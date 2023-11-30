This Cudahy man is planning a 500-mile walk across Wisconsin in 2024. Here's why.

Cudahy resident Greg Studzinski walked away from addiction by walking 136 miles from Green Bay to Cudahy over five days in September 2022. Now he's planning a nearly 500-mile trek for 2024.

In September 2022, Cudahy resident Greg Studzinski walked over 130 miles from Green Bay to Cudahy and raised over $17,000 for the Milwaukee Street Angels.

Not content with that feat, Studzinski is striving to surpass his steps in 2024 by walking the Lake 2 Lake 500 which will take him, and possibly a few others, 489 miles over 20 days from Lake Superior to Lake Michigan.

“I like challenges, and this is another one,” he said. “We’re going to attack the Lake 2 Lake.”

His first walk followed the motto “Walking away from addiction.”

Studzinski fell into heroin addiction that cost him a decade of his life following a divorce and issues with a business partner. After multiple attempts to get clean, he said it was around 2018 when the support team at the United Community Center in Milwaukee helped him make strides toward success.

This walk, scheduled for Aug. 10-30, 2024, will benefit the United Community Center, which Studzinski said has two houses for women and one for men.

“The houses always need clothes, they need new furniture … there’s always a need for money,” he said.

Studzinski started a GoFundMe page for the event with a $10,000 goal. He also is looking into ways for people to help fund hotel nights if they want to support that way.

“When I was finished (with Packer 2 Packer), not that it was easy, but I definitely wasn’t as physically beat up as I thought I would be,” Studzinski said of his 2022 trek.

Cudahy resident Greg Studzinski (center) walked away from addiction by walking 136 miles from Green Bay to Cudahy over five days in early September 2022. A few people, like his friend John Leanna (left) and cousin James Brown (right), joined him at various points of his journey.

Five people have expressed interest in joining Studzinski on his next trek – some have committed for the whole walk while others plan to join for a portion. Anyone interested in joining him or supporting the cause can reach out at the Packer 2 Packer 120 Facebook page, fightforrecovery414@gmail.com or 414-915-7883.

Studzinski is still finalizing his starting point, but plans to end near Sheridan Park in Cudahy around Layton Avenue and Lake Drive. He’s already in talks with the police and fire departments for permission to put up signage.

“It’s close to home and I’ve got support around there,” he said.

He ended his Packer 2 Packer walk at Cudahy High School where a large group of family and friends cheered as he approached in his “hope dealer” shirt. As he did for that event, Studzinski plans to create merchandise for this new trip as well.

While the walk is about nine months out, Studzinski is already training.

“I’ve been putting a lot of miles on the bike,” he said. “And I’m going to start hitting the treadmill.”

Staying engaged is important for recovery

Studzinski said his last walk helped his recovery by staying engaged in doing something both before ― by training for two months ― and during the walk, focusing on the finish.

“If you stay engaged your recovery goes well,” he said.

Studzinski is open about his recovery journey because he sees it as “a learning tool” for himself and others. He said he ran into some bumps in the recovery road after the 130-plus mile journey.

“Once the weather changed, I just wasn’t engaged enough,” he said, adding he shouldn’t have separated from positive people. “When you separate, it allows you to get into your head and sometimes make bad decisions.”

He plans to carry a Narcotics Anonymous flag with him on the walk to show support to anyone affected by addiction. He wants those he meets along the route to sign the flag.

He also plans to take more time to savor the sights as his route will allow him to see much of the state.

“I actually want to take a little more time to enjoy it than I did last time," he said. "I was always in a rush and I’m just going to try and slow down and enjoy it more.”

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on X @Redheadliner.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cudahy man plans 489-mile walk from Lake Superior to Lake Michigan