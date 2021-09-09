Cuda, Challenger, Roadrunners, Chargers Found Stashed At Chevy Dealership

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

This is an incredible discovery!

Classic muscle cars have gathered the attention of the public for quite some time now for being rare, high performance, and wickedly valuable vehicles. Many enthusiasts will go searching for one of these relics of power, restore it, turn it into a drag car, or build it to fit a myriad of other aspirations the owner might have. The big issue with these cars is the rarity, the majority of classic muscle cars are found either rotting away on the side of the road, in a field, or at an insanely high price for a +25-year-old car. There lies, however, a haven for classic b -body Mopars and even some Chevys in an old Chevy dealership.

Check out these barn find car washes for some truly satisfying viewing.

We are greeted, upon entry, by the welcomed sight of a 1970 'Cuda. The car is little more than a shell at this point, however, it does show potential for a sister build alongside Dezzy's Speed Shop's T/A Challenger build. Peering past the 'Cuda shell, you’ll find a Plymouth Road Runner hidden under an old carpet. Bought around 25 years ago for just a few hundred bucks, this Road Runner then became a circle track car and even found its way into four different magazines. If you blink, you might miss the “Curious Yellow” 1968 Dodge Charger which has been covered by years of dust and misplaced parts.

Buried in the pile of classic Mopar muscle is a quaint little Z28 Camaro complete with the 350cu LT1. Ok back to another Road Runner, a beautiful 1969 Plymouth Road Runner convertible hides under sheets of plastic waiting to be unveiled once again. It came in FA green and a tan interior and an automatic console-shift transmission. One more Road Runner, this time from 1970, lurks next to the convertible with absolutely no rust and factory coated paint. Two additional Chevys rest in a place with the Dodges and Plymouths, one 1955 3 on the tree Chevy pick up, and a well-preserved 6199 Camaro that needs an engine.

One seemingly out of place vehicle in this proverbial graveyard of cars is a modern Hellcat, after about 140,000miles the owner blew the rear end. The car rests in the shop waiting to be fixed. On the outside of the building, you find another Road Runner, a quarter panel from a 1969 Dodge Charger, a 1970 Dodge charger, various pieces of yet another 1970 Road Runner, and finally one last 1970 Charger. The amount of cars in this vast array of dead classics and unfinished projects is mind-boggling, if you check out the full tour you can find it on the DeezysSpeedShop YouTube channel.

View Web Story

Barn Find: Incredible Mopars Hidden at Old Dealership

