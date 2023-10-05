Cudahy man charged with attempted homicide; police recognized for lifesaving efforts

“I was stabbed 14 times … I thought I was going to die.”

Cudahy resident Dan Bazan said he was stabbed in his back, ear, neck, face and the back of his head on Aug. 24. A stab wound under his armpit collapsed his lung.

“I’d like to thank the Cudahy Police Department for rescuing me and saving my life,” Bazan said. “I now realize that police don’t only respond to crimes, but they save lives.”

Cudahy Police Officers Rachel Zumstein, Jacob Walker, Riley Tetzlaff and Zachary DeSmet were recognized for their lifesaving work during the Oct. 3 Cudahy Common Council meeting.

All four have a combined five years on the job, according to Police Chief Tom Poellot.

“At a time that we’re in a national crisis of recruiting and retaining police officers, these young people represent the best of us,” Poellot said. “They performed flawlessly as a team, in a manner that we’d expect from veteran police officers.”

Suspect turned himself in on-scene; charged with attempted homicide

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24 near East Cudahy and South Kingan avenues.

Tetzlaff arrived on the scene and, while attempting to address Bazan’s wounds, someone walked up to the officer, raising his hands saying, “I’m right here. I did it. He tried to attack me,” according to the criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The suspect, who had a fixed blade knife on his belt and a pocket knife, was taken into custody.

Charles M. Graun, 21, of Cudahy, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted of this felony charge, Graun could face up to 60½ years in prison.

He entered a not guilty plea on Sept. 27 after a defense motion to dismiss the case was argued and denied, according to online court records.

The other officers recognized assisted with helping Bazan who was transported to Froedtert Hospital where he underwent surgery for his life-threatening injuries.

Bazan told police he was driving home when he saw Graun on a bicycle, stopping short of him as the cyclist crossed the street, according to the complaint. He said Graun followed him, pounded on his passenger window and threw something at his car.

After Bazan arrived home, Graun was there and, after exchanging words, the encounter turned physical, according to the complaint. Bazan said he told Graun to call 911 or he’d be arrested for murder.

