Cuba's vaccine coverage and focus on children helped beat back Omicron, experts say

Italian volunteers participate in a clinical trial of Cuban vaccine.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Sherwood and Marc Frank
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Dave Sherwood and Marc Frank

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba's widespread COVID-19 vaccination coverage and early move to inoculate its children proved pivotal in beating back the highly infectious Omicron variant before it ever took hold on the island, local and international experts say.

Omicron arrived in Cuba in December but fell far short of the pronounced spike in cases seen in many other places and infections have since fallen off by more than 80%, official data shows.

Deaths have remained at around 10% or less of their peak throughout the Omicron wave, according to a Reuters tally.

Globally, Omicron has proven far more infectious than the Delta variant, but also, less likely to cause severe illness. That said, soaring caseloads could be one explanation for the surge in hospitalizations in many countries, scientists say.

Brazil-based virologist Amilcar Perez Riverol said that while case numbers vary widely from country to country depending on the rate of testing, it appeared that Omicron struggled to take hold in Cuba or cause surging deaths or severe illness.

"It appears that Omicron is not going to have anywhere near the impact that Delta had in Cuba, or even the impact that it is having in other countries, nor will it exert the pressure on the hospital system as in other countries," Perez Riverol told Reuters.

Young children in particular have become vulnerable to the spread of Omicron in many countries as some vaccines, including those produced by Pfizer , Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, have yet to be approved by global regulators for those under 5 years old.

Cuba, whose Communist rulers have long sought to stand out among developing countries by providing a free healthcare system and one that focuses on preventative treatment such as vaccinations, developed its own COVID vaccines and became the first country in the world to begin the mass vaccination of kids as young as age 2.

Health workers on the Caribbean island have since fully inoculated 1.8 million children between 2 and 18 years of age, or upwards of 96% of the total, with no serious side effects reported, according to official Cuban data.

Eduardo Martinez, president of the state-run pharmaceutical firm BioCubaFarma, said that campaign set Cuba apart in its fight against Omicron.

"Elsewhere in the world, the virus is circulating more in the pediatric population, but that is not happening in Cuba," he said.

Cuba´s success to date against Omicron comes as a relief to authorities. A spike in cases in 2021 and economic crisis resulted in food and medicine shortages, power blackouts and the largest anti-government protests since Fidel Castro´s 1959 revolution.

HIGH VACCINATION RATE

Local and foreign experts say the emphasis on children, the wide reach of the country´s inoculation campaign, a fast-paced booster program, and widespread "hybrid immunity" that comes from a combination of infection during previous waves followed by vaccination have also helped stave off Omicron.

Cuba has fully vaccinated 87% of its total population, and nearly 94% have received at least one dose, placing it among the top three globally among countries of at least 1 million people, according to official statistics compiled by 'Our World in Data.'

Cuban scientists said prior to the Omicron surge that their protein-based Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus COVID vaccines give upwards of 90% protection against symptomatic illness when offered in three-dose schemes.

Cuba has yet to publish large-scale late stage trial data, nor has it applied to the World Health Organization for approval of its vaccines. The journal Vaccine earlier this month published promising data from phase I clinical trials for two of the country's homegrown vaccines, Soberana 01 and Soberana Plus.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Marc Frank; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Study: COVID vaccine hesitancy dropping much faster among Black Americans than white Americans

    While many states are dropping their mask mandates, experts say vaccines are what will truly get us out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Man’s entire cabin stolen in Michigan: ‘It’s kind of a weird situation’

    The 28ft by 12ft structure could have been pulled onto a trailer, say police

  • Denmark health chiefs accused of ‘gaslighting the public’ after lifting all restrictions

    Denmark lifted all restrictions at the start of February despite soaring cases and deaths.

  • Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking

    U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years. Documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the vehicles can unexpectedly brake at highway speeds.

  • UFC alum Mike Swick reveals he’s fighting cancer: ‘Toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had’

    A cast member on the original season of "The Ultimate Fighter," Mike Swick vows not to let cancer defeat him.

  • Walmart posts record holiday sales as spending remains firm

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc fought off snarled supply chains and rising inflation to post its largest-ever holiday season sales and forecast more gains in 2022, a sign the retailer expects consumers to keep spending in its stores. Walmart's investments over the past year, which included chartering ships, raising worker wages three times, and developing alternative streams of revenue, helped the company prepare for the holiday season without suffering higher costs, analysts said. On a post-earnings call, Walmart said it also had a "competitive advantage" over other businesses struggling with supply chain constraints as it sources over two-thirds of its products from the United States, helping it grow inventories by 28% in the quarter.

  • WHO says quarantine can be shortened in places with high COVID cases

    The U.N. agency said its new guidelines may be helpful for places where essential services are under pressure. For example, quarantine could be shortened to 10 days without a test, and to 7 days with a negative test – provided the person does not develop any symptoms, WHO said. Where testing to shorten quarantine is not possible, the absence of symptoms could be used as a proxy for testing, the agency said in its new interim guidance.

  • Experts see avocado price rise, damage to Mexican producers

    Experts say you may be paying more for your avocado toast in the short term, and the effects of the U.S. temporary ban on imports of the fruit is already being felt by avocado pickers in Mexico. Mexico is negotiating security guarantees for U.S. inspectors who certify Mexican avocados for export. The inspections were halted last week after one of the U.S. inspectors was threatened in the western state of Michaoacan, where growers are routinely subject to extortion by drug cartels.

  • Beyond their race, Supreme Court finalists show importance of two-parent families

    Black people from two-parent families have a better chance of succeeding than even white children of single parents, May Mailman writes.

  • High-impact storm to lash East Coast with rain, freezing rain, snow, and winds

    Another mighty storm will track across Atlantic Canada Thursday evening and Friday with heavy rain, intense winds and very mild, possibly record-breaking, temperatures. This will be followed by a sharp temperature drop and potential rapid freeze.

  • Gunman who shot into crowd at USAF deployment party pleads guilty ahead of murder trial

    One witness told police “the disturbance was over and they were under no threat” when Markeithen McClaine fired, according to his arrest affidavit.

  • G20 must push relief to avoid debt crises - experts, campaigners

    JOHANNESBURG/LONDON (Reuters) -Wealthy nations must improve their floundering flagship debt relief initiative or face a spate of debt crises in the developing world, experts and campaigners say as a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 major economies opened on Thursday. As the pandemic battered global economies, the Group of 20 leading economies launched measures, including a temporary debt service suspension for poor countries to provide breathing room, as well as the Common Framework - a debt restructuring scheme for long-term relief.

  • Vaccinated Bay Area Residents Can Ditch Their COVID Masks For Most Indoor Settings

    Across the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday morning residents began enjoying a level of new freedom since the pandemic roared back to life last summer as statewide and local mandates requiring vaccinated individuals to wear COVID masks in most indoor settings were lifted. Andria Borba reports.

  • Charlie Munger: Canadian trucker protests are 'ridiculous'

    Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, exclusively sat down with Yahoo Finance Editor-In-Chief Andy Serwer to give his take on the trucker protests in Canada.&nbsp;

  • CDC Maintains Masking Guidance in Contrast with Blue States

    “If and when we update guidance, we will communicate that clearly,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

  • Charlie Munger: US made 'huge mistake' allowing crypto trading

    Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway gives his thoughts on cryptocurrency markets and exchanges.

  • Most People Get "Bad COVID" This Way, Experts Say

    COVID cases are finally starting to decline, but unfortunately that doesn't mean the pandemic is over or that we can stop taking precautions to help avoid the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently tweeted, "#COVID19 cases are dropping across most of the country but community spread remains high. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 215,418, a 42.8% decrease from last week. Get vaccinated as soon as you can&get a booster when you're eligible." Staying healthy and takin

  • Fed to raise rates 25 bps in March but calls for 50 bps grow louder: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25-basis-point interest rate rise, a Reuters poll of economists found, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. That is putting pressure on the Fed to not only raise rates from a record low but also to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, drastically inflated by emergency bond purchases as the Fed resuscitated the economy from COVID-19 pandemic damage. Now that the economy has recovered its pre-pandemic level, all 84 respondents in a Reuters poll taken Feb. 7-15 expected the Fed to raise the federal funds rate by at least 25 basis points at its upcoming March 15-16 meeting.

  • A call for resource officer's removal after altercation with student at Mount Pleasant high

    The 16-year-old student is on home confinement and faces charges including disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.

  • Got $500? 2 REITs You Should Buy

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are wonderful income plays, but you want to invest in the best names. It's just safer to reduce your risk when you put money to work in an industry that makes generous use of leverage to buy hard-to-sell assets.