Cuba's president says government has some blame for protests

·3 min read

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday acknowledged shortcomings in his government's handling of shortages and of neglecting certain sectors, but he urged Cubans to not act with hate — a reference to violence during recent street protests.

Until now, the Cuban government had only blamed social media and the U.S. government for the weekend protests, which were the biggest seen in Cuba since a quarter century ago, when then-President Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages following the collapse of the Soviet Union and its economic subsidies for the island.

In a nighttime address on state television, Díaz-Canel for the first time was self critical and acknowledged that failings by the state played a role in the protests over food shortages, rising prices and other grievances.

“We have to gain experience from the disturbances," he said. “We also have to carry out a critical analysis of our problems in order to act and overcome, and avoid their repetition.”

In the protests, many Cubans expressed anger over long lines and shortages of food and medicines, as well as repeated electricity outages. Some demanded a faster pace of vaccination against the coronavirus. But there were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for some six decades.

Police moved in and arrested dozens of protesters, sometimes violently, and the government has accused protesters of looting and vandalizing shops. Smaller protests continued Monday and officials reported at least one death. No incidents were reported Wednesday.

“Our society is not a society that generates hatred and those people acted with hatred," Díaz-Canel said. “The feeling of Cubans is a feeling of solidarity and these people carried out these armed acts, with vandalism ... yelling for deaths ... planning to raid public places, breaking, robbing, throwing stones.”

Authorities did not report the number of people arrested, Col. Moraima Bravet of the Interior Ministry said Wednesday only that they are mostly between the ages of 25 and 37 and will be prosecuted such crimes as public disorder, assault, contempt, robbery or damage.

Cuba is suffering its worst crisis in years from a combination of the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed its economy, including the vital tourism industry, inefficiencies in the state-run economy and the tightening of U.S. sanctions on the island. The administration of President Donald Trump imposed more than 200 measures against the island in four years.

Díaz-Canel said that this “complex situation” was taken advantage of “by those who do not really want the Cuban revolution to develop or a civilized relationship with respect with the United States."

Shortly before the president’s remarks, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced some measures such as customs flexibility for Cuban citizens who go on foreign trips to bring home toiletries, food and medicines, which are among the most hard to find items in Cuba.

Marrero also said that work is being done to improve the stability of the national electricity system and that officials will seek to improve the supply of medicines, many of which are produced on the island but whose inputs must be imported.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil announced the directors of state-owned enterprises will be allowed to determine salaries beyond the regulations. He also said that in the coming weeks long-promised rules will be instituted for small- and medium-size enterprises to be formed, a step once unthinkable under the communist government.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba's leader lays some blame for protests on his government

    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for the first time is offering some self-criticism while saying that government shortcomings in handling shortages and other problems played a role in this week's protests. Until now, the Cuban government had only blamed social media and the U.S. government for the weekend protests, which were the biggest seen in Cuba since a quarter century ago, when then-President Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages following the collapse of the Soviet Union and its economic subsidies for the island.

  • EXPLAINER: Causes of the protests in Cuba

    The street protests that erupted over the weekend in Cuba were the biggest at least since those a quarter century ago, when then-President Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages that gripped the island following the collapse of the Soviet Union, which had long backed its socialist ally. While the government has created a series of broader openings for small-scale private businesses, they remain tightly controlled and limited.

  • Protests escalate in Cuba, rioting spreads across South Africa, Iran unveils Islamic dating app

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned Elon Musk's space company SpaceX that its environmental review of a new tower at its Boca Chica launch site in Texas is incomplete and the agency could order SpaceX to take down the tower. An FAA spokesman said on Wednesday that the agency's environmental review underway of SpaceX’s proposed rocket assembly "integration tower" is "underway," and added that "the company is building the tower at its own risk." A May 6 letter from the FAA to SpaceX seen by Reuters said recent construction activity on one of the two proposed towers "may complicate the ongoing environmental review process for the Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program."

  • White House says violent crackdown in Cuba over protests is ‘unacceptable’

    Biden earlier this week called the protests in Cuba a “clarion call for freedom” and said they were unlike any the nation has seen.

  • Exclusive-Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect U.S.-Iranian negotiations and that the current thinking is the Vienna talks will not resume before mid-August. "They are not prepared to come back before the new government," said the source, saying it was not clear whether this meant until Raisi formally takes over on Aug. 5 or until his government is in place.

  • Fort Worth police chief says new initiative will reduce violence, improve relationships

    The Fort Worth Safe initiative, launched in May, aims to reduce the number of violent crimes while building, or in some cases rebuilding, trust.

  • Margot Robbie Says She Needs a 'Break' from Playing Harley Quinn After 3 Movies in 5 Years

    "She's exhausting. I don't know when we're next going to see her," Margot Robbie said of her character Harley Quinn

  • Nasa set for attempt to fix Hubble's trouble

    A possible cause is identified for the Hubble telescope's worst glitch in years.

  • Despite Republican chaos in Texas, a progressive Democratic momentum is brewing

    All eyes were on Texas this past week as conservative activists from around the nation gathered in Dallas for the […] The post Despite Republican chaos in Texas, a progressive Democratic momentum is brewing appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Column: The firing of a wretched Trump appointee opens the door to expanding Social Security

    Biden's ouster of Trump vandal Andrew M. Saul presents the opportunity for expanding benefits.

  • Here's what would happen if all the ice on Earth melted overnight

    The planet would be sent into chaos if all the ice melted overnight, but what would that look like? There would be mass flooding from sea levels rising, severe weather changes, deadly chemical releases, and mass greenhouse gasses that would leak into the atmosphere. Scientists say we need to stop the planet from rising in temperature by just 1° Celsius, or this could happen sooner than we think.

  • Harris to host Merkel before chancellor's talks with Biden

    In a meeting intended to reflect the importance of U.S.-German ties, Kamala Harris will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the vice president’s residence Thursday, the first time she has hosted a foreign leader at the Naval Observatory since taking office. At their breakfast meeting, Harris intends to emphasize the need for the allies to confront an array of global challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change to the threats posed by Russia and China. “It underscores the special nature of this partnership and America’s special role in the world that she is able to host her at her home," said Phil Gordon, the vice president's deputy national security advisor, told The Associated Press.

  • Suspect arrested in assassination of Haitian president is a former DEA source

    A suspect arrested in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was "at times" a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday. What they're saying: The DEA did not identify the suspect, but said that after the attack, the individual reached out to his DEA contacts, who "urged the suspect to surrender to local [Haitian] authorities." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."A DEA offici

  • Olivia Rodrigo to meet with Biden, Fauci to promote vaccines among Gen Z

    Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House Wednesday as part of the administration’s effort to promote vaccinations to young Americans.

  • House select committee on Jan. 6 riot to hold first hearing July 27

    The House's select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced Wednesday it will hold its first hearing July 27 with law enforcement officers to examine the deadly rampage.Why it matters: The select committee is moving forward even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has yet to choose Republican members to be appointed to the panel.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The select comm

  • Prince William can defend England’s football team against racism, but not his own sister-in-law

    Last summer, the U.S. and much of the world experienced a racial reckoning as George Floyd’s murder reignited the Black […] The post Prince William can defend England’s football team against racism, but not his own sister-in-law appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Joe Biden Is Using Thirst Traps and Olivia Rodrigo to Get People Vaccinated

    "I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated."

  • Democrats divided on Cuba response following anti-regime protests

    Democrats are far from unified in their responses to once-in-a-generation protests in Cuba when it comes to which actions the United States can take.

  • Officer shoots driver who rammed motorcycle after chase in Grand Prairie, police say

    A Dallas County District Attorney’s Office team is investigating.