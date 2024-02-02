A cuddly cat, puppies, and a socialized rabbit: Lane County pets for adoption this week

Sylvester is a cuddly 12-year-old cat at Cat Rescue and Adoption network.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Sylvester is described as a cuddly lap cat with fluffy black-and-white fur. He is 12 years old and prefers to be the only pet in your household.

He came to the rescue when his original owner died and has had some medical struggles which are now managed with prescription food and daily medication.

With a proper diet, medication, and loving attention, Sylvester will return your care and devotion many times over.

He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Sylvester, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

Kai is one of 22 puppies available at Oregon Coast Humane Society

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Kai is one of 22 puppies currently available at Oregon Coast Humane Society,

They will all be ready to go home within the next month after they are spayed and neutered.

There are three litters with various breeds, so look at our website and see who you'd like to meet.

To meet Kai and the other puppies, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Chai is an extremely friendly rabbit at Greenhill Humane Society

Greenhill Humane Society

Chai is a four-month-old rabbit who is ready to find love. He has a luxurious long coat which will require daily grooming and maintenance to keep him looking and feeling good.

Chai and his siblings came into the shelter as babies with their mom and went into a foster home to continue to grow.

They received lots of TLC and socialization thanks to their foster family, so Chai is extremely friendly.

Chai currently weighs 4.6 pounds but is still growing. He would make a wonderful companion to anyone looking for some bunny love but especially anyone interested in crafts.

According to the Greenhill Humane Society, his fur can be used for cozy projects like knitted hats.

Chai is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, working on his litterbox training and looking for an inside home only. Even if you don't know much about rabbits but think Chai would be a good fit for your team, the shelter can provide resources to help you get started.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Puppies, cat, and dog up for adoption in Lane County