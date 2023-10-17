Cudahy police arrest 16-year-old girl for Instagram threat made toward Cudahy High School

After receiving report of a threat that someone would be "shooting up" Cudahy High School, Cudahy police have made an arrest.

The Cudahy Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday that police arrested a 16-year-old girl in connection with the threat.

Cudahy police said the threat was made on Instagram and had a picture of a rifle and a caption indicating a threat to shoot up Cudahy High School. The post was removed within 30 minutes of its creation.

When police received a report of the threat at 5:36 p.m. Monday, the department said it started an investigation and coordinated a response with the Cudahy School District. The 16-year-old girl was then identified and arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The suspect has a known connection with Cudahy High School and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. The incident is still under investigation and there is no continued threat to the public, according to the release.

An email from Cudahy High School principal Chris Haeger to Cudahy High School parents Monday evening said that school would still be in session Tuesday, but that parents could call the school's attendance line to excuse their student from school.

Cudahy School District superintendent Tina Owen-Moore announced the arrest of the person believed to be responsible for the threats Tuesday morning in an email to parents and staff.

"We thank the Cudahy Police Department for their quick response to this online message, and we thank all of the students and families who helped to alert administration and law enforcement," Owen-Moore said. "Thank you, again, for your patience and support as we navigated this situation."

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 16-year-old girl arrested for threat toward Cudahy High School