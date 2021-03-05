Cuba's struggling entrepreneurs look to Biden with hope

  • Idania Del Río, left, and Leire Fernández, owners of Clandestina, pose with a mannequin dressed in clothes they created, outside their store in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 18, 2021. Tourists poured through their shop until the Trump administration turned off the taps that had been opened just a few years before by then-President Barack Obama. Today, the doors swing open less often, with tourism choked both by U.S. sanctions meant to punish Cuba's government and a pandemic that has squashed tourism almost everywhere. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A classic American car is wrapped in plastic to prevent sea salt from corroding it in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Vintage cars in Cuba are part of daily life with most classic cars being used as taxis and to transport tourists. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Horse carts used to give rides to tourists sit idle in the garage of a cooperative where murals of the late leader Fidel Castro and Revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara cover the walls in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 24, 2021. "For everyone, Biden is hope," said Rigoberto Romero, owner of one of the carriages and who used to make a living by taking travelers around by horse-drawn carriage but now just takes care of his horses at home while tourism is down. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A horse that used to pull tourists in a carriage stands outside with its owner Rigoberto Romero in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 24, 2021. “For everyone, Biden is hope,” said Romero, who used to make a living by taking tourists around the capital by horse-drawn carriage but now just takes care of his horses at home while tourism is down. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A woman wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic shades herself under the strong midday sun in Viñales, Cuba, March 1, 2021. Some Cubans are living on hope that new U.S. President Joe Biden will reverse at least some of the restrictions implemented by his predecessor. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberto Armas Valdes harvests tobacco leaves at the Martinez tobacco farm in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, March 1, 2021. In Cuba's eastern province of Pinar del Rio, world-renown for growing the tobacco that made Cuban cigars famous, sits the small, quaint town of Viñales. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Ivón Deulofeu, right, whose father owns the Cubao Campiña Hostel, stands on the balcony of a room in Viñales, Cuba, March 1, 2021. Both U.S. sanctions meant to punish the government and a COVID-19 pandemic have squashed tourism almost everywhere, making some Cubans hope that new U.S. President Joe Biden will reverse at least some of the restrictions implemented by his predecessor. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A farmer plows a field with oxen to plant yucca near the mountains in Viñales, Cuba, March 1, 2021. Both U.S. sanctions meant to punish the government and a COVID-19 pandemic have squashed tourism almost everywhere, making some Cubans hope that new U.S. President Joe Biden will reverse at least some of the restrictions implemented by his predecessor. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Luis Orlando Deulofeu, who owns the MogoteArt Hostel, poses for a portrait behind a passing horse rider outside his hotel in Viñales, Cuba, March 1, 2021. Both U.S. sanctions meant to punish the government and a COVID-19 pandemic have squashed tourism almost everywhere, making some Cubans hope that new U.S. President Joe Biden will reverse at least some of the restrictions implemented by his predecessor. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A woman walks past an anti-embargo sign that reads in Spanish: "Against my land, we don't understand each other" in Viñales, Cuba, March 1, 2021. Both U.S. sanctions meant to punish the government and a COVID-19 pandemic have squashed tourism almost everywhere, making some Cubans hope that new U.S. President Joe Biden will reverse at least some of the restrictions implemented by his predecessor. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A man rides his horse through Viñales, Cuba, March 1, 2021. Both U.S. sanctions meant to punish the government and a COVID-19 pandemic have squashed tourism almost everywhere, making some Cubans hope that new U.S. President Joe Biden will reverse at least some of the restrictions implemented by his predecessor. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
1 / 11

Cuba US Waiting for Biden

Idania Del Río, left, and Leire Fernández, owners of Clandestina, pose with a mannequin dressed in clothes they created, outside their store in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 18, 2021. Tourists poured through their shop until the Trump administration turned off the taps that had been opened just a few years before by then-President Barack Obama. Today, the doors swing open less often, with tourism choked both by U.S. sanctions meant to punish Cuba's government and a pandemic that has squashed tourism almost everywhere. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HAVANA (AP) — Business was booming for a trendy little clothing shop called Clandestina in the heart of Old Havana, one of thousands of new private businesses that had arisen in what was once a near-wholly state-run socialist economy.

A torrent of tourists poured through the doors to pick through bags, sweatshirts, camisoles and caps — at least until the Trump administration turned off the taps that had been opened just a few years before by then-President Barack Obama.

Today, those glass-and-wood doors swing open less often, with tourism choked both by U.S. sanctions meant to punish Cuba's government and a pandemic that has squashed tourism almost everywhere.

With their business tottering, Clandestina's owners — Idania Del Río and Leire Fernández — subsist on hope that new U.S. President Joe Biden will reverse at least some of the restrictions implemented by his predecessor.

“If Biden allows travel to Cuba, gives an image of Cuba as a friendly country ... that in itself is a radical change for the cash registers of entrepreneurs,” Fernández, 44, told The Associated Press.

In 2010, in an attempt to energize the island's sluggish, top-down economy, then-President Raúl Castro promoted an unprecedentedly broad opening to the private sector, allowing hundreds of sorts of small businesses — restaurants, shoe repairers, small clothing workshops and more — that have grown to employ some 600,000 people.

Some of the most successful targeted a surging number of tourists — part of another government opening meant to save the economy.

Tourism got a huge boost at the end of 2014 when Obama announced a historic thaw of relations with Cuba, arguing that five decades of U.S. sanctions against communist governments had failed and that more vibrant ties would do more to help the Caribbean nation’s people.

Clandestina launched in 2015 about five blocks from the country's capitol building — modeled on the one in Washington — just in time to fill its sails with the breeze from the U.S. opening.

“The store was small, we barely had anything and a lot of people began to show up,” Del Río, 39, told the AP. “A lot of Americans came, deals were signed.”

Quickly the shop was running out of large-sized shirts bought by husky foreigners.

With U.S. interest in Cuba high, Clandestina's clothes quickly became a hit, even appearing at New York fashion shows.

It even began to sell online — something unprecedented for a country where internet connectivity is limited even today.

“It was something very radical: all of a sudden a 100% Cuban brand in New York, being sold to North American citizens, to tourists, to everyone,” Del Río said.

In November 2018, U.S.-based Google featured the company in an open-air fashion show, “Country under Construction,” showing off rustic shirts, leather boots and overalls stamped with the “Wi-Fi” symbol in the courtyard of Havana's Museum of Fine Arts.

But the party was ending. The Trump administration had begun issuing a series of measures banning most trips by Americans and limiting money sent to the island. It also slashed the number of U.S. diplomats, banned cruise ships and punished companies shipping the Venezuelan oil Cuba's economy has relied upon.

The restrictions, imposed piece by piece, haven't loosened the government's control, but they have squeezed its budgets, and those of ordinary Cubans as well. The government blames U.S. sanctions for widespread shortages of food and fuel and says they cost Cuba some $5.5 billion.

“Four very hard years have passed since Obama’s time,” said Fernández, who is Spanish and Del Río’s partner. She said that Clandestina lost 50% of its income after Trump's initial travel restrictions.

And they’re not alone. A 2019 survey of 126 business owners published by Auge, a local business consultant, found that 80% reported being affected by Trump’s measures.

Biden has long said that he would reinstate at least some of Obama’s policies toward Cuba. His advisers have spoken of eliminating Trump-era restrictions on remittances sent by Cubans in the U.S. to their homeland, and on travel.

So far though, it's not clear when such actions might come.

Also holding out hope is Reymel Delgado, 44, who worked on U.S. productions such as “Fast and Furious” and “Transformers” that were allowed to film in Cuba in 2016 before Trump shut them down.

“We were very affected directly,” he said of Trump’s arrival. “There were many projects that were underway and others that were planned, and that stopped. Some were eliminated and others were on standby, and we will see what happens now.”

Cuban authorities say Trump imposed more than 200 measures against Cuba, accusing the island's government of violating human rights, trampling on democracy and being responsible for a series of still-unexplained illnesses that affected U.S. and Canadian diplomats.

“Biden represents hope for everyone,” Rigoberto Romero, owner of a carriage and nine horses who used to make a living catering to travelers Now, he waits at home taking care of his animals.

The Cuban leadership has lived through a series of openings and closings imposed by U.S. leaders since sanctions were first enacted some 60 years ago and tightened as Fidel Castro allied himself with the Soviet Bloc. Cuban leaders want the U.S. Congress to repeal the underlying laws that give presidents broad powers to impose such sanctions — though analysts say that's highly unlikely under Biden.

For Cuban economist Omar Everleny Pérez, who is often critical of the government, policies that allow ties between local businesses and the U.S. “can only be shielded with greater economic interrelation, that is, more trade and investment.”

Back at the Clandestina shop in Old Havana, the partners are trying to keep their spirits up.

“We have survived the siege,” Fernández said.

“The energy is a little low, but it comes back,” she said. Already the little business has plans this month to present a collection of T-shirts in New York — an event coordinated almost entirely over WhatsApp, which began to expand after the government improved internet services in 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden news - live: Trump faces new Capitol riot lawsuit as president plans public pitch for Covid relief plan

    Follow live updates on the latest in US politics

  • 'I'll believe it when I see it' - Saudi Arabia doubts oil recovery and keeps taps tight

    This week's surprise decision by Saudi Arabia and other top oil producers to broadly stick with output cuts despite rising crude prices was influenced by events in an unexpected place - Italy. "Take a look at what is happening in Milan today," Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud told a news conference on Thursday after a meeting of OPEC and its allies. Restrictions on movement destroyed up to a fifth of oil demand last year and led OPEC and its allies - known as OPEC+ - to make record output cuts.

  • Israel postpones drive to vaccinate Palestinian workers

    Israel on Friday postponed plans to vaccinate Palestinians who work inside the country and its West Bank settlements until further notice. COGAT, the Israeli military agency coordinating day-to-day affairs with the Palestinian Authority, attributed the postponement to “administrative delays,” adding that a new start date for the campaign would be determined later. The vaccination program was supposed to begin on Sunday at West Bank crossings into Israel and at Israeli industrial zones.

  • Evacuation request ignored at Guatemala's Pacaya volcano

    Guatemala’s Pacaya volcano continued to spew columns of ash thousands of feet (meters) into the air Thursday, but residents of hamlets on the volcano’s slopes have largely ignored a recommendation to evacuate, relying instead on folk traditions and their own knowledge of the peak to judge when it’s time to go. Agency spokesman Davíd León said there are at least 21 hamlets around Pacaya that have been asked to evacuate out of precaution. Residents say they are familiar with the habits of the 8,373-foot (2,552 meter) volcano, located just 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Guatemala City.

  • Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82

    Walter Gretzky, father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky whose down-to-earth approach to life and family struck a chord with Canadians, dies at 82.

  • DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract likely to be used by Cowboys to create cap space for Prescott

    The Cowboys have $19 million in cap space with more room needed for Dak Prescott's deal, so a DeMarcus Lawrence trigger is in the plans.

  • Nancy Pelosi dismisses new QAnon threat to Capitol as ‘silliness’

    Pelosi says House adjourned early to make time for a Republican conference – not because of QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump would be re-inaugurated on Thursday

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • England out for 205, India reaches 24-1 in last test

    India spinners claimed eight more England wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final test on Thursday. India was 24-1 at stumps, and on course to win the series 3-1. England opted to bat first on another dry pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, where India won the third test inside two days.

  • Dubois scores in OT to lift Jets past Canadiens, 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at 4:29 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in the opener of two-game series. Dubois fired a rolling puck past goalie Jake Allen for his fifth of the season. “It is a very special place to play,” said Dubois, from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Spring break crowd storms Fort Lauderdale beach — COVID or not

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thong bikinis, cold beer and maskless throngs. That’s how spring break looked Thursday on the famous Fort Lauderdale strip, just days into the start of the popular college pasttime that lasts into April. Universities across the country canceled spring break to discourage college coeds from spreading the coronavirus. But judging from the crowds hitting the beach, the ...

  • Duke helicopter pilot may have shut off wrong engine before fatal crash, NTSB says

    A malfunction of the first engine likely sent “unexpected and confusing” indications to the pilot.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. Former Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, told The Dallas Morning News that the decision not to place Officer Bryan Riser on leave was made in conjunction with federal law enforcement and the Dallas County district attorney's office. Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he was being held Friday on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday night.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress. It follows a similar suit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6, following his Senate acquittal.

  • John Stamos shares cute throwback pic from 'Full House' set with Elizabeth Olsen

    Olsen's famous older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, starred in the beloved sitcom with Stamos.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting "The Storm" in January. And then on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released

    Washington is releasing AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback's storybook tenure with the organization. The team informed Smith he's being released, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Smith’s release was not yet official.