Cuddles for Kids spreads holiday cheer with donations to local groups

Dec. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Cambria City Mission Executive Director Kathy Stuber said this year put into perspective how great the need in the community is and she's very grateful to Cuddles for Kids for lending a hand.

"I am so thankful to Cuddles," she said.

"I just think people in Johnstown are the best people on Earth."

Stuber and those at the Mission have taken names of children from local families for months to compile a list of those to assist with gifts this holiday season.

On Monday, they received a boost from CFK Executive Director Robin Hagins and her husband, Charlie, who dropped off several bags and boxes of toy donations to the Broad Street location. The charity was started in 2006 by the Hagins' son, Conner, who was 9 years old at the time.

"Our goal is to help as many children as we can," Stuber said.

On Tuesday, the parents who signed up with the Mission will be contacted to schedule a time to visit the center and anything that's left will be opened up to the larger community to access.

Cuddles for Kids has donated to the Cambria City nonprofit for roughly a decade, Hagins said, and being able to give back means a lot to her and those at the organization.

CFK volunteers organize a toy drive every year to benefit youths in the region and the Pittsburgh area.

Hagins said although donations were fewer this year and two collection bins were stolen, when Cuddles for Kids did their holiday shop at the YWCA Greater Johnstown this month, they were able to help 65 families and more than 120 children.

Additionally, the nonprofit partnered with 59 agencies this year to donate items to help the holidays be a little brighter.

"Moments like this, knowing we're able to help families and work with places like the Cambria City Mission makes the craziness worth it," Hagins said.

Surveying the donations Monday, Mission volunteer Phillip Burkhard Jr. was nearly at a loss for words regarding the generosity.

"It's good help," he said.

Burkhard added that he's glad Cuddles for Kids could lend a hand and help put presents under the tree.

Hagins donated toys to Beginnings Inc. on Market Street on Monday as well.

"CFK has shared their generosity with Beginnings Inc. families for many years and we could not be more grateful," Beginnings Executive Director Jessica Phillippi said. "Conner and Robin have created a space for the community far and wide to show up in love by donating books, toys and essential items for children and their families — especially during the holidays when financial stress and concerns are at their peak."

Tuesday, CFK representatives will drop goods at Small Town Hope's Treehouse for that group's annual family Christmas program, then pick up more donations from the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Ebensburg.

Looking to next year, Hagins said the nonprofit wants to expand its offerings to help the community, noting that the Ferndale Police Department, 109 Station St., and the office of state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 1021 Ferndale Ave., have become year-round dropoff locations.

That means everything from hygiene products to socks and toys can be donated there as outreach efforts expand.

Monetary donations to CFK can be made by visiting www.cuddlesforkids.net.