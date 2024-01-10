Cuddly 17-year-old dog needs a home for his final days after owner dies. Meet Teddy

At 17 years old, Teddy the dog is looking for a new home to live out the rest of his days after his owner’s death.

He loves food, walks, snuggles and “chin scratchies,” the Oshkosh Area Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post.

He still has “curiosity and a strong spirit,” the Wisconsin-based humane wrote, while noting that Teddy has several irreversible medical issues, along with a few quirks.

“He is hearing and sight impaired. His teeth, the few he has left, just had a very needed cleaning,” the humane society wrote. “He also has a heart murmur and mass in his chest detected on x rays. He’s not a fan of being picked up and prefers to navigate on his own four paws.”

In less than a day, Teddy received several adoption applications. He doesn’t have a home yet, the humane society told McClatchy News, and it is looking through applications.

“We aren’t looking for medical heroics from anyone,” the humane society wrote. “Nothing can be done to make Teddy younger, or reverse any of his medical issues. But we wanted to see if there is a special person or family who wants to give Teddy an awesome curtain call.”

Dan Godhardt, a Wisconsin resident, was one of the several applicants for Teddy. He had rescued a senior dog in the past, he wrote in a Facebook message to McClatchy News, saying he enjoyed caring for his last dog.

“I take comfort in knowing that their time with me not only brought me joy but the animal as well,” he wrote.

Senior dogs have a 25% adoption rate, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Younger dogs and puppies have a 60% adoption rate.

Oshkosh is about 85 miles northeast of Madison.

