. For fear of being discovered, he told his companions the date of their travel just a few hours before they left.

They departed late at night, rowing out from a fishing port west of Havana, he said in a long interview at Allen's office. With no GPS, they navigated by the stars.

A whole day passed, and when night started to fall again, they saw the entry buoys to an island. They approached the coast and walked.

“At least we’re alive,” he thought, but they soon realized that someone was calling authorities to report them. They immediately ran back to the boat and returned to the sea, fearing that they would be detained and deported.

They waited in the water for a while and later reached a beach in Key West, where a group of Cuban tourists offered to take them to Miami. The man called his wife to tell her that he had arrived safely and was on his way to his in-laws’ house.

He is now seeking asylum and hoping to bring his wife and three teenage daughters to join him in the U.S.

___

Associated Press journalists Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Andrea Rodríguez in Havana contributed this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. firms rethink China investment on COVID concerns-business group survey

    Strict COVID-19 control measures in China have overtaken sour U.S.-China relations as the top concern of U.S. companies in the country, a business lobby said on Monday. "The looming possibility that companies will again be forced to partially halt operations due to lockdowns and the impacts of local controls on consumer demand have undermined confidence in the business environment," the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) said based on an annual survey of 117 member companies. China's economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter as widespread lockdowns and the slumping property sector badly damaged consumer and business confidence.

  • U.S. govt to provide $11 million for production of monkeypox vaccine

    The Danish company, which is the maker of the only approved monkeypox vaccine, had earlier this month signed up Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing to package the two-dose shot. The production is expected to begin later this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said, adding that the funding will help the manufacturer recruit more staff and buy additional equipment. Globally, the number of confirmed monkeypox cases have crossed 47,600 with over 17,000 cases reported in the United States so far.

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning a Washing Machine

    Cleaning a washing machine is an easy way to ensure you’re protecting your pricey laundry investment, as well as your wardrobe and linens too. Read our step-by-step guide!

  • Rights groups urge Yemen's Houthis to end Taiz blockade

    Sixteen rights groups Monday urged Yemen’s Houthi rebels to end their siege of the country’s third-largest city, as the internationally recognized government said an overnight rebel attack killed at least 10 troops. The groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, said in a joint statement the Houthi blockade of Taiz has severely restricted freedom of movement and impeded the flow of essential goods, medicine and humanitarian aid to the city’s residents. “Houthi restrictions have forced civilians to use dangerous and poorly maintained mountain roads that are the only connection between Taiz city’s besieged population and the rest of the world,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

  • Danes to boost Baltic wind up, hook up Germany to offset Russian gas

    Denmark will increase a planned offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea and hook it up to the German grid to help wean Europe off its reliance on Russian gas.

  • Weather and leak delay NASA moon rocket fueling

    A fuel leak interrupted NASA's launch countdown for its new moon rocket early Monday, reappearing in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring. Weather also delayed filling the rocket with fuel. (Aug. 29)

  • Woman critically wounded in road rage shooting chases gunman onto I-95, police say

    A woman was critically wounded in a shooting police say was sparked by road rage in West Palm Beach.

  • U.S. sues broker for selling data that could track church, health clinic visits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday sued Idaho-based data broker Kochava Inc for selling geolocation data from hundreds of millions of mobile devices that could be used to track consumers. The FTC said consumer data could be used to trace people's movements to and from sensitive locations including "reproductive health clinics, places of worship, homeless and domestic violence shelters, and addiction recovery facilities." The technology industry has fretted police or other entities could access customers' search history, geolocation and other information revealing pregnancy plans.

  • Turkish opposition seeks probe into bribery allegations

    Turkish opposition parties on Monday filed legal complaints to press Turkish prosecutors into investigating corruption allegations made by a fugitive mafia boss against people close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party. In a series of tweets over the weekend, Sedat Peker — a crime boss-turned-whistleblower — accused the former head of the Turkish Capital Markets Board, a ruling party legislator, a presidential adviser and others of being part of a network allegedly seeking bribes from companies trading on the stock market. Peker alleged that members of the group sought bribes from a businesswoman in the guise of “consultancy fees,” to resolve a problem faced by her company.

  • Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing U.S. housing market

    The chill in the U.S. housing market is rippling out to the carpenters, landscapers and other small businesses that lose out when fewer homeowners are renovating their properties.

  • Lululemon’s Outlook Is at Risk Because ‘Inflation Isn’t Going Away’

    A Jefferies analyst cites evidence of slowing spending across apparel for his bearish view on the retailer of athletic clothing.

  • Taliban officials nearing contract for purchase of gasoline from Russia

    The Taliban administration is in the final stages of talks in Moscow over the terms of a contract for Afghanistan to purchase gasoline and benzene from Russia, Afghan commerce ministry officials told Reuters. Habiburahman Habib, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, confirmed that an official delegation chaired by the commerce ministry was in the Russian capital and finalising contracts for supplies of wheat, gas and oil.

  • Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police

    Chicago police say that a woman on a Red Line CTA train was shot in the leg on early Saturday morning during a verbal confrontation, and no arrests have been made.

  • Ghana zoo: Lions maul man to death in Accra

    He may have planned to steal two rare white lion cubs which have become a big draw for the zoo.

  • Movie tickets to cost just $3 on 'National Cinema Day' across U.S

    The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of The National Association of Theater Owners, said more than 3,000 theaters with over 30,000 screens will offer tickets for $3, excluding tax, across all formats and show times on Sept. 3. The initiative is expected to revive the interest of moviegoers in large screens after a pandemic lull that has hit theater chains such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and Cinemark Holdings Inc.

  • Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

    Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter's whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Musk's case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — received a subpoena Saturday from Musk’s team, according to Zatko's lawyer and court records.

  • I'm a Doctor and This Vitamin is the #1 Worst Waste of Money

    We all know there's no magic pills to keep us healthy and we've got to put in the work with good food and exercise to have optimal health. Getting the nutrients we need is essential for our well-being and if you have a balanced diet chances are you don't need supplements. However, there are cases when they're necessary like vitamin deficiencies and there's no shortage of options. While the shelves are lined with products promising health benefits, there's little to no value with many. Eat This,

  • The #1 Root Cause of Diabetes, Say Physicians

    Diabetes is a common condition that affects one in 10 people, that's over 37 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention While that's an alarming number, there are ways to help lower the risk. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Diabetes is a serious medical condition that can lead to several health complications, including heart disease, kidney damage, and blindness. Fortunately, there are several

  • NASA delays Artemis I launch to the moon due to engine issues

    Engineers are assessing an issue with one of four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the moon rocket's core stage.

  • China's Shenzhen shuts electronics market to fight COVID outbreak

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen shut the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations on Monday in a bid to curb an outbreak of COVID-19. Subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu were also halted, according to official local media. In Futian, the seat of the city government, officials announced that cinemas, karaoke bars and parks would be closed and large public events cancelled until Sept 2.