Cuba's Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader

  • FILE - In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and former Cuban President Raul Castro wave Cuban flags as they watch the annual May Day parade file past at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. On Monday, April 19, 2021, Cuba's Communist Party congress chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that post to the title of president he assumed in 2018, replacing his mentor Raul Castro and sealing a political dynasty that had held power since the 1959 revolution. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, attends a meeting in an art school during a tour in Las Tunas, Cuba. On Monday, April 19, 2021, Cuba's Communist Party congress chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that post to the title of president he assumed in 2018, replacing his mentor Raul Castro and sealing a political dynasty that had held power since the 1959 revolution. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)
  • FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo, Cuba's former President Raul Castro, center, and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, second left, attend an event celebrating Revolution Day in Santiago, Cuba. On Monday, April 19, 2021, Cuba's Communist Party congress chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that post to the title of president he assumed in 2018, replacing his mentor Raul Castro and sealing a political dynasty that had held power since the 1959 revolution. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
1 / 3

Cuba Diaz-Canel

FILE - In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and former Cuban President Raul Castro wave Cuban flags as they watch the annual May Day parade file past at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. On Monday, April 19, 2021, Cuba's Communist Party congress chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that post to the title of president he assumed in 2018, replacing his mentor Raul Castro and sealing a political dynasty that had held power since the 1959 revolution. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
·3 min read

HAVANA (AP) — In many ways, Cuba's new maximum leader is nothing like those who have governed the island for the past six decades.

Miguel Díaz-Canel was never a guerrilla fighter and was for only a few years, like all Cubans of his generation, a soldier. He rose peacefully and diligently through the approved channels. And he isn't named Castro.

On Monday, Cuba's Communist Party congress — as expected — chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that crucial post to the title of president he assumed in 2018. In both cases, he replaces his mentor Raul Castro, 89, sealing a political dynasty that had held power since the 1959 revolution.

Díaz-Canel, who turns 61 on Tuesday, is a relative youngster compared to members of the generation that accompanied Fidel Castro in his battle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista and then stayed on in power for decade after decade while cementing a Soviet-style political system.

Born a year after the revolution in the west-central city of Santa Clara, he reportedly dabbled as a youth in minor unconformities — wearing long hair and following The Beatles in a communist nation tightly aligned with the Soviet Union that then frowned upon them as an instrument of cultural imperialism.

He earned and engineering degree and dedicated himself to official politics, rising to a senior post in the Union of Young Communists and then through a series of bureaucratic positions in Cuba's provinces, where he gained a reputation as a pragmatic administrator with an amiable, informal manner in dealing with the public.

In 2009, a year after Raul Castro formally replaced Fidel as Cuba's president, Díaz-Canel became minister of higher education. In 2012 he rose to one of Cuba's vice presidencies and soon thereafter was named first vice president.

A string of other promising young officials over the years had been seen as heirs apparent to the Castros, only to fall because they pretended to too much power too quickly, dabbled in questionable deals or were caught in unguarded moments making indiscreet comments about the leadership.

But Díaz-Canel did not appear to push, and he did not stumble. He steadfastly defended the system against dissidents and U.S. hostility while appearing open to pushes for limited reforms bubbling up from the populace — and at a pace that didn't alarm his bosses.

Taking over from Raul as president in 2018, he nudged the accelerator forward on some reforms that the government had already begun to open the once-wholly state-dominated economy- Cuba allowed more small private businesses and made life a little easier for some small-scale entrepreneurs.

In recent months, he has overseen the end of a clumsy system of dual currencies and a further opening to small business. The new party congress was expected to go further. Crucially for many, Cuba has finally allowed widespread use of the internet.

But there's been no opening at all to dissident political movements, even if control — as in recent years — has leaned toward harassment, surveillance and short-term jail spells rather than sending people to prison for decades.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba leadership: Díaz-Canel named Communist Party chief

    Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded Raúl Castro as president, will be running the Communist Party.

  • Miguel Díaz-Canel is named Cuba’s next Communist Party chief, replacing Raúl Castro

    Miguel Díaz-Canel, the loyalist groomed to succeed Raúl Castro, on Monday was formally named chief of Cuba’s Communist Party, giving him unprecedented civilian control of a nation grappling with a shattered economy, food shortages and a citizenry increasingly emboldened to criticize the government.

  • Cuba's Raul Castro leaves the political stage, his legacy yet to be written

    Raul Castro, who is retiring from high public office, for most of his life toiled in the shadow of his older brother, Fidel Castro. While Fidel was the charismatic leader who rallied Cubans to defend the revolution and defy the United States, Raul, 89, built the military into a formidable fighting force that saw off enemies including a U.S.-backed invasion at the Bay of Pigs. Later, after the fall of former benefactor the Soviet Union sent Cuba into an economic tailspin and left it politically isolated, he launched market-style reforms to its centralized economy and sought to normalize relations with Western powers.

  • Biden administration to change immigration terms for "alien," "assimilation"

    The Biden administration will prohibit U.S. immigration enforcement agencies from using using terms like "alien," "illegal alien" and "assimilation," the Washington Post reports. The state of play: Memos expected to be sent by the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) frame the new language recommendations as a way of humanizing U.S. immigration policy, after four years of the Trump administration's hardline approach. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails:"Aliens" will now be referred to as "Noncitizens or migrants.""Illegal" will become "undocumented.""Assimilation" will be switched to "integration."Between the lines: Unions associated with CBP and ICE broadly endorsed Trump in the election, and the agencies have not shied away from using these terms over the years.Immigration advocates have argued that terms like "alien" are dehumanizing and dated.The Biden administration is already facing criticism for its handling of the surge of migrants at the border, with unaccompanied children arriving at staggering rates. What they're saying, per the Post:Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller: “As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, we set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world. We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.”Acting ICE director Tae Johnson: "In response to the vision set by the Administration, ICE will ensure agency communications use the preferred terminology and inclusive language."The other side: "By statute, 'alien' literally means a person not a U.S. citizen or national. That is not offensive, and neither is 'assimilation,'" Robert Law, a former Trump administration official now working at the restrictionist Center for Immigration Studies, told Axios' Stef Kight in February.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • South Florida Republicans: Jump-start Cuban reunification program from Guantanamo Bay

    South Florida Republicans announced Monday they’re introducing a bill in Congress that would jump-start a federal program that helps reunite Cuban families by resuming consular services on the island from Guantanamo Bay amid a growing backlog of applications.

  • Biden is poised to transform how America treats industry. He must follow through

    From climate to healthcare, fundamental challenges demand the US change with the times Line workers at General Motors’ plant in Flint, Michigan. Photograph: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images America is about to revive an idea that was left for dead decades ago. It’s called industrial policy and it’s at the heart of Joe Biden’s plans to restructure the US economy. When industrial policy was last debated, in the 1980s, critics recoiled from government “picking winners”. But times have changed. Devastating climate change, a deadly pandemic and the rise of China as a technological powerhouse require an active government pushing the private sector to achieve public purposes. The dirty little secret is that the US already has an industrial policy, but one that’s focused on pumping up profits with industry-specific subsidies, tax loopholes and credits, bailouts and tariffs. The practical choice isn’t whether to have an industrial policy but whether it meets society’s needs or those of politically powerful industries. Consider energy. The fossil fuel industry has accumulated “billions of dollars in subsidies, loopholes and special foreign tax credits”, in Biden’s words. He intends to eliminate these and shift to non-carbon energy by strengthening the nation’s electrical grid, creating a new “clean electricity standard” that will force utilities to end carbon emissions by 2035 and providing research support and tax credits for clean energy. It’s a sensible 180-degree shift of industrial policy. A proper industrial policy requires that industries receiving public benefits act in the public interest The old industrial policy for the automobile industry consisted largely of bailouts – of Chrysler in 1979 and General Motors and Chrysler in 2008. Biden intends to shift away from gas-powered cars entirely and invest $174bn in companies making electric vehicles. He’ll also create 500,000 new charging stations. This also makes sense. Notwithstanding the success of Tesla, which received $2.44bn in government subsidies before becoming profitable, the switch to electric vehicles still needs pump priming. Internet service providers have been subsidized by the states and the federal government and federal regulators have allowed them to consolidate into a few giants. But they’ve dragged their feet on upgrading copper networks with fiber, some 30 million Americans still lack access to high-speed broadband, and the US has among the world’s highest prices for internet service. Biden intends to invest $100bn to extend high-speed broadband coverage. He also threatens to “hold providers accountable” for their sky-high prices – suggesting either price controls or antitrust enforcement. I hope he follows through. A proper industrial policy requires that industries receiving public benefits act in the public interest. The pharmaceutical industry exemplifies the old industrial policy at its worst. Big pharma’s basic research has been subsidized through the National Institutes of Health. Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act bankroll much of its production costs. The industry has barred Americans from buying drugs from abroad. Yet Americans pay among the highest drug prices in the world. Biden intends to invest an additional $30bn to reduce the risk of future pandemics – replenishing the national stockpile of vaccines and therapeutics, accelerating the timeline for drug development and boosting domestic production of pharmaceutical ingredients currently made overseas. That’s a good start but he must insist on a more basic and long-overdue quid pro quo from big pharma: allow government to use its bargaining power to restrain drug prices. A case in point: the US government paid in advance for hundreds of millions of doses of multiple Covid-19 vaccines. The appropriate quid pro quo here is to temporarily waive patents so manufacturers around the world can quickly ramp up. Americans can’t be safe until most of the rest of the world is inoculated. Some of Biden’s emerging industrial policy is coming in response to China. Last week’s annual intelligence report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence warns that Beijing threatens American leadership in an array of emerging technologies. Expect more subsidies for supercomputers, advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other technologies linked to national security. These are likely to be embedded in Biden’s whopping $715bn defense budget – larger even than Trump’s last defense budget. Here again, it’s old industrial policy versus new. The new should focus on cutting-edge breakthroughs and not be frittered away on pointless projects like the F35 fighter jet. And it should meet human needs rather than add to an overstuffed arsenal. Biden’s restructuring of the American economy is necessary. America’s old industrial policy was stifling innovation and gouging taxpayers and consumers. The challenges ahead demand a very different economy. But Biden’s new industrial policy must avoid capture by the industries that dominated the old. He needs to be clear about its aims and the expected response from the private sector, and to reframe the debate so it’s not whether government should “pick winners” but what kind industrial policy will help the US and much of the world win. Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few and The Common Good. His new book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, is out now. He is a columnist for Guardian US

  • Queen Elizabeth Won't Celebrate Her 95th Birthday as Usual Following Prince Philip's Death

    The Queen is celebrating her first birthday in decades without her husband Prince Philip on Wednesday

  • India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech as vaccines run short

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's government has approved a 45.67-billion-rupee ($610 million) grant for COVID-19 vaccine makers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech to boost production capacity as infections spread at record speed, its finance minister said. Of the total, SII, the world's biggest maker of vaccines including the AstraZeneca shot, will get 30 billion rupees ($400 million), Nirmala Sitharaman told news channel CNBC-TV18 on Monday. The central government is struggling to meet demand from many states for the vaccine amid an exponential increase in coronavirus cases around the country of 1.3 billion people.

  • Pelosi says in new book that Trump's 2016 victory felt 'like a mule kicking you in the back over and over again'

    Pelosi detailed how upset she was after Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss, saying it was "scary" that Trump could have been elected in the first place.

  • Red Tide discovered on Sarasota beaches

    Warning signs have been posted along Sarasota beaches from North Jetty to Longboat Key after monitors found elevated levels of toxic algae known as Red Tide.There have been "reports of respiratory irritation" from beachgoers, per the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota.A fish kill was reported in the area, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.Over the past week, Karenia brevis, a naturally occurring toxic algae known as Red Tide, was detected in 54 samples in Southwest Florida, per FWC.Why it matters: Officials are studying the water in the southern part of Tampa Bay due to the 215 million gallons of polluted water discharged weeks ago into the bay from the old Piney Point phosphate plant holding ponds. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Experts don't believe current conditions were prompted by the Piney Point discharge, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. Rather, the bloom appears to have emerged from Charlotte and Lee County starting in December, with winds from the south pushing the bloom northward to Sarasota County.What's next: USF researchers are using a computer model that forecasts the path of the wastewater discharged into Tampa Bay from Piney Point as they study how the polluted water is affecting marine ecosystems.If that water meets Red Tide, it could lead to a worse algae bloom.Flashback: The last major Red Tide outbreak lasted from October 2017 to February 2019, killing countless sea creatures — as well as dolphins, sea turtles and manatees.Reading files: The Tampa Bay Times, in a deep dive Sunday, reports that as early as 2008, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was predicting disaster at Piney Point.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back facility

    Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics maker, has reached a new deal with reduced tax breaks for its scaled back manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers and the the company announced on Monday. It was scheduled to be approved at a Tuesday meeting of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the state's top jobs agency that previously negotiated the initial deal with Foxconn. The new deal will reduce the potential tax breaks by billions of dollars and still have potential tax breaks worth more than $10 million for the company, a person with knowledge of the new contract who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal said Monday.

  • All U.S. Adults Now Eligible to Receive COVID Vaccine — and Half Have Already Had at Least One Dose

    Additionally, more than 84 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

  • Messi scores electrifying goal as Barcelona wins Copa del Rey (video)

    Messi scored twice to win his seventh Copa del Rey and Barcelona's win means USMNT back Sergino Dest is the first American to win the tournament.

  • Navalny transferred to Russian prison hospital, health worsening, lawyer says

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a prison hospital, supporters and officials said on Monday, 20 days into a hunger strike that has led the United States to warn Moscow of serious repercussions if he should die in jail. Navalny's lawyer Alexei Liptser said after visiting him in the hospital of penal colony No. 3 in the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow, that his health was deteriorating and he had again been denied access to his own doctors. Russia's prison service said Navalny, 44, was in a "satisfactory" state and he was being given "vitamin therapy" with his consent.

  • Chicago Mayor Lightfoot slams rumors of resigning as ‘racist’ and ‘homophobic’

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denounced rumors of her resigning as “homophobic, racist and misogynistic.” “Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash,” Lightfoot started Sunday morning’s five-part Twitter thread, referring to a rumor that she bought a mansion on the city’s north side. “Seriously, though—our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day.”

  • Gunman in Indiana FedEx massacre bought rifles legally after psychiatric detention

    The purchases were made a few months after Hole was briefly placed under psychiatric detention in March and a shotgun was seized from his home when his mother contacted law enforcement to report he might try to commit "suicide by cop," according to the FBI. Based on items seen in his bedroom at that time, Hole was interviewed in April, but the FBI agents found no criminal violation and determined that he had no "racially motivated violent extremism ideology," Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis field office, said on Friday.

  • Man with gun livestreamed his ride through Illinois Walmart — and now rides to prison

    He’s been sentenced to several years.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Supreme Court asked to give access to secretive court's work

    Civil liberties groups are asking the Supreme Court to give the public access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The groups say in an appeal filed with the high court Monday that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The appeal was filed by Theodore Olson on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.