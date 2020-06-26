CubeLogic Takes On Private Equity Investment to Accelerate Global Business Expansion

Growth Capital Partners (GCP) takes a minority shareholding in the business

LONDON, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CubeLogic, the market leading provider of enterprise risk management solutions for the energy, commodities and financial markets today announces that they have closed a significant minority investment deal with Growth Capital Partners (GCP) for an undisclosed amount.

The GCP investment will underpin CubeLogic's ambitious growth plans which includes the hiring of a number of key executives in order to support their growing global client base. Since the management buy back in 2016, CubeLogic have established a 40+ client base, penetrated new industry sectors and employs over 90 people in multiple locations.

Lee Campbell, CEO, CubeLogic commented: "This investment is a key milestone in the CubeLogic journey. Our technology is second to none, but I believe that our success is based on a great business culture and an unrelenting commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We had a laser-sharp focus on finding a partner who bought into our vision and the way we operate. I have huge aspirations for the firm, and I am confident that GCP are the perfect fit to support us on our mission."

Richard Shaw, Partner, Growth Capital Partners comments: "CubeLogic has exceptional technology and delivers the very best in enterprise risk management solutions. Their global client roster is very impressive and we are delighted to be supporting Lee, David and their high calibre international team with their exciting growth plans. We believe our unique partnership style and successful track record of working with fast growth software and technology services businesses will provide CubeLogic with the best possible support for further international expansion, whilst enabling the team to maintain its special culture and focus on quality."

David Priestley, Executive Chairman, CubeLogic, concludes: "I am delighted for Lee and the team, this significant investment recognizes the teams' hard work and dedication. CubeLogic now has a huge opportunity to dominate the energy, commodity and financial services industries with advanced and innovative enterprise risk and compliance solutions. I am looking forward to what's in store!"

About CubeLogic

CubeLogic is the leading supplier of business intelligence enabled enterprise risk management solutions for all energy, commodity and financial markets exposures arising from market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and regulatory compliance. CubeLogic's founders are renowned experienced industry specialists who have an impressive track record of developing and implementing global risk IT solutions. In the current volatile market conditions, CubeLogic addresses the increasing demand for robust, cost effective Business Intelligence solutions for risk management. https://cubelogic.com/

About Growth Capital Partners

Growth Capital Partners LLP (GCP) is an independent private equity company, which invests in growing UK SMEs. Its partnership style is focused on working with ambitious, like-minded management teams to support accelerated growth, significantly enhancing the value of their businesses. The ability to provide flexible funding solutions, tailored to the deal situation, provides businesses with the best possible platform for growth. www.growthcapital.co.uk

For more information please contact:

CubeLogic –

Hannah Pewter / Marketing / hannah.pewter@cubelogic.com / Tel: +44 (0)7500-905415

Growth Capital Partners –

Katarina Andric/ katarina.andric@growthcapital.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0)20-7024-9800

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubelogic-takes-on-private-equity-investment-to-accelerate-global-business-expansion-301084262.html

SOURCE CubeLogic Ltd